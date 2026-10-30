West Coast, Messed Coast™: Portland City Hall Declared a Brain-Free Zone

Greetings, y'all. It's time for your weekly toe dip inside the brains of the leaders of the states of the West Coast, Messed Coast™, so named to fully characterize what has become of what used to be proudly proclaimed as the West Coast, Best Coast.

Advertisement

No more.

This week, the Portland City Council declared City Hall a brain-free zone. This is for a couple of reasons, which you'll hear about. We've got an election roundup. And Gavin Newsom thought Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass's idea of burning tax dollars in a big bonfire in front of God and everybody was such a great idea that he's doing it, too.

Palate cleanser

Even amid the King Tides and El Niño combo in Southern California, this guy keeps his sense of humor and may be the best real estate agent ever.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





I'm not sure he's going to sell that condo, however.

Best political ad going this week

California voters go the polls vote in the forever election in November, and among the important decisions they'll make will be the phony "billionaires tax," a crucial voter identification measure, and the governor's race.

Voters will include the 20,000-and-counting ineligible voters the feds have tried to have set aside before the count.

This Steve Hilton for Governor ad that displays his sense of humor and targets an actual problem is the best political ad of the week.

They need our help. Now more than ever. Bring the California refugees home. https://t.co/FTLzHFHUJd — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 28, 2026

Just Say No — Empty Suit: Woke Oregon Governor's Comments After School Attack Are Completely Disqualifying

Portland City Hall declared a brain free zone

In response to the Bend, Ore., school shooting that was stopped by a man with a concealed-carry pistol, the Portland City Council voted Wednesday to ban anyone with a concealed-carry weapon from its buildings. Clearly visible signs that the City Hall and other city hall buildings ban guns will be placed at all entrances.

Government buildings in Oregon may be a gun-free zone already, but under a new law, they can overlay a ban on concealed-carry weapons.

So Portland's council did. Unanimously.

Council member Jaimie Dunphy proposed the ban and "reasoned" that, you know, like, words can explode into violence, man, and, you know, like, guns are scary:

Adding guns to a tense situation turns it into a terrifying one. Heated debate is part of defending democracy, but gun violence is not. No one should fear for their safety or their family’s for participating in government, and that’s why the right number of guns in this room, outside of the hands of trained security, is zero.

Oregon Firearms Federation leader Kevin Starrett said this wouldn't have happened were it not for elected Republicans who voted for opening the door to this ban on concealed carry holders:

And for those not sufficiently disgusted, we remind you that Senator Mike McLane, the Senate Republican’s chief gelding, issued a joint press release with [leftist Senator] Broadman after the murders in Bend without a single mention of who stopped them.

Advertisement

Weaponized humor

I reported in Comedian Goes to Portland City Council Meeting and in 2 Minutes Shows How Bonkers Its Policies Are about comedian and political commentator Alex Stein who testified this week at the Portland City Council about homelessness and drugs in hilarious fashion. See the video here.

Domestic Terrorism

Don't miss my interview with former Portland businessman Gregg Schumacher about why Portland is so dysfunctional now. Do not miss this story: Then, Portland Laughed As He Was Put Out of Business by Domestic Terrorists. Now, He'd Like a Word.

Oregon's chance

Oregon has a chance to turn itself around in this election in the governor's race. Republican Christine Drazan is still running neck and neck with incumbent Torpid Tina. The unfortunately named Tina Kotek has been a factotum, checking boxes, raising taxes, and scandalously hiding vehicle and gas tax skullduggery from voters (they found out anyway). She is a careless caretaker whose "turn" it was to be governor.

Vote her out, Oregon. Vote for Christine Drazan.





"What the hell do you have to lose?" — current occupant of White House

Imagine if Trump did it — West Coast, Messed Coast™: Woke Governor to Send National Guard to Ballot Boxes

Washington thieves

Washington State's ballot this election season consists of a ban on boys in girls sports, restores parental rights law that the legislature ripped away, and repeals the income tax plan, aka "millionaire's tax," that the Washington State constitution effectively bans. The income tax, which the state does not currently have, would tap state pensions, tax charitable donations, and, duh, would frighten away investment in the state.

