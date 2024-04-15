Jury Questions in Trump's NYC Trial Are Designed to Exclude Religious Supporters

Not only did Joe Biden's "Justice" Department send attorneys to help Alvin Bragg get Trump, but the way the jury is being selected also unconstitutionally eliminates a huge swath of what few supporters he has in New York City. It's a feature, not a bug, of the jury selection process in the record-keeping case against Donald Trump that got underway in Manhattan on Monday.

Jury selection in the Trump record-keeping case began on Monday. At least 200 jurors were brought in to be eventually sorted into a pool of potential jurors. A total of 18 jurors will be seated to hear testimony. The extras listen to the case though they won't know they're extras until the 12 final jurors are announced (by number, not name). The six extra jurors are there in case someone gets sick or does something to get thrown out of the trial.

The sorting has already begun with a 42-page questionnaire that asks jurors the usual questions about occupations and those of their family members. Whether they've ever given money to a Trump campaign or worked for Trump in the private sector. Whether they take medicine that "prevent[s] you from being able to concentrate or pay attention" to the trial. What kind of media they use is another question asked in multiple ways on the questionnaire.

But then come a couple of questions that will leave out a swath of Trump supporters. See if you can spot the problem.

Questions 24 and 25 ask:

24. Court proceedings normally end around 4:30 in the afternoon though on rare occasions, we might work beyond that. Would your schedule and responsibilities permit you to work later if it were absolutely necessary to complete that day's work? 25. Do you practice a religion that would prevent you from sitting as a juror on any particular weekday or weeknight?

Former D.C. U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova says, "It's unconstitutional." He says it's the judge's doing. "[T]he reason that it's being done is that we know that 98% of Orthodox Jews in New York support Donald Trump. That's exactly opposite of the Democratic numbers in New York." Indeed, the judge has tipped his hand against Trump in a few different ways. Not allowing a change of venue to another New York borough is one, but the way he has chosen to call another Trump case an "insurrection" matter is obviously prejudicial. Nobody has been charged with insurrection in Trump World.

Commentator Mark Levin also noticed that the judge, rather than hewing to the court's traditional Friday off schedule, knocks off on Wednesdays.

DiGenova told WMAL that the "jury questionnaire that the judge put out is a joke." He said, "It's something that Saturday Night Live would have put together if you want to determine prejudice against a potential defendant."

To give an example, diGenova says the judge "has all sorts of questions about people who might have allegiances or biases against Trump but not a single question about Joe Biden or the Democratic Party or peoples' affiliations with those entities."

He says it's not just an oversight; it's by design. "It's pretty disgraceful. It's so transparent; it's so awful; it is like a crime by the government being committed in plain sight."

In case you're unclear, Orthodox Jews observe the Sabbath, which begins at sundown on Friday through Saturday after dark. Practicing Muslims, however, can go to Friday prayers at lunchtime in Manhattan.

