West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Let's Hear It for an Oregon Good Guy With a Gun

Greetings to those keeping up with the bizarro world of the weekly West Coast, Messed Coast™ report.

This week we hear the tale of two males: one who stepped up to kill a bad guy to save lives, and another who used his power to kill spirits.

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The world is reminded that an El Niño is a real thing and Rob Bonta still hasn't read the Constitution.

There's more. LET'S GO!

He saw, acted, and ended the threat

Thank goodness some men and women in the ever-more-woke Bend, Oregon still conceal and carry guns.

If a man who saw the armed 16-year-old boy armed with a long gun shoot his way through the locked door into Silver Rail Elementary School hadn't acted immediately, many more innocents would have been killed on Thursday.

The Deschutes County Sheriffs made it crystal clear in a news conference Thursday night that the Good Samaritan heard the shooting, saw the threat, and acted to end that killer before deputies even got there.

That's the way it's done, America.

Three babies, ages 11, 8, and 5, and a teacher were killed by the 16-year-old mass murderer. Two others, a 7-year-old and a 54-year-old teacher, were critically injured and are hospitalized.

Things were horrific enough, but how many lives did that good guy with a gun save? Perhaps dozens.

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Killing spirits

The Washington State Superintendent of Schools, Chris Reykdal, is one of the wokest and weirdest public servants in a phalanx of woke government weirdos in that West Coast, Messed Coast™ state.

Their ideology is killing the spirits of female athletes in the state's schools.

Keep Up: West Coast, Messed Coast™: A Foolproof Test to Confirm If Elected Leaders Are Unserious Boobs

Reykdal is a radical in defiance of the Trump Administration's interpretation of Title IX in banning boys from girls' sports.

Vote YEs on I-638Chris Reykdal believes boys should be able to compete against girls in girls sports.“This is a biological question. It is quite simply inaccurate to say that biologically there are only boys and girls.”This is your Superintendent of Public Instruction. https://t.co/iMLgqWfQ2v — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) October 15, 2026

And so, knowing that the we-know-better-than-you "leaders" in Olympia didn't have their backs, a large number of the Camas High School female cross country team forfeited a race rather than race against one of their own teammates, a boy.

Just a couple of weeks before, the boy had been a member of the boys' cross country team in that southwest Washington district before he was allowed to join the girls' team.

The superintendent, who believes boys should be able to make decisions to cut off their ding-a-lings or take drugs to change their voices and make them sterile, told KIRO Newsradio that girls don't know that having boys on girls' teams is good for them because their brains aren't fully formed yet.

That must be why the school let require the boy to room with a girl at a hotel while the team was on the road recently for a meet.

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Martina Navratilova weighed in.

@BrandiKruse @KIRONewsradio He said their brains are not fully developed till they are 25, hence the males should be able to compete in the female category??????Who is this idiot!!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 16, 2026

Who is this idiot, indeed?

Here's one guy who knows. In Thursday's Adult in the Room Podcast, I talked to Dr. Andrew Fox, an organizational expert, professor, priest, and normie who considers this very question in his book Truth in the Age of Applause: How Stupidity Is Ruining the American Dream.

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Let's hope Washington voters are smart enough to vote YES on I-638, an initiative on the November ballot that keeps girls' sports for girls.

Reykdal and the ACLU both hate this popular idea — two more excellent reasons to vote YES on I-638.

Please Vote: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — After Decades, Could This Political Earthquake Happen? Yes, If You Vote.

Super bad Super El Niño

It's getting ugly along the Southern California coastline as the Super El Niño takes hold.

High tides, massively more water, and warm temperatures have combined to undermine homes in Long Beach and wash out coastal cliffs in the Southern Orange County area.

Prayers up, everybody.

Recovery efforts are underway in Long Beach after powerful waves battered the shoreline, causing a large crack in one beachfront home. https://t.co/SMjYC4uzRn — KTLA (@KTLA) October 13, 2026

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California has had El Niños as long as there has been a California. I remember similar ones back in the 1980s as a reporter in San Diego County. I remember talking to the Chart House manager in Cardiff as we watched waves crash into the broken second-floor window. He told me, "That's a helluva way to get a new rug."

20,000 illegal voters and counting

California has universal mail voting for all "registered" voters. These include illegal aliens.

Bill Essayli, the guy in charge of the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Central District of California, but hasn't been confirmed because of John Thune, announced that the state sent ballots to 20,000 illegal voters in the state and possibly tens of thousands more.

Time is up for CaliforniaWe gave California 48 hours to review and flag more than 20,000 noncitizen voters recently mailed live ballots. California refused.This morning we filed a federal court action seeking an emergency order requiring California to sequester ballots returned by suspected noncitizens.This is not political or controversial. 18 U.S.C. § 611 makes it a federal offense for noncitizens to vote in a federal election. We will not allow California to dilute the votes of American citizens. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 15, 2026

Catherine has more in her piece: Yes, Dems Want Fraud: Feds Found 20,000 Noncitizen Voters and California Yawned.

Untenable choice

Would you rather have a full-blown idiotic commie or a milder idiotic commie? That's the choice for Los Angeles voters.

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Normies who do not want the DSA commie, Nithya Raman, to ascend to the mayor's office now feel forced to vote for the Most Horrible High Priestess of Incompetence, Karen Bass, to keep the other commie from conjuring up "votes" in homeless camps again.

No Commies, Please: DSA Candidate Who Brags About Attacking ICE Officers Runs for City Council in Oregon Town

Untenable newspaper

The alleged newspaper of record for the state of Oregon, The Oregonian, this week endorsed the worst governor in the history of the state, the unfortunately named Tina Kotek, over Republican Christine Drazan.

It's called the supremacy clause

California's Attorney General Rob Bonta continues the cause of the socialist left by wasting taxpayers' money on lawsuits he knows he can't win. To wit: the lawsuit Bonta and Newsom filed at the behest of all those voting illegal aliens and CHIRLA, to force Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to show their ID on their uniforms so the left can hunt them down like dogs and kill them.

BREAKING: The Ninth Circuit ruled that California cannot require federal immigration agents and other federal officers to display identification during enforcement operations, finding the law violates the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. https://t.co/xynkrYFUgv — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) October 14, 2026

Imagine

I need one of these for the 405 on a Friday afternoon.

@spencerpratt I could use one of those on the 405 on a Friday afternoon. — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) October 16, 2026

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If you can land a rocket, you can land a car.

Hypocrisy: If ICE Agents Did What the Leftist Mob Is Doing to Them in Oregon, They'd Be in Prison

The Return of Schumacher Furs

It was a historic Oregon business bullied out of Portland by screaming animal rights protesters and a city council willing to let the bullies get away with it. The council even invited the company to leave.

They're back.

Details in an upcoming story, but I can't stop laughing with glee.

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Wow. Lake Tahoe has never looked so good.

Lost in the beauty of Lake Tahoe 🌲✨ 📍 South Lake Tahoe, USA 📸 Graham Klingler on Unsplash #USA #LakeTahoe #lakeviews #photography #exploringtheglobe #beautifuldestinations https://t.co/eD18rpyyw0 — Travel Tomorrow (@TravelTomorrowX) October 15, 2026

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