There Was Another Hero During Oregon School Shooting, and We Have Questions

When the shots rang out at Silver Rail Elementary in the Central Oregon town of Bend, the 6'0" tall 16-year-old, for some reason, went back to the special ed classroom where he spent time as a student and blasted children and a teacher with a shotgun. He killed four and shot a sweet girl in the face who was confined to a wheelchair. She's still fighting for her life in a Bend hospital — along with others.

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A father of two students, who had no idea if his own babies were alive or dead, followed that sick person into the school and ended him. That's a good thing. As tragic as this is, I'm glad that sick dog is out of the gene pool.

Save your outrage. I don't want to hear it.

By the way, is that Tennessee chick on death row dead yet? What's the hold up? Tick-tock.

That's not the question we allude to in the headline, however.

As Kaylub Giamanco followed the gunman, or as ABC News calls him, a "boy" — a 6-foot "boy" reportedly weighing in at a buck-40 — otherwise known as my goal weight — an as-yet unidentified teacher had jumped that sick dog of a human and was attempting to wrest away his shotgun.

Giamanco ended the teacher's struggle with the killer.

Both are heroes. But she would have been a dead hero if that good dad with the gun hadn't shown up to END THE THREAT — something that would have been tough against even a lightweight who likely had a height advantage. And, by the way, I'm a fan, but, as anyone on the Camas girls cross country team can tell you, boys have an advantage over girls.

What an incredibly brave thing she did. There isn't punctuation enough to impart my unbridled and unabashed respect for that lady. You go, girl, doesn't begin to cover it. She's a damned hero. I honor her.

There's a moment in life when you find out what you're made of. What was yours? (Put it in the comments section).

It's that moment you find out if you puddle up or man up in an emergency.

Can you keep your head in the maelstrom?

Do you take charge or take cover?

She threw her phone to apparently distract the murderer. It helped.

And then she pounced like a puma.

As I highlighted in Anti-Gun Politicos 'Forget' to Praise Hero Dad Who Saved the Day at Oregon School Shooting, somebody with that fearlessness and bearing to protect her students is somebody who deserves to have better tools to fight back. Throwing a cellphone and hoping to overwhelm a wiry shooter isn't a plan; it's a Hail Mary. It worked for a while Thursday, but somebody with that acumen and self-assuredness should be armed with a gun so she wouldn't have to wait for a man with a gun to rescue her.

SHE should have a gun — if she wants one.

I talked to Kevin Starrett of the Oregon Firearms Federation to get his thoughts on arming teachers and, as usual, he focused his laser on the essence of the issue.

I believe anyone who works in a school, even parents who are helping out, should have the right to be armed. I do not believe anyone who prefers not to be should be required to. It's an awesome responsibility. [W]e have heard many stories of school personnel who had the heart to fight back when their charges were endangered and it is the very definition of insanity that we deprive them of the tools. We trust teachers and other school employees to get kids out in fires, we trust them to provide first aid until the pros arrive. Why should we deny trained, willing adults the ability to protect our babies from murderers?

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Anyone who's followed school shootings knows that the perpetrators aren't dumb. Their own scrawls, that for whatever reason we're obliged to call "manifestos," always consider what kind of security they would be up against — even if the murderer is a suicidal dipstick. If somebody is there with guns, they always demur. Ask John Lott if you doubt me. He's read all of the manifestos.

The school personnel had training, emergency protocols, and all the things they're assured will deter a school shooter.

But that didn't work this time.

The killer shot through the special door put on the school to deter school shooters.

He burst into that gun-free zone and began firing because he knew no one would shoot back. Until the man with his concealed carry pistol shot that killer dead.

The cops were minutes — several dead people away — by the time Giamanco neutralized that bastard before they got there.

Why aren't trained, willing, gutsy, and responsible teachers allowed to carry guns to dissuade the next killer in their midst?

Over to you, Oregon Democrats.

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