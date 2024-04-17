NPR CEO Katherine Maher Is a Censor-Happy Parody of Wokeness

It's so easy — and so satisfyingly entertaining — to mock NPR CEO Katherine Maher, who has years of mockable tweets still gracing social media. It's easy. It's fun. It's also a dangerous mistake to dismiss her as merely mockable.

Let's do some mocking before we get to the serious stuff because I know that's what you came here for. The irreplaceable Christopher Rufo will set the stage for you.

She goes straight to the back of the bus. She is the Rosa Parks of her generation. The MLK of whiteness. She is one of us. Humble. Grounded. Sensitive to gluten, tree pollens, and social injustice. She is NPR. https://t.co/lF71Xdd4v5 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 17, 2024

"Are there more like that?" you ask. So many more.

Here's one: "Anyone else love watching the credits at the end of a movie/show just to marvel at of [sic] diversity of names and surnames involved? Always gives me happy goosebumps to see the world scroll by."

Goosebumps? Nah. That's just wokester virtue signaling.

"I am in Canada today," she posted during Trump's first year in office, "where the sun is shining, healthcare is functional, facts are real, and no one is about to be imminently annihilated." Canada is where facts go to live, people!

Going back to 2013, what happened when the GOP House opposed Barack Obama? This: "I'm all for separation of powers, but right now I'd sure like to dissolve Congress for a snap election." Separation is great so long as everybody is on Maher's page.

"You get pretty much the same output," Elon Musk replied, "if you prompt Grok [the Twitter/X AI] to be so woke that it sounds parody 😂."

She can't be real, can she? Oh, Maher is as real as a heart attack, my friend — and twice as silencing. Here's Maher in her own words, detailing her "very active approach to disinformation" as Wikipedia CEO in coordination with the government during COVID and the 2020 election.

EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Maher says that, as CEO of Wikipedia, she "took a very active approach to disinformation," coordinated censorship "through conversations with government," and suppressed content related to the pandemic and the 2020 election.



NPR's new censor-in-chief. pic.twitter.com/BoKZlrJuLE — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 17, 2024

That clip is also courtesy of Rufo, who looks like he's about to claim another scalp.

My RedState colleague Ben Kew just unearthed another video of Maher saying, "Our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that’s getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done."

Our reverence for the truth is a problem, says the woman who once ran the world's most popular encyclopedia and who now stands athwart NPR shouting, "SILENCE!"

She doesn't seem so laughable anymore, does she?

Uri Berliner certainly isn't laughing. Maher gave the left-of-center NPR vet a five-day suspension without pay on Friday, following his opinion piece for The Free Press detailing how the public radio network had "lost America's trust." Wednesday, rather than serve out the rest of his sentence, the network's senior business editor turned in his resignation letter.

"I respect the integrity of my colleagues and wish for NPR to thrive and do important journalism," Berliner wrote. "But I cannot work in a newsroom where I am disparaged by a new CEO whose divisive views confirm the very problems at NPR I cite in my Free Press essay."

Never forget that when you scratch the scolding surface of a Woke doofus, underneath you'll find an eager authoritarian.

