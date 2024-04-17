Why the Fix Is in for Trump

Judging by the way the entire array of Democrat operatives at the federal, state, and local levels of law enforcement have scraped the bottom of the local pond, liberated copious amounts of scum, loaded DNC slingshots, and heaved the slime at former President Donald Trump, I'm thinking you might have low expectations for New York City trial, too. We can't imagine why you'd feel that way.

The 34 charges against Trump were magicked into felonies by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who contends there's an overarching federal election crime at play. That's how he reanimated these misdys that had already run their statute of limitations. The judge in the case, Juan Merchan, then re-jiggered the statute of limitations, blaming COVID to add another year to the statute of limitations so Bragg could bring these charges against Trump. The New York State legislature made a similar move for E. Jean Carroll so the founder of LinkedIn and ardent leftist Reid Hoffman could bankroll a new round of lawfare. The move revived her ability to bring a sexual assault case against Trump for assaulting her in a dressing room sometime in the '90s in a dress she swore she wore but which hadn't been designed yet.

In the fraud case that isn't fraud and which defrauded no one, Gov. Kathy Hochul assured New York businesses afraid the Jacobins would come for their businesses and assets that "New Yorkers who are business people have nothing to worry about because they’re very different than Donald Trump…" Attorney General Letitia James had never used this law to do to anyone what they're doing to Trump. She also used another one-off law to pile on the penalties for the victimless non-crime. The judge in that case, who probably wears no underwear under that robe, pronounced Trump guilty before the trial began.

And we haven't even touched on the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid over documents Trump is allowed to have under the Presidential Records Act. Or the attempt to get Trump off the ballot using the 14th Amendment. Even the U.S. Constitution is fungible to these leftists.

And now we're in jury selection in Trump's latest case, which is literally a bookkeeping case in which Trump paid his attorney over time for services rendered that included making sure Stormy Daniels and another woman signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and were paid for them. Daniels has never been charged with extortion for breaking her NDA and demanding more money or she'd tell the media that she had a tryst or something with Trump. But Bragg lets murderers run the streets, so why are we surprised?

Bragg doesn't include his boffo legal theory in the 34-count indictment, but in his accompanying statement contends that Trump stole the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton. Hillary won New York in the 2016 election by a nearly two-to-one margin, but why let a fact like that get in the way of a great election-year lawfare effort on behalf of Democrats? Indeed, each of these prosecutors and their offices should be required to file with the Federal Elections Commission for in-kind donations to Joe Biden.

We also might wonder why Bragg and his fellow conspirators haven't been swooped up by the FBI and charged with whatever is the opposite of a 1512 c2 offense for starting an official proceeding — this trial — to carry out his violence upon a former president and current presidential candidate.

Trump's being publicly humiliated and kept off the campaign trail — a feature, not a bug of this lawfare — because he booked payments to his lawyer in 2017, which, let's note for clarity, is after the 2016 election. Bragg contends these payments were in furtherance of stealing an election.

Hillary's 2016 Russia collusion efforts in conspiracy with the CIA, FBI, DOJ, and White House somehow were left out of Bragg's election-stealing bill of particulars, but He's With Her so it's just fine, whatareyoulookingat?

The Federal Elections Commission, Justice Department, and Bragg's own office have previously declined to pursue this lunacy. However, when George Soros poured money into his campaign, Bragg, like AG Letitia James, promised if he were elected by the Manhattan jury pool, he'd use any tool at his disposal to Get Trump.

And now jury selection is underway, and we've got a couple of clunkers in that box of rocks that may be professional Trump haters.

Not that Trump can say anything about his latest case since Judge Merchan has put what looks to be a constitutionally suspect gag order on the former president. He's been admonished by the judge that he should say nothing about his "child," a grown-ass woman who works for a Democrat political consulting firm and does work for Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer and used the trial as a fundraising tool. Nothing to see here, obviously, so Trump should shaddup already.

The Trump case underway now is surreal. Motions to dismiss were denied by Merchan. who also ordered the former President of the United States silenced with a constitutionally questionable gag order that is being litigated. The judge has refused to recuse himself. All of these issues are being preserved for an appeal to Trump's likely conviction, this being Manhattan and all, which went 87% for Biden in the 2020 election.

