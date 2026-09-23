An Illegal Alien Killed a Texas Dad, But Activists Are Busy Protesting for a Criminal

Wilber Perez is a foreign criminal with a final order of removal who ended up injured by a gunshot after fleeing federal officers. Alex “Bubba” Nunez was an American citizen who died after intoxicated illegal aliens ran into his car head-on. Both men were living in Texas. Guess which one leftist media, activists, and politicians are screeching about?

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Angel dad Joe Abraham has often pointed out the selective outrage of Democrats who make a national drama out of criminal foreigners’ arrests while ignoring or sneering at Americans who lost their loved ones to illegal alien crime. It’s easy to find a couple dozen articles on Wilber Perez, repeating debunked lies about his medical treatment and his illegal status. Activists are decorating the location of Perez’s arrest with vile, pro-assassination messages against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Donald Trump. Nunez’s death did make it into a few local outlets or obscure online outlets, but nothing like the media blitz for Perez.

For more information on Perez, including his illegal entry under the Biden administration, his expired work permit, and his detention sleeping arrangements, read my previous article using Department of Homeland Security information. This man is not a victim. He’s a criminal with no right to be here who received a non-lethal wound because he behaved like a dangerous fool.

Related: Lefties Write Vile Pro-Assassination Graffiti Near Spot Where Illegal Alien Got Shot

In contrast, based on the DHS report, Alex Nunez didn’t do anything wrong. He was driving his three-year-old daughter somewhