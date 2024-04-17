Here Are the Seven Jurors Chosen So Far in Donald Trump's NYC Trial

Four men and three women have so far been selected to hear the trial of former President Donald Trump for bookkeeping misdemeanors that have been transmogrified into an election year spectacle meant to help Joe Biden win the 2024 election.

The judge demands that the other eleven jurors are to be selected and seated by the end of the week to complete a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates. The court is off on Wednesday and will resume Thursday. Judge Juan Merchan, who donated to Joe Biden and whose daughter works for a political company using this trial as a fundraising tool for Democrats, told the lawyers that he expects the jury to be seated and opening arguments to start on Monday.

There is a universe of 500 jurors from which this 18-person panel will be selected. There's a problem with finding jurors who don't want to hang Trump in the public square because, well, Orange Man Bad, which I've already written about.

According to Fox News host Jesse Watters, Trump's lawyers outed several activists who tried to get on the case during jury selection.

"There were undercover activists trying to get on the jury."



Jesse Watters has the receipts. Left wing activists attempted to get on the Trump jury. pic.twitter.com/2sx3CH9DfK — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 17, 2024

Let's take a look at the jury selected so far.

Because he was the first juror to be selected, Juror #1 is the jury foreman which is the way they do it in New York. Juror #1 was originally from Ireland and now lives in West Harlem. He's married to a woman who goes to school. They have no kids. He waited tables and is now a salesman. He didn't graduate from college but attended. He likes the outdoors. His media choices include the New York Times and Daily Mail, and he watches MSNBC and Fox News. Sure. Jurors are anonymous and identified only by number. His jury number is B400.

Juror #2 is considered by some court watchers to be a problem for Trump. She's a born and raised New Yorker, lives on the Upper East Side, and works as an oncology nurse. She claims, "I don't really have" an opinion on Trump but told the court she will do her "civil duty" to be on the jury. She told the court that "he will be treated as anyone else can be treated and no one is above the law." This masters-holding individual does not understand that she's being interviewed for a jury gig because Trump is not being treated equally. Oy.

Juror #2's live-in boyfriend works on Wall Street. She has no kids but loves spending time with "family and friends" and walking her dog. She reads the New York Times and Google, so her idea of Trump is that of a Russian spy with horns. Has the New York Times ever apologized for Hillary's fake Russia scandal that her friends in the CIA initiated, and the FBI, DOJ, and White House carried out for her in the 2016 election? Her jury number is B280.

Juror #3 looks like he's in his 30s, according to the pool reporter. Before he moved to New York to work as a "corporate lawyer" he lived in Oregon. He gets his news from Google, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal. His jury number is B381.

Juror #4 channeled his inner E. Jean Carroll has pronounced Trump “fascinating and mysterious." He said that Trump "walks into a room and he sets people off one way or another. I find that really interesting. Really, this one guy can do all of this. Wow, that’s what I think.” Gag me. He's juror B89.

Juror #5 is a black woman who doesn't read the news, has friends who likely don't like Trump, and isn't a "political person." She didn't realize that Trump is involved in other legal cases around the country due to the Democrats' lawfare. She likes that Trump "speaks his mind and I’d rather that than someone who’s in office who you don’t know what they’re thinking." She is juror B374. Mysterious legal analyst TechnoFog thinks she could be a problem for Trump due to peer pressure. I agree.

The next woman is a software engineer. Juror #6 claims not to have strong feelings about President Trump and vows to be "fair and impartial." She lives in Chelsea with three roommates. She gets her news from TikTok, the New York Times, and Google (whatever that means) and has a Facebook page. Her juror number is B297.

The second lawyer on the panel is a civil litigator who, of course, lives on the Upper East Side. Juror #7 swears he knows nothing about federal election law. This is good for the prosecution because lawyers who know election law would smell out this "bogus" case for what it is. The lawyer has friends convicted of crimes and swears he can be fair to the testimony of repeated perjurer Michael Cohen (Trump's former lawyer). He likes to listen to the NPR show "Car Talk." I haven't seen his juror number yet but will include it when I do.

The mysteriously-named legal expert TechnoFog says that the best Trump can hope for with this jury selection so far is a hung jury. "It’s probably safe to say that there won’t be an acquittal. Not a guarantee, but those are the unfortunate odds. Trump’s best bet is for a hung jury, for 1 or 2 jurors to resist the pressure to go along with others and vote guilty. Is there a juror, or are there multiple jurors, with the courage to stand alone?"