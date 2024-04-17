The Morning Briefing: Sydney Sweeney Should Win an Award for Triggering Miserable Lib Women

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is off searching for ethically sourced, rum-infused bonbons.

Yes, amid all of the strife and turmoil in the world, we're leading off with some lighter fare about an American actress. There's a very good reason for that. Between now and the election, I'm going to pounce on anything my colleagues write that's not about the weirdo in the White House, war, or the fact that inflation is worse than The New York Times says it is. I swear, if one of them writes 500 words about plantar warts one day, I'm leading with that.

Advertisement

Full disclosure: I don't know anyone who has ever suffered from plantar warts.

Sydney Sweeney is the kind of showbiz success story that's refreshing to see. She has become fairly famous very quickly. Despite being only 26 years old, she's handled the fame and attendant media scrutiny very well. She hasn't spiraled out of control like so many young people do when thrust into the spotlight.

By all accounts, Sweeney seems to be a hard worker who doesn't step on anyone's toes.

It's 2024, however, and the world is absolutely polluted with people who seek out grievances and things to gripe about where none exist.

Back in March on the Monday after the Academy Awards, a feminist shrew at the online lefty rag Slate wrote an article titled, "Sydney Sweeney's Boobs Are Not That Big." The subheading was, "If anything, they're kind of average."

Show me on the Gloria Steinem doll where Sydney Sweeney touched you.

Seriously, this was pathetic even for a commie chick writing for a prog toilet site like Slate. We get it, babe, the boys don't look at you, so blame the pretty girl.

Our friends and colleagues at Twitchy had a lot of fun with that one. The story also inspired one of the greatest episodes of "Unwoke" that Kevin Downey Jr. and I ever did. I mean, it was a harmonic convergence of subject matter and podcast mission statement.

The reason that we're focusing on Ms. Sweeney today is because my good friend Stephen Green gave the latest story about her the VodkaPundit treatment yesterday:

Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney, according to longtime Hollywood producer Carol Baum, "isn't pretty and can't act," and them's fightin' words. The fact is that Sweeney is drop-dead gorgeous. There's a reason that the entertainment industry and its assorted hangers-on plaster her image on every available screen, magazine cover, tweet, etc. In her public appearances — I'll get into her film and TV appearances momentarily — she embodies old-school Hollywood glamor, with her décolletage going all the way out to places where mere mortal women don't even have places. Sweeney's good looks aren't subject to debate. They simply are — and I say that as a devoted leg man who prefers brunettes.

I'm seconding Stephen's assessment of Sweeney's looks, also doing it as a leg man who prefers brunettes. Yes, beauty is subjective. Most of the time, anyway. Sydney Sweeney is an objectively attractive young woman. That's why lefty broads are insisting that she's not.

Leftism is driven by envy and resentment — which aren't the same things, by the way. The kids who hated high school because they wanted to be liked but weren't make perfect progressives. Sydney Sweeney's youth and looks make her both an easy target and a threat to the Carol Baums of the world.

Stephen notes that he's never seen Sweeney act. I have seen her in a few things (not "Euphoria" though) and she's pretty good. She had two Primetime Emmy nominations before she was 25. She hasn't gotten this far by simply being some eye candy who provides background cleavage.

Advertisement

Despite Sweeney's overwhelming success to this point, Mr. Green expresses some legitimate concern for her:

In addition to being objectified for her obvious endowments — particularly by the rotten industry in which she works — she's also an object of our increasingly ugly culture wars. She risks becoming persona non grata in Hollywood, now that "her looks [are] being used by right-wing commenters as a valid argument that 'woke is dead'."

He's dead on about the culture wars, of course. Stephen and I have been colleagues for 14 years now and agree on almost everything, but I don't think that the entertainment industry is "rotten." I've been in it most of my adult life and have been acquainted with far more good people than bad. I do, however, understand how it looks from the outside.

Having worked in both realms, I can assure you that Hollywood is filled with choirboys compared to the scumbags in politics. When they say that politics is Hollywood for ugly people, the ugliness is both inside and out.

Sydney Sweeney's looks and success are anathema to leftist feminist types. Baum's won't be the last out of the blue resentment salvo lobbed Sweeney's way. Hopefully, the personal and professional circles around her will keep her grounded.

Until the Left outlaws attractive people, that is.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Advertisement

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Just a puppy and a kitten.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/CDbDagFI81 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 16, 2024





SFK of the Day

You Know Who Isn't Complaining About Caitlin Clark's Salary? Caitlin Clark.

