Oregon School Shooting: Three Children, One Adult Dead

When targeting and murdering children becomes a regular feature of a society, that society is in a deeply disturbing place, morally and politically.

Fox News reports that three children and one adult are dead, as is the shooter, after an attack at an elementary school in Oregon. The shooter was allegedly a teenager.

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BREAKING: Three children and one adult are dead following an elementary school shooting in Oregon, federal law enforcement sources tell Fox News. The shooter is also dead, and two additional people are hospitalized with injuries. Read more about the deadly shooting and how authorities are responding: https://t.co/pNWa8nk67V — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 15, 2026

Multiple X accounts have reported that an armed bystander killed the shooter and stopped the massacre at Silver Rail Elementary School, but police have not yet definitively confirmed this detail.

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The Bend Police Department issued the following flash alert on Thursday afternoon:

At approximately 12:59 p.m., Bend Police responded to Silver Rail Elementary on reports of an active shooter. The first call indicated that an unknown man had shot into a car. In the next minute, Deschutes County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting that a person had entered the school and begun shooting. Dispatch sent out an alert tone to send all law enforcement to the scene. At 1:02 p.m., Bend Police officers were on the scene. Seconds later, officers reported the suspect had been shot and killed, possibly by a bystander.

USA Today reported that a bystander who was legally carrying a concealed firearm identified and followed the 16-year-old shooter, ultimately killing him. The outlet also reported that the shooter had a shotgun, and that the two hospitalized victims are a child and an adult. The New York Post, however, said both hospitalized victims were children. USA Today did acknowledge that the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm all of the details the outlet reported.

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Let’s hope the hero who took out the shooter doesn't face legal trouble:

I would not be surprised if the father at Bend, Oregon that took out the school shooter will be charged with bringing a gun onto campus. This is how crazy Oregon is. https://t.co/rDKWhgBLVv — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) October 15, 2026

Despite what Democrats want you to believe, mass shootings have not proliferated within the last couple of decades because of guns. America has always had an exceptional number of gun owners, but regular mass shootings are a very modern problem. There are many factors driving the modern trend of violence, including the Democrat abortion cult (legitimizing the killing of children), soft-on-crime policies, psychotropic drugs, broken families, increasingly isolated youth, violent political rhetoric, and transgender ideology. Police have not released a name for the suspect.

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This is a developing story. More details will become available as police investigate the case further.