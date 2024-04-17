Is Planned Parenthood Trans-ing Kids Without Parental Consent?

A state attorney general is gathering proof that could show abortion giant Planned Parenthood is helping “transgender” kids transition without their parents’ consent.

Missouri AG Andrew Bailey recently obtained a court order from St. Louis City Circuit Court that would force Planned Parenthood-St. Louis to give the Republican attorney general documentation regarding so-called “gender transitions” of minors. Bailey then vowed to get “to the bottom of how this clandestine network of clinics has subjected children to puberty blockers and irreversible surgery, often without parental consent.” Unfortunately, Planned Parenthood and its medical affiliates are reportedly doing their best to refuse giving information. Why? What are they hiding?

LifeNews reported on April 17 that the abortion giant and Bailey’s office continue their legal battle. Bailey originally invoked the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (MMPA), which allows investigation of a service or good that “[p]resents a risk of, or causes, substantial injury to consumers.” Planned Parenthood, however, asserted it could not release the requested documents because of the Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA).

LifeNews described what it called an “unbroken string of legal victories against transgender facilities,” which included two affiliates of Planned Parenthood. In spite of that, however, only the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City has given Bailey the information he wants.

Bailey appeared on “Washington Watch with Tony Perkins” on April 16 and discussed the case. “We have reason to believe that the Biden administration intervened with some of these agencies and asked them to look at HIPAA as an excuse to not have to turn over the records,” he said, according to LifeNews’ transcript.

The AG went on, “What’s most troubling about it is that several of the clinics had initially agreed to turn over the records we had subpoenaed. There were other clinics involved in addition to Planned Parenthood, and then they suddenly changed course after they had communicated with agents of the federal government.” The Biden administration could be involved.

Bailey did mention potential medical incompetence and corruption as well. “The other clinics in the state of Missouri have a very poor history of informing parents about the dangers and the negative consequences associated with the … prescription of life-altering, powerful puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones when there are zero FDA approvals for use of those medications in the treatment of gender dysphoria,” he said.

Whistleblower Jamie Reed, who describes herself as a left-wing lesbian who supports Bernie Sanders, revealed that other medical personnel at the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center ignored known mental and psychological illnesses to fast-track minors into the medical pipeline. “[N]early all children who came to the Center here presented with very serious mental health problems,” including autism, ADHD, depression, anxiety, PTSD, trauma histories, OCD, and serious eating disorders, wrote [Reed] in The Free Press. She also described how doctors would pressure parents who had reservations about signing their child up for a lifetime of cross-sex hormone injections, falsely telling them their child would likely commit suicide without “gender-affirming hormone treatment” (GAHT)…Planned Parenthood began transitioning sharply to carrying out transgender procedures before, and especially after, the Dobbs decision threatened its abortion-focused business model.

The center has since reportedly stopped all hormone distribution. Missouri legislators have enacted the SAFE Act to shield children from damaging transgender surgeries and “treatments.” A recent study confirmed that most children with gender dysphoria naturally grow out of their confusion by adulthood.

As Bailey said, “There’s no medicine or science to back up these life-altering procedures, and that these clinics raced towards these procedures to achieve a social objective.” Indeed, LifeNews quoted the AG, “There were no clinical assessments done on the front end to determine whether the children would be better suited receiving more traditional mental health services, and certainly no tracking of the negative outcomes from these dangerous” drugs.

Unfortunately, this disregard for individual human life and bodily integrity displayed in transitioning kids is hardly unexpected from Planned Parenthood. “The behavior of Planned Parenthood in the abortion context is to consistently place their desire to terminate and end human life ahead of the health and welfare of patients,” and the same goes for the “transgender context.”