New York Defied ICE Detainers. Then the Illegal Aliens Stabbed a Detective.

New York City authorities have been overlooking crime after crime by two Dominican illegal aliens whom the Biden administration released into our country. Democrats even refused to cooperate with a federal custody request. Then the illegal aliens stabbed a New York Police Department detective.

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In other words, if either the Biden administration or the Adams or Mamdani administration in New York had followed the law, these two illegal aliens would not have been in our country at all; they would have been in federal custody and deported a long time ago. We do not know for certain just how many crimes in America would never have happened in the absence of Democrats’ open borders and soft-on-crime policies, but the number is no doubt high.

Sources within the Department of Homeland Security shared the information about the burglary and stabbing with Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin on Tuesday. The biggest problem right now is that the violent foreign criminals are currently on the run.

BREAKING: I'm told by DHS sources that the two suspects wanted for attempted murder in connection to the stabbing & robbery of an off-duty NYPD detective in NYC on Friday are both Dominican illegal aliens who were caught and released at the AZ border by the Biden administration & both have lengthy criminal histories in NYC, including an ignored ICE detainer. Both suspects remain at large, and while NYPD hasn't officially released their names yet, @FoxNews is told they've been identified as 24-year-old SNEIDER MEJIA BAUTISTA and 25-year-old DANGELO RAFAEL JEAN CARABALLO. I'm told that MEJIA BAUTISTA, a Dominican national, was arrested by Border Patrol after crossing the border illegally near San Luis, AZ on 12/2/2022 with his family, and they were all released into the country. He and his family have had deportation orders since 5/8/2025. I'm told that MEJIA BAUTISTA was arrested by NYPD in the Bronx for criminal possession of a weapon on 10/3/2025 and the next day, ICE filed a detainer on him, but the detainer was ignored and he was released from local custody. I'm told he was also arrested by NYPD on 1/7/2025 for criminal possession of stolen property. I'm told that DANGELO RAFAEL JEAN CARABALLO, a Dominican national, was arrested by Border Patrol after crossing the border illegally near San Luis, AZ on 2/2/2023, and he was released into the country with a future court date. He has five prior arrests in NYC, but no ICE detainers were filed because he was released from custody so quickly each time. His priors include: 1/5/2024 - Arrested by NYPD for reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing from police officer, and reckless driving 12/20/24 - Arrested by NYPD for being in possession of burglar's tools 6/4/2025 - Arrested by NYPD for criminal possession of a controlled substance 10/26/25 - Arrested by NYPD for criminal possession of a loaded firearm 7/10/2026 - Arrested by NYPD for criminal menacing involving a weapon Per DHS sources, on each arrest, he was released so quickly that he was already out of custody by the time the feds knew about the encounters and couldn't put detainers on him in time. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 6, 2026

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Melugin, “Both of these suspects were RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration, and despite multiple prior arrests in New York, sanctuary politicians refused to cooperate with ICE and released them. This horrific crime could have been prevented if it weren’t for Biden’s open borders and the America Last policies of New York sanctuary politicians. These suspects remain at-large. DHS is calling on New York authorities to cooperate with us so we can get these dangerous criminals off our streets. Our thoughts and prayers are with the detective for a speedy recovery.”

One of the illegal aliens is Sneider Mejia Bautista, according to Melugin. He crossed the Mexican border into Arizona in 2022, and the Biden administration ushered in the entire family. In May 2025, the family all received deportation orders, but for an undisclosed reason did not end up actually deported. In October of last year, NYPD arrested Mejia Bautista for criminal possession of a weapon, and ICE filed a detainer, but New York Democrats released the alien instead. The same result came about after NYPD arrested him in January for possessing stolen property.

Related: ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Who Crippled Federal Officer

Melugin named the other illegal alien as Dangelo Rafael Jean Caraballo, who also entered the U.S. across the Arizona border, though in 2023, at which time the Biden administration gave him a meaningless future court date. Caraballo has five prior arrests just in New York City, but lefties there released him so quickly each time that ICE didn't even have time to file an official detainer before he was back on the streets. Melugin listed the five crimes:

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1/5/2024 - Arrested by NYPD for reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing from police officer, and reckless driving 12/20/24 - Arrested by NYPD for being in possession of burglar's tools 6/4/2025 - Arrested by NYPD for criminal possession of a controlled substance 10/26/25 - Arrested by NYPD for criminal possession of a loaded firearm 7/10/2026 - Arrested by NYPD for criminal menacing involving a weapon

Sanctuary politicians always put ideology ahead of the law or keeping citizens safe.

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