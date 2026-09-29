Feds Charge Illegal Alien Whom Lefties Mourned as Victim With Assault

Remember the illegal alien who suffered a gunshot wound while trying to flee federal officers in Texas? Remember how leftist activists tried to turn him into a noble victim? The Department of Homeland Security says it has bodycam footage proving he assaulted a federal officer with his vehicle, which is considered a deadly weapon.

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The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the new charges against Wilber Rafael Garces-Perez, the 28-year-old DoorDash driver and illegal alien fugitive who became a centerpiece of national controversy after his idiotic behavior earned him a non-life-threatening injury. The charges against Garces-Perez are “assaulting, resisting, interfering, and impeding a federal officer in Austin.”

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers stopped Garces-Perez’s vehicle and told him to get out. Instead, he “drove away, striking an officer with his side-view mirror. He allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase before attempting to strike another officer with his vehicle, prompting the officer to fire his pistol.”

Garces-Perez could be going to jail for 20 years if convicted, according to the DOJ on Tuesday, which is the day that Garces-Perez appeared before Magistrate Judge Dustin Howell of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

Related: GOP Sues New Jersey Dems for Noncitizen Voter Data

The DOJ referred to the bodycam footage that DHS obtained proving that Garces-Perez ignored the instructions from ICE officers, which they even gave him in Spanish because it would seem he is not perfectly fluent in English, and hit one of the officers with his side-view mirror as he gunned his vehicle away.

The illegal alien even attempted to assault with his vehicle again at the end of the chase:

The ICE ERO officers pursued Garces-Perez in their vehicles with their emergency lights and sirens activated. The complaint alleges Garces-Perez led them on a high-speed chase through a commercial and residential area. While one of the officers lost sight of Garces-Perez during the pursuit, the other ICE ERO officer caught up to Garces-Perez, who allegedly attempted to strike the officer with his car, causing the officer to fire his pistol.

Fox News obtained some of the bodycam footage that appears to contradict lefty allegations about how ICE removed Garces-Perez from his vehicle and suggests those allegations are false:

Newly released police bodycam appears to contradict claims about how an illegal immigrant was treated after an ICE-involved shooting in Austin. Wilber Rafael Garces Perez's attorney claimed he was pulled from the car after being shot during an attempted arrest after being shot. However, bodycam footage shows officers assisting Garces Perez out of the vehicle before handcuffing him and having him sit down. Read more about the incident that has sparked protests and clashes with law enforcement in Austin: https://t.co/dQk6v59x7Z https://t.co/8oxKtqwanz — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2026

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Anti-ICE activists decorated the spot of Garces-Perez’s arrest with vile, pro-assassination graffiti threatening both President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It is noteworthy that there were no mass protests when intoxicated illegal alien Rafael Alejandro Arreguin-Ramirez crashed into and killed Texas dad Alex Nunez. Apparently Nunez‘s life was much less valuable than Garces-Perez’s because he was an American citizen?

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