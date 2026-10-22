The Oregon School Shooter Story Has Just Gone to a Much Darker Place

Things have gotten even darker, if that's imaginable, in the Oregon school shooting case.

Authorities investigating the rampage in Bend, Ore., last week are exploring whether the 16-year-old mass murderer may have been motivated by connections to an online nihilistic, satanic sex cult.

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The former special education student at Silver Rail Elementary School shot his way through a school-shooter deterrent door and killed three children, ages 5, 7, and 11, and a 25-year-old teacher. Another child who was confined to a wheelchair was shot in the face and remains, along with an adult, in the hospital.

Right after the shooting, investigators converged on Griffin J. John II's family home, confiscating his personal items, including his electronics.

Independent reporter Andy Ngo and the Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) now report that investigators are following leads to determine if John's was associated with the notorious 764 cult.

Federal authorities have prioritized prosecutions of the leaders of this cult, which they describe as "an international child exploitation enterprise known as '764,' a nihilistic violent extremist (NVE) network."

Lots of Questions: There Was Another Hero During Oregon School Shooting, and We Have Questions

In 2025, federal authorities arrested and prosecuted the leaders of the cult.

"Leonidas Varagiannis, also known as “War,” 21, a citizen of the United States residing in Thessaloniki, Greece, and Prasan Nepal, also known as “Trippy,” 20, of North Carolina, were arrested and charged for operating an international child exploitation enterprise known as “764,” a nihilistic violent extremist (NVE) network," a news release reported.

According to my sourcing, federal investigators are seeking to confirm whether the 16-year-old Bend, Ore. school sh—ter (Griffin John), who killed four women and children, was radicalized by the 764 terror cult. This is a leading suspicion. If this is confirmed, it would be the second Oregon school attack this year by a youth believed to be radicalized by the satanic terror cult. The 764 network is known for grooming teens to produce s—xual abuse content, carry out animal-killing blood rituals, and mass m—rder s—icides. In August, a trans leader in the cult was sentenced to decades in prison for grooming underage girls to partake in abuse. See my report about the cult: https://t.co/FQYLzeAIUN — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 21, 2026

Andy Ngo reported that in August of this year a "transgender member of a violent satanic death cult network was sentenced to 77 years in federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting and terrorizing underage girls around the world and grooming them into mutilating themselves and torturing animals to death."

Keep Up: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Let's Hear It for an Oregon Good Guy With a Gun

The man, Kyle William Spitze, who's 27, "pleaded guilty in late 2024 to producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), possessing and accessing with the intent to view CSAM and helping distribute animal torture videos," but wasn't sentenced until 2026.

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The 764 cult lives on Discord, gaming, and dark web chat sites. The group has the objective of "seeking to destroy civilized society through the corruption and exploitation of vulnerable populations, which often include minors. The 764 network’s accelerationist goals include social unrest and the downfall of the current world order, including the United States Government," according to the feds.

Woke Oregonians are more worried about how the 16-year-old got the gun rather than how the hate in his heart overwhelmed and motivated him to use violence against innocents.

OPB reported that "questions have predominantly focused on how the shooter obtained the shotgun that he used at Silver Rail Elementary" while "investigators are working to discern the shooter’s motive and whether other people online encouraged or helped plan the mass shooting."

If there are any co-conspirators, they haven't been publicly named.

Thanks to heroes in and around the school, the killer was stopped, but not after killing the three children and the teacher.

A dad driving by the school saw the murderer take shots at a man in a truck in front of the school, grabbed his own pistol, followed the bad guy into the school, and shot him dead.

When he found the gunman, a teacher's aide was wrestling with him to get his gun.

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Those Who Forget: Anti-Gun Politicos 'Forget' to Praise Hero Dad Who Saved the Day at Oregon School Shooting

America doesn't have a gun problem so much as it has a heart problem, as the old saying goes.

What's that other old saying from some guy named Jesus who's nowhere near any classroom in that school? "Behold, I send you out as sheep in the midst of wolves. Therefore be wise as serpents and harmless as doves."

Speaking of being wise. I spoke with gun rights advocate Kevin Starrett, the executive director of the Oregon Firearms Federation, about arming people in schools, like the teacher who jumped that killer.

You might be surprised by his take on the Adult in the Room Podcast.

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