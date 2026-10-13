‘Evil Sanctuary Policies’: Mullin Slams New York for Ignoring 16,000 ICE Detainers

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D-N.Y.) and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s sanctuary policies continue to ensure that federal immigration officers have to pour a lot more money and resources into capturing illegal alien criminals whom New York Democrats should’ve handed over without issue.

Advertisement

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regularly files detainer requests for illegal aliens who commit crimes across the United States. In a state like Florida or Kansas, which cooperates with ICE, these detainer requests result in local authorities handing the aliens over to the feds for processing and deportation. In a state like New York or Illinois, where authorities do not cooperate with ICE, not only do the feds not secure straightforward transfers, but Democrats will often deliberately release the criminals early to protect them from ICE. In New York alone, Democrats have ignored 16,000 detainer requests.

Both the illegal alien who ended up with a gunshot wound in a recent publicized arrest (Oscar Belgal) and an illegal alien who stabbed a New York Police Department detective recently had detainer requests that New York ignored.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin highlighted the 16,000 ignored ICE requests Monday while deploring Democrats’ efforts to protect the most despicable foreign criminals. “Governor Hochul’s sanctuary policies have been a disaster for New York and the rest of the country,” he posted on X.

Mullin continued, “On her watch, illegal aliens have been allowed to roam the streets freely, and have even been released from custody despite ICE detainers. As a result, innocent Americans have been murdered, shot, stabbed, and raped by these illegal aliens in New York and other states.”

Read Also: Hilton: $24B of Homelessness Funding Went Missing, Newsom Vetoed an Audit

The Department of Homeland Security “condemns these reckless and evil sanctuary policies and demands that Governor Hochul and her fellow sanctuary politicians put a stop to this before any more innocent lives are lost,” Mullin ended.

The New York Post reported:

Hochul even signed the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act in August, which imposed restrictions on certain types of statewide cooperation with ICE on civil immigration matters… There were a deeply troubling 52,503 criminal charges or convictions associated with the ICE detainers that the municipalities across the Empire State have rejected so far under Trump, according to DHS. Crimes allegedly committed by the illegal migrants included 131 homicides, 132 kidnappings, 1,017 sexual offenses, 1,561 counts of driving under the influence, 1,631 burglaries, 1,776 robberies and 2,198 weapons infractions.

Advertisement

I mentioned Belgal, the serial criminal gang affiliate who was violently ramming ICE officers with is vehicle when they shot him non-lethally, as an example of someone whose detainer request New York authorities ignored. Hochul and Mamdani both tried to frame him as a martyr, and Mamdani actually attempted to pressure the Trump administration into releasing him straight back onto the streets. Yes, Democrats are deliberately trying to ensure as much crime and lawlessness as possible, because their authoritarian and exploitative style of ruling operates best in the midst of chaos.