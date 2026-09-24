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Women’s Group Finds That Biological Men Stole Over 2,000 Gold Medals From Girls

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
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Women’s Group Finds That Biological Men Stole Over 2,000 Gold Medals From Girls
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Biological men who claim to be women have stolen more than 2,000 gold medals alone from girls and women in the United States, according to a new estimate from a conservative women’s group.

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The explosion in the number of young people, especially male athletes, who claim to be members of the opposite sex is certainly due to the huge Democrat push for putting LGBTQ in everything. But when it comes to sports specifically, it is also true that many boys and men who realized they were never going to reach the level they wanted, competing against their fellow men, figured out that by growing their hair long and changing their names, they could be first every single time. Not only that, but many politicians and celebrities would call them heroes for beating women.

Penny Nance, CEO and president of the Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee (CWALAC), said on September 22, “It is shockingly unfair for biological women to have to compete against trans-identifying men. Our research finding that trans-identifying males have stolen over 2,293 gold medals from women in the United States is an outrage. Biological men have distinct advantages over biological women. This reality not only puts women in harm’s way, but it eliminates opportunities for biological women to earn a living and win competitions. Congress must act to protect biological women.”

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CWALAC used data from HeCheated to state:

Trans-identifying males have stolen over 2,293 gold medals from women and girls in the United States, pushing each rightful champion down to second place.

Trans-identifying male athletes have stolen over $501,498 in prize money from women in professional sports.

In California alone, over 611 women and girls have taken silver below a male allowed to compete in the women’s category.

Trans-identifying males have competed in more than 14,301 female sport events, amateur and professional.

It was always a scam. Everyone knows that biological men have a natural advantage over the women against whom they compete. But as with so many other policies, leftists didn’t care how unfair it was so long as they were able to transform culture and convince millions of people to state obvious falsities. 

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The great G.K. Chesterton once observed that once people have become accustomed to irrationality, they can no longer be startled at injustice. This is why lefties expend so much time and money insisting upon nonsense like men in women’s sports. It is all about conditioning people to accept tyranny and absurdity.

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | CONGRESS | TRANSGENDER

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