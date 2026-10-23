West Coast, Messed Coast™: Woke Governor to Send National Guard to Ballot Boxes

Greetings, West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers, and this week is hoo boy howdy. In the Imagine if President Trump Did This department, one West Coast, Messed Coast™ governor is sending the National Guard to watch over public ballot repository boxes.

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No, it's not to verify if ineligible voters cast ballots.

Washington State is leading the woke Olympics with the revelation that its own secretary of state was involved in what could be characterized as a seditious conspiracy. Wow.

Sydney Sweeney makes an "appearance" in the battle over California ballot integrity and efforts to get voter ID passed in November.

Ballot "watchers"

Washington state Gov. Bob Ferguson, who may be the wokest of woke governors on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, has announced that at any county's behest, he's sending unarmed and out-of-uniform National Guard members to watch usually unattended ballot receptacles.

If I'm not mistaken, just weeks ago, the left was in a complete meltdown over its hallucinated notion that President Donald Trump would send Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to lurk around ballot boxes.

This, however, is way different because ... Democrats. No hassle, uniforms, or guns. See? All better.

One county has taken the state up on the offer. Thurston County, home of the state capital.

Ferguson says he's making the offer to send the out-of-uniform, unarmed National Guard Soldiers to any of the state's 39 counties because the Washington secretary of state received an envelope containing an unknown white powder inside. Ferguson also mentioned concern about the unsolved 2024 firebombing of a ballot receptacle in southwest Washington. One or more leftist saboteurs were believed to have been behind that firebombing, since it was believed to have been linked to two other cases of ballot box vandalism the year Trump was on the ballot.

No one's been arrested, however.

This related sabotage was done in Portland.





Ballot "integrity"

Washington state leads the qualies in the West Coast, Messed Coast™ woke Olympics this week.

As expected, after episodes of finding tossed ballots on the side of the road in California this election year, firebombing ballot receptacles in 2024 in Washington, "ballot harvesters" or the Post Office — choose your own adventure — two bins of ballots have been found in a Seattle dumpster.

They were miraculously found this week.

From My Northwest:

King County Elections (KCE) confirmed two bins with election ballots were found in a dumpster at Seattle’s Golden Gardens this week. KCE said it recovered 92 ballots in total, and it has reissued all ballots to the respective voters. The Seattle Police Department said its officers were called out and checked 26 trash bins in two different parking lots but did not find any more ballots. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service was alerted and is now investigating.

How did bad guys get the ballots from the King County Elections Office? Dang, and we thought putting the integrity of elections into the hands of Post Office employees was dicey enough.

How many others are missing? No idea.

Considering that Washington State has 700,000-plus people on the voter rolls that have little or no identification to support that voter's registration, who knows? (That's only a partial count.)

The unarmed, out-of-uniform National Guard couldn't have done anything about ballots tossed into a dumpster.

Gee, if only there were some way of helping secure the integrity of the ballot and voter, the cornerstone, along with the First Amendment, of our representative republic.

"Sydney Sweeney" to the rescue

If only there were an easier way to connect a voter to a ballot in this era of mail-in elections, which should be banned, in my humble opinion (and no, I'm not opposed to absentee ballots, which are always tied to an identified person).

Sadly, California voters will be forced to use the state's current flawed elections sieve to decide the issue of voter identification.

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Happily, Proposition 39 would require government-issued identification, which taxpayers provide for free if citizens don't have one, to cast a ballot. Each ballot would be issued a four-digit ID number that would correspond with each signature on file.

It's an improvement, obviously. Vote "yes."

Here's the current state of affairs in California elections, as demonstrated in this short video starring a fake "Sydney Sweeney."

Sydney Sweeney votes in California! 😆 BRILLIANT ad by the Prop 39 campaign. Common sense is on the ballot in this election—and not just in the governor's race. YES on Voter ID! https://t.co/fEwWIwxhJP — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 21, 2026

One news outlet concedes that Prop 39 would "dramatically change voting" in California.

Yeah, that's the point.

Enemies of the state

A public numbers cruncher, who goes by "Data Republican (small r)" on X, has uncovered videos showing what a federal Department of Justice official or an FBI agent might construe as Seditious Conspiracy on the part of socialist/communist groups, which include the Washington state secretary of state, Steve Hobbs.

In this video, a woman named Danielle Reiff explains to those on a Zoom call, including Hobbs, how to take over the government in case Republicans win Congress in the November election. She calls Republicans winning the majority of federal House of Representatives a "democratic emergency" requiring one or all of her suggested responses:

Encourage "widespread public loss of trust in election results," which she terms and "election meltdown." Delay seating of the winners of the election, because she claims they would be illegitimate. And, "if the federal government becomes illegitimate in her view because of the above, then she proposes a cross-partisan system of transitional governance," a coup.

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If anyone objects, then the "Insurrection Act [should be] deployed against protesters."

Haven't we seen this movie before?