"As it is with all loud leftist outrages, facts, economics, and the general steely coldness of reality never enter into the conversation. Chief among those facts is that the $76,535 rookie salary is a set amount under the WNBA's salary structure and was known well ahead of time. The garment-renders who became aghast after the draft have been proclaiming not only their anger but their ignorance as well."

Shot of Vodka

NPR CEO Katherine Maher Is a Censor-Happy Parody of Wokeness

"It's so easy — and so satisfyingly entertaining — to mock NPR CEO Katherine Maher, who has years of mockable tweets still gracing social media. It's easy. It's fun. It's also a dangerous mistake to dismiss her as merely mockable."

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. A Hollywood Producer's One-Woman War Against... Sydney Sweeney's Looks?

The Washington Post Tries to Turn Supporters of Terrorism Into Victims

Trump’s Brilliant Prosecution Juxtaposition Campaign

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Everything You Feared About TikTok Is True

Supreme Court Justices Appear Divided on Obstruction Question for J6 Rioters

WATCH: Sen. Kennedy Exposes the Left’s Weakness on Abortion

Advertisement

Four-Year Study on Gender Affirming Care in the UK Warns of the Dangers of 'Gender Transition' for Kids

Another Example of How the Liberal Media Doesn’t Support Trump Getting a Fair Trial

Why the Fix Is in for Trump

It Could Happen Here

Here Are the Seven Jurors Chosen So Far in Donald Trump's NYC Trial

Well, if they don't kill them first. Is Planned Parenthood Trans-ing Kids Without Parental Consent?

Damn, and she was so hot. DC Comics Turns Wonder Woman Into Anti-MAGA, Anti-Christian Rant

Cancel Academia. Harvard Center Hosting Pro-Hamas Author

Cicadageddon Is Almost Upon Us. Here Are Some Myths and Facts You Need to Know

Democrats Kill Mayorkas Impeachment Without Holding a Trial

Stossel. The Kill Switch

Shapiro. Joe Biden Is Scared of His Own Shadow

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. That Civil War Movie Is a Symptom of Hollywood’s Problems

Baller. Netanyahu's 9-Word Warning to Terrorist-Backed Iran

Oh. MSNBC Host Makes Trump Prosecution About Racial Diversity

Merrick Garland Accused of Letting Hunter Biden Get Off Easy. Sen. Kennedy Demands to Know Why

Oops. NJ Legislators Discover Criminals Don't Care About Their Gun Laws

Cam&Co. Arkansas AG Wants Answers About ATF Raid

Patrick Mahomes Didn't Speak Out Over Kansas City Shooting for a Reason

Politico: Let's Face It, Biden Has No Strategy on Iran

Liberal tolerance. Denver Neighborhoods Fed Up With 'Newcomers"

Advertisement

Rep. Stefanik vs. Columbia President Shafik (Update: Folx)

As Sen. Cortez Masto Scuttles Mayorkas' Impeachment, Illegal Immigrant Is Jailed for Killing Her Advisor

HAIFA'S SAFE, EVERYONE. Biden Exhibits Scary Confusion About What's Going on in Israel-Hamas War

UC Davis Requires Applying Cancer Surgeons to Pledge Allegiance to DEI

Enjoy This Video of a Pro-Hamas Protester 'Screaming in Pain' While Cops Remove Him

Pulling a Fire Alarm 'Does Not Equate to Killing Members of Congress'

#FloridaMan. Yikes: NASA Confirms Space Station Debris Hit Florida Man's Home

VIP

Me. People Who Comment After Only Reading the Headline Are Probably Mean to Puppies

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Underappreciated Album: 'Heat Wave'

Red Scare 3.0: We've Seen This Commie Codswallop Twice Before and We Won Both Times

GA Elementary School Trans Propaganda Disproves Its Own Point

Trump Is Still Winning Where It Counts

Tickle vs. Giggle: The Trans vs. TERF Legal Showdown Nears Conclusion

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Around the Interwebz

Chris Pine To Narrate Documentary ‘Space: The New Frontier’

Your city on Democrats. Life-threatening rat pee infections reach record levels in NYC

Weird but good book. 10 Fascinating Facts About Salman Rushdie’s ‘Midnight’s Children’

Smells Like Onion

Janet Yellen Unveils Plan To Boost Economy By Stealing World’s Largest Diamond https://t.co/Dpu5BLKc0X — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 17, 2024

Advertisement





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Tightest rhythm section in rock and roll.