Another Example of How the Liberal Media Doesn’t Support Trump Getting a Fair Trial

The Constitution guarantees everyone the right to a fair trial. The presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial are cornerstones of American values. Yet Democrats, who claim to be the party of protecting "our democracy," have made it abundantly clear that they would not afford Trump the same fairness that they would demand for anyone else.

During Tuesday's episode of ABC's "The View," Sunny Hostin expressed concern about the upcoming criminal trial involving former President Trump and his non-disclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels. Hostin expressed her concern that the presence of a Trump supporter might compromise the jury's impartiality.

Specifically, Hostin raised concern about the scenario where a juror might claim, "I hate Trump. But I can be impartial," potentially undermining the fairness of the trial.

"But that's exciting to someone like me because fifty people said 'I can't even be impartial,' which I admire them for their forthrightness and their honesty because you have to be honest when you're a juror," she pointed out. "But I still believe they will be able to find an impartial jury. They are never going to find someone that doesn't know about the former twice-impeached loser president. Right?"

Her co-host Joy Behar agreed.

"But what I did find also interesting about my Super Bowl is that the legal teams will be checking the jurors’ social media profiles to see if they can access the truthfulness and intention of what they said during voir dire, which is their questioning," she continued. "And I think that’s really, really important because if you start liking Trump, you follow Trump stuff on social media, are you going to — can you be impartial? I don't think so."

Of course, she doesn't.

"And I think what could happen in a case like this if you have someone – and we were talking about it this morning, someone named Clay Travis sort of telling people to get onto that jury," she continued. "You get one person that sneaks onto that jury with untoward feelings, that person can hang that jury."

"How do you sneak onto a jury?" asked co-host Joy Behar. "You have to be called to a jury."

"Well, you lie. You lie. You say, 'I hate Trump. But I can be impartial. And I this and that,'" Hostin clarified. "And then, all of a sudden, that’s the person who won’t vote to convict."

"Where are they going to find a jury of his peers, how many bloated orange psychos are out there?" asked Behar.

"Yeah. It’s going to be tough."

Curiously absent from her analysis was any concern about Trump haters being on the jury. But we all know why. According to Hostin, who hates Trump, the only way he can get an impartial jury is if only Trump haters can get on the jury. Why? Because they'll be predisposed to convict.

In all honesty, the only way for Trump to get a fair trial — at least in terms of jury selection — is for the jury to be split 50-50 between Trump supporters and Trump haters. Why? Because the evidence has to be compelling enough for both sides to be able to agree. Of course, it only takes one hater and one supporter to create a hung jury, and as long as there are a couple of Trump supporters on that jury, the most likely positive outcome for Trump is a hung jury.