ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Who Crippled Federal Officer

The Department of Homeland Security has finally nabbed an illegal alien who previously rammed and partially incapacitated an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer.

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Democrats will go on and on sobbing about illegal aliens who are injured while fleeing or fighting federal immigration officers, such as violent criminal Wilber Garces-Perez. In fact, Democrats will riot or bring lawsuits over such injuries. But for some reason, when lefty activists or illegal aliens severely injure DHS agents, Democrats either ignore the injuries or defend the people who inflicted them. The complaints about illegal aliens were never stemming from humanitarian compassion. Democrats will only be sorry that Jesus Israel Garcia Cobarruvias did not indefinitely evade arrest for his assault on ICE.

You can see the picture of Garcia Cobarruvias below. Federal officers particularly wanted to arrest him because on August 31, he weaponized his vehicle to ram it into ICE officers, injuring one and also damaging a federal government vehicle. He then fled the scene.

🚨ICE @HSI_HQ San Francisco special agents arrested Jesus Israel Garcia Cobarruvias, an illegal alien from Mexico, pursuant to a federal arrest warrant for assault of a law enforcement officer. The arrest stems from an August 31, 2026, incident in which Garcia allegedly accelerated his vehicle toward ICE officers, injured an officer, damaged a government vehicle and then fled the area. Our officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries but currently cannot walk without assistance due to the injury. Our HSI agents arrested him Sept. 17. During the arrest, he refused commands and agents used force to remove him from a vehicle and take him into custody. Garcia has already been removed from the country three times and he has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for burglary, obstruction and domestic violence. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 4, 2026

Related: Human Smuggler Receives Life in Prison for Killing 4, Including a Little Kid

Garcia Cobarruvias’s vehicular assault, which potentially counts as assault with a deadly weapon, injured the officer enough that he cannot at the present time walk without assistance.

ICE did not clarify if this injury is permanent or not. But unfortunately, the likelihood is that this officer lost his career and will not be able to work in the field where he previously worked. If the injury is not temporary, his whole life will change.

DHS Homeland Security Investigations tracked down Garcia Cobarruvias and arrested him September 17. Just as he had the first time federal officers tried to arrest him, Garcia Cobarruvias refused to cooperate with commands that agents gave him. Eventually, they had to remove him from his vehicle forcibly in order to arrest him.

ICE clarified that authorities have already removed Garcia Cobarruvias from the United States three times. Yes, that’s right, he has entered the United States illegally at least four times. His lengthy rap sheet includes convictions for domestic violence, burglary, and obstruction. In other words, he is habitually violent and vile.

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This is exactly the sort of scum whom Democrats want in our country.

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