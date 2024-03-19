What if the Jacobins Came for Your Property? A Seattle Man Is Living the Nightmare

Victoria Taft | 6:13 PM on March 19, 2024
Victoria Taft

We're just a few drum circles short of a guillotine outside Trump Tower with what New York Attorney General Letitia James has done to Donald Trump. Robespierre James's Jacobins are at the door armed with their National Razor to demand Trump's money and his (political) life, which, of course is the point of the exercise.

Advertisement

As you are doubtless aware from reading Athena's excellent treatment of Trump's travails, the former president has been so far unable to pull together an unprecedented nearly half billion dollar bond he was ordered to secure before he can appeal. He stands "convicted" (before the trial began) of the "crime" of inflating his properties' values to get bank loans from lenders who told the judge hey, settle down, fella, assessing a risk is our gig. They made money on the deals thankyouverymuch.  

If Trump doesn't come up with the history-making bond, James vows to begin seizing Trump's properties in what could shape up to be one of the largest takings in American history. It is asset seizure based on an antiquated law reanimated to apply to Donald Trump. 

We'll need a special celebration for this Hugo Chavez-like move. Let's see if we can raise Carmen Miranda on our bananaphone to provide entertainment for the bloodletting. 

But the commies aren't only coming for Trump's property -- they're coming for yours, too. 

Advertisement

People on what I call the West Coast, Messed Coast™ are familiar with government picking on property owners.

We've seen this antipathy toward landlords for years, of course. Forcing property owners to keep rents low is the point of "rent control." Allowing Portland's Antifa activists to take over "the red house" was a takings against the wishes of the owner who didn't want to complain for fear of the mob. 

In California, the property rights owners' struggle is real. Lawmakers are considering yet another bill to put requirements on them. Landlords may soon be required to allow animals in rentals. The law limits the amount of security deposits. And, of course, during COVID land owners lost near complete control over their property by rules imposed by the CDC and autocratic states. These rules are on top of all other requirements on landlords. 

And in Seattle, the mob in the local government has granted a long time "serial squatter" a temporary restraining order against his landlord. A judge, who presumably took the bar at some point in his career, now optional in the state of Washington (racism, you understand), sides with the squatter.  

Independent Seattle journalist Jonathan Choe was at the squatter house when protesters tried to shame the Korean-American man to leave the home owner's Bellevue home. 

Advertisement

The cops were called. By squatter Sang Kim.

The cops told the owner and his protester friends to get off the squatter's lawn. 

Home owner Jaskaran Singh rented out his five-bedroom, two-million-dollar home in 2022. Kim paid rent for two months and then stopped paying. He's in arrears $80,000.

Singh started eviction procedures, but Kim got a stay on the eviction and got his trial date extended in April. 

This week, Singh staged a protest at his home in an attempt to shame Kim into leaving. Upwards of 200 people showed up to make a show of force. Korean Americans were among those who showed up to demand he leave. 

Property ownership is in trouble. You will own nothing and be "happy" isn't just a slogan. It's part of the left's plan to slowly seize private property. Slowly undermining private property rights like Seattle is doing to Mr. Singh, isn't a bug, it's a feature. Eventually, he'll sell that house out of disgust, and some big conglomerate instead of a family may want to step right up and take it off his hands. 

You can't get to communism with private property rights. 

And Donald Trump is the left's poster boy. 

Advertisement
Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Recommended

Paul Krugman — People Who Don't Love Biden's Economy Just Haven't 'Done Their Homework' Stephen Kruiser
LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Ohio, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Kansas Chris Queen
As Biden Condemns 'Islamophobia,' U.S. Muslim Clerics Make Spine-Chilling Remarks About Jews Robert Spencer
The EPA Is About to Outlaw Your Car Stephen Green
Trump Takes Heat for Remarks About Jewish Democrats Lincoln Brown
Letitia James Is Single-Handedly Destroying America Athena Thorne

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Nobody Panic, But an Obama-Appointed Federal Judge Just Ruled That Illegals Can Carry Guns
Free Speech: Ketanji Jackson vs. the Founding Fathers
Adventures in Social Justice™: ‘Advil Pain Equity Project’
Advertisement