🚨🚨THE DEMOCRACY FILES / ILLEGITIMACY PLAYBOOK, PART 5: Washington state's Secretary of State weighs in 🚨 The below clip shows Danielle Reiff of DRG pitching her vision to an audience including Washington state's Secretary of State, Steve Hobbs. She explains the red-line scenarios and ultimately a vision of creating a "cross-partisan" government in the wake of an illegitimate federal government. Her three "democratic emergency" scenarios should be familiar by now: · Election meltdown - which includes a widespread public loss of trust in election results · Insurrection Act deployed against protesters · An attempt to delay seating of legitimately elected officials post-election If the federal government becomes illegitimate in her view because of the above, then she proposes a cross-partisan system of transitional governance. She names a cross-partisan board of governors, as well President Obama and President Bush as potential transitional leaders. WA SoS Hobbs replies to Reiff that he has had the exact same conversation with German and Japanese officials regarding how to deal with AfD and right-wing nationalist parties. Now, to be fair, he does not want to commit because, in his words, "we're winning." But he doesn't disagree either. Note also that here and in other recordings, "election meltdown" does not mean some sort of flashy media crisis. It means, simply, a large segment of the population doesn't believe the election results are legitimate. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 22, 2026

The Republican Washington state House leader, Jim Walsh, characterizes the meeting as "disqualifying" for a secretary of state. And says "Hobbs simp[ed] to a group of left-wing radicals about what he's doing to delegitimize what he loosely calls 'right-wing nationalist organizations.'"

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In Hobbs's world, "right wing nationalist organizations" would include the Republican Party.

The guy's in charge of elections, for crying out loud. Does he not know about the two party system of government enjoyed by Americans?

Feds bust California health care thieves

The hardest working unconfirmed U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli and other Justice Department officials announced a bust of 15 people in connection with a $2 billion ripoff of American taxpayer dollars. Six of the people arrested were healthcare professionals.

The fraud consisted of "sham substance abuse treatment programs, unnecessary artery treatments, and bogus hospice services." Ah, yes, the bogus hospice services.

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: Federal agents conduct PRE-DAWN RAID in Los Angeles against a massive taxpayer healthcare fraud scheme Look at those patriots arrest the crooks! The fraud totals $2 BILLION across these criminals. Los Angeles is ground zero for fraud. Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass and other DEM officials want this to continue because it helps them retain power Democrats are nothing more than the party of fraud. It's only being prosecuted en masse because Donald Trump is president 🇺🇸 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2026

Nick Shirley and other independent journalists are vindicated again.

No, we wouldn't be surprised

Of course, we've all been waiting for some lofo ideologue in Salem to suggest that the hero dad who shot dead the 16-year-old school shooter in Bend, be found guilty of having a gun in a gun-free zone.

Oregon Catalyst notes that the state has a law on the books called the colloquially known as the Choice of Evils Law. This law says that "conduct which would otherwise constitute an offense is justifiable and not criminal when ... (a) That conduct is necessary as an emergency measure to avoid an imminent public or private injury."

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The dead shooter is now being investigated for possible ties to the nihilistic satanic pedo death cult 764. I tell you about it in The Oregon School Shooter Story Has Just Gone to a Much Darker Place.

We wish his mom had known about her son's choice of evils and done something about it before this.

Are earthquakes next?

Southern California is experiencing the worst Super El Niño in years and years.

First, the hot weather all along the West Coast of the Americas made for warmer waters that gave birth to hurricane/tropical storm activity, the surf was higher, and those storms eroded the sands.

Here's a famous stretch of the Newport Coast between Corona Del Mar and Laguna Beach.

I thought DUCK TAPE might help, but they used SARAN WRAP instead😂- COAST EROSION NEWPORT BEACH: "Caltrans has approval for $4 million in emergency repairs funding to address a large crack in the slope below Pacific Coast Highway, near where the major beachside roadway connects Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. The road will be one lane in each direction during part of the repairs. The crack was spotted on Oct. 10 as the latest big swell and high tides slammed the ocean-facing slope. Waves have been rapidly wearing away the coastal bluffs. A drone survey model estimates the crack extends up to 360 feet in length and reaches a width of up to 24 inches, according to Caltrans. A plastic tarp(that looks like a large pc of saran wrap) was put in place to prevent surface runoff and keep rainwater from entering the existing crack ahead of the rain expected mid-week." (I don't see how this can help long term)..but it's costing 4 MILLION..hmmm... Update from OCR mixed with my humor, Photo credit to OCR — Crystal Myers-Barber (@Promogirl07) October 20, 2026

The sand will be back, but we wonder if the road won't collapse before then.

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ICYMI

I've had this in my stack for awhile, but wanted to mention that California wine growers have begun ripping out thousands of acres of wine grapes because ... regulations, taxes, and less demand. Weed is winning over alcohol. Wonder if those empty vineyards will soon be hosting loco weed.

Oregon is considering banning data centers because of mean tech billionaires. Leftist ideology is more important than jobs, apparently.

First of all, we've learned that shopping malls are making a comeback, and somebody with money has figured it out. San Diego's Fashion Valley is welcoming 10 new retailers. Maybe they can hide a data center or two underneath to make up for Oregon's (and California's) stupidity.

Finding paradise amid the crazy

The guy who told the story about the Mojave Desert phone booth has been up to the Olympic Peninsula in Washington.

Careful for the Sasquatch.

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They haven't ruined everything — yet

This drive between Los Angeles and San Francisco sounds like a good time, but check El Niño road conditions first.





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