DC Comics Turns Wonder Woman Into Anti-MAGA, Anti-Christian Rant

DC Comics has been criticized multiple times by fans over the last year for its wokeness. Popular YouTuber and critic Richard C. Meyer summed up DC Comics' work as “the comic book equivalent of a gay bar.” Despite its over-the-top changes to fan-loved characters' sexualities, nothing has been as egregious as a recent issue of Wonder Woman by Tom King that paints Donald Trump and Christians as villains.

The comic industry has been in shambles, posting some of its lowest sales numbers of all time. Comic shops across the nation have been closing at alarming rates, and one comic shop owner, Glen O’Leary, went viral last year after ranting about shoddy writers turning well-known characters into self-inserts rather than staying true to the characterizations of the classic books.

These self-inserts often have to do with sexuality and identity politics, with DC Comics pushing hard on the LGBTQ agenda. They first experimented by turning Batman’s sidekick, Robin, bisexual. This was met with applause from the mainstream media, while fans tuned out and gave up on the book and character.

DC Comics didn’t stop there, reworking Superman into a bisexual climate activist, with several issues pushing boundaries in what appeared to be a poor publicity stunt to gain relevancy for the character. Writer Tom Taylor forced a young Superman character into a relationship with a gender-confused boy with pink hair and glasses, much to the chagrin of fans. Low sales on the book eventually led to Superman's cancelation and rebooting.

Comic book readers thought they had the worst of it when homosexual Hollywood activist Tim Sheridan took the classic Green Lantern character and had him troll the docks in the 1930s for male prostitutes, implying that he’d known them well as some disappeared. To add further insult, the writer had The Spectre, the divine spirit of vengeance, lecture readers about how God approved of his lifestyle.

Now, DC Comics has done the unthinkable by blaspheming Christ while simultaneously attacking Trump in the new Wonder Woman #8 comic. It should be no surprise that writer Tom King is a former CIA operative who subverts the character and values of America. One can't help but wonder how he fell into a comic writing job for cultural icons like Wonder Woman.

Tom King’s Wonder Woman storyline has been building up a new villain, The Sovereign, who’s a shadow president who manipulates the public with his “lasso of lies” to stay in power. He’s further shown propping up the patriarchy and attacking Amazon immigrants to force them out of the United States. The villain is a poorly written allegory for Trump and conservative policies, showing the heroic Amazonian immigrants as victims while the government rounds them up for deportation.

As the series progresses into issue #4, Wonder Woman visits a dying child in a Make-A-Wish scenario, which turns into a lecture on gender identity as the child says, “It’s…my Dad and the other kids… I’m I like this so much. And shouldn’t I like Superman and Batman and, I don’t know, baseball and like, normal stuff? For a boy? Is it because I’m sick? Inside, like. And…and is that why I am…Why…Is that why God made me sick?”

Wonder Woman then grooms the child into gender confusion, saying to the boy, “There is nothing wrong with you.”

It only gets worse in issue #8 as The Sovereign captures Wonder Woman, tying her up and torturing in pages with religious iconography and imagery in the background. He reads the Bible in the process, referencing Ephesians 5:22-24, which commands wives to be subservient to husbands.

The implication is the Trump-stand-in villain browbeats women with the Bible and his “lasso of lies” to create a false patriarchal narrative. Wonder Woman, the heroic victim and feminist icon, stands firm against the Biblical passage.

The implied message is the Bible itself is corrupt and a tool of the patriarchy, and St. Paul’s message should be fought against. Wonder Woman then replies, “I… I do not… …believe you.”

To make matters worse, the heroine then ensures that the reader cannot misconstrue the message as Wonder Woman says, “I… do not… I do not believe in your… your… God.”

DC Comics has pushed an unabashed message of anti-Christianity and anti-conservatism over the last last years. However, Wonder Woman has removed the mask from any pretense that they were still attempting to tell superhero stories. These comic creators hate America and Christ, and it’s on full display.

As an epilogue, new reports have also surfaced that DC Comics sales to bookstores are down 25% year over year. "Get woke, go broke" applies once more, but these companies never learn.



