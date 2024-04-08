Democrats Slip and Accidentally Confirm the Campaign Is All About Throwing Trump in Prison

Oops. Democrats just said the quiet part out loud about their lawfare campaign against Donald Trump, his lawyers, associates, and former aides leading to the 2024 presidential election.

Since Democrats and their fellow travelers in the Department of "Justice" first pushed the cascade of questionable cases, the political left continues to maintain that Trump is just a bad guy who did bad things leading up to, during, and after the 2020 presidential election. All stories, comments, and the like assume that Donald Trump has done something horrible and should be thrown in jail. Orange Man bad.

Sure, the forces going after Trump worked with the Biden Administration to coordinate at least some of these cases, but these cases had to take jerry-rigged convolutions to get us to where we are right now. They made up laws, resuscitated old ones, brought laws back from the dead, lied, Rube Goldberg-ed (look it up) cases, and duct-taped them to federal laws that had already been declined by three different agencies, including the DA bringing the case now. Looking at you, Alvin Bragg.

First, the left only wanted a mugshot. Then it wanted a perp walk. Now, as it grows more desperate with the decline of Dementia Joe, the left wants the whole enchilada. It's got to put Trump in prison. Though we've expressed skepticism about whether Joe Biden would really follow through, Joe's not in charge; the left is.

A recent troll by Congressional Democrats about this quite serious issue pulls back the curtain on their motives to remove Trump and throw him in prison.

A group of congressmen have proposed renaming Washington's Dulles International Airport, which is in Virginia, to Trump International Airport. Reps said that "As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity, and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil,” the Washington Post reported. The proposal now goes to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) joked that "if Republicans want to name something after him, I’d suggest they find a federal prison.”

Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges. If Republicans want to name something after him, I’d suggest they find a federal prison. https://t.co/FrUNOVK7TW — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) April 2, 2024

He thought his line was so funny that he said it multiple times.

"I think it's only fitting that if Republicans really want to honor Donald Trump, the most appropriate way to do that is to name a federal prison" @GerryConnolly shares his response to the GOP wanting to rename Dulles International airport after Trump #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/BOFQN9l981 — The Saturday/Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@weekendcapehart) April 7, 2024

Democrat back-bencher John Garamendi (D. Calif.) followed suit.

MAGA Republicans have proven themselves unwilling to solve real problems that face our country. I cannot think of a more fitting tribute to our former president, Donald J. Trump, than renaming the closest federal prison to Mar-a-Lago in his honor. As always, my Democratic colleagues and I remain willing to work with anyone on common sense solutions to real world problems.”

But as Joe Biden himself might say, this is no joke.

Trump ally and former White House Trade Representative Peter Navarro now sits in the prison Garamendi's talking about, which is about 90 miles from Mar-a-Lago. Navarro's currently serving time for contempt of Congress. No word on when Hunter Biden, Eric Holder, Lois Lerner, and other Democrats will ever serve time for their contempt of Congress referrals.

Other Democrats trolled the issue, revealing that they don't give a flying flip if Trump is railroaded into prison. Their world will not change if a former president goes to prison on, pardon the pun, trumped-up charges. It's just the cost of doing business.

They care even less about your rights, the rule of law, and due process.

Personally, I believe they should put Trump's name on the airport. Why not? It could stand as a monument to America's former greatness.