Advertisement

Today, Washington Policy Center and The Buckeye Institute released a new report on what Washington’s income tax would cost the economy. Compared with Washington without the tax, the report projects: • 7,800 fewer full-time jobs in 2028, growing to 18,800 fewer by 2036. • About 1,400 fewer new employer businesses each year. • $4.9 billion less economic output in 2028. • $3.6 billion less consumer spending and $3.1 billion less business investment in 2028. By 2036, the report estimates $2.50 in lost economic output for every additional $1 the state collects. And those estimates assume the tax stays at its current $1 million threshold. Legislators are already talking about lowering it to $250,000. The people losing job opportunities and customers won’t all be millionaires. Selling this tax as something that only affects the wealthy ignores the costs it imposes on everyone else. Read the report below: — Ryan Frost (@Frost_RyanWPC) October 8, 2026

Voters will also select supreme court members. This is key. The leftists are pushing supreme court candidates who would support the unconstitutional millionaire's income tax.

Gov. Bob Ferguson and other farthest of the far left leaders running that place made sure that the money rolled in for his pet candidates and campaigns by removing caps on last-minute campaign donations.

Republican Party chief Jim Walsh has some voting suggestions.

Vote for these candidates to the WA State Supreme Court. https://t.co/GgLR9sPEb7 — Jim Walsh (@JimWalshLD19) October 7, 2026

Advertisement

Bullet train to bankruptcy?

Read VodkaPundit's piece about how the Cali high speed rail XO just bailed: Was That Wrong? California High-Speed Rail Chief Quits Over Spending Scandal.

At least it's GOOD free food

Chris Rufo is back with another exposé of California's profligate spending. This time, anyone who claims to have any kind of a medical condition can receive hand-delivered luxury food boxes every week for free.

Rufo:

As part of his nearly $12 billion Medicaid reform package, welfare recipients—including illegal immigrants—can receive free, “medically tailored” meals and groceries, delivered straight to their door. They can get foods for free that would cost ordinary people a small fortune.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass sends free Door Dash meals to illegal aliens so ICE doesn't roll them up. No, really. If you got "access denied" on that last link, you weren't the only one.

Unfortunately, on the ballot in L.A. there's only a choice of Worse and Worser.

We coulda had this guy if drug addicts and "homeless" people didn't get paid to register and vote.

More thoughts on the LA Mayoral candidacy of @spencerpratt & why he has a major shot: Many of Spencer’s supporters today know him from his story of @KarenBassLA @GavinNewsom fire victim to citizen journalist to fierce advocate OR his TV career. Just wait til he (with advice from his many accomplished supporters) proposes TANGIBLE, FEASIBLE, AFFORDABLE fixes for everything ranging from crime to traffic to homelessness to housing to city budget deficit. These are all areas where Bass has had YEARS to improve but has failed miserably despite tens of billions of our dollars. What I envision are granular policy proposals that would improve city services for ALL tax paying residents, with a focus on public safety (not just fires but crime & cleanliness & homeless as well) through more responsible decision making on how our money is spent. If you’re a millionaire NGO or union leader, overpaid city contractor who does little work, or builder or taxpayer funded “affordable” housing that costs a fortune, I bet you’ve maxed out your contributions to Bass the moment Spencer announced because you’re shaking in your boots. Today, Spencer needs SUPPORT. If you can’t contribute $ (many/most can’t), then contribute your energy: tell your friends and family and neighbors about his campaign and the person he is, and get them all to pledge to go DOOR TO DOOR the day ballots hit the mailboxes, beating the corrupt Karen Bass MACHINE to the punch to get votes for Spencer Pratt. Under Bass’s failed leadership we have seen what happens when we select and establishment pick. So what do we have to lose? Let’s support Spencer Pratt for LA Mayor @MayorOfLA & turn LA around! — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) January 9, 2026

Advertisement

Which begs the question: has Nithya been charged with anything yet?

Vote No on Weirdos — Girls Are Forced to Compete With Boys in Washington. Now They Sleep and Bathe With Them.

Hallowieners

Axios San Francisco is reporting that dog-rights scolds don't want you to dress up your dog for Halloween this year:

Turns out, all that seasonal cute may not be great for your furry friend. Those super fun Halloween costumes can be super stressful for most dogs.

Dogs aren't props, they say.

OK, now do transing and adopting kids.

They haven't ruined everything — yet

The crush in Walla Walla, Wash., at one of the most beloved wineries, L'Ecole 41.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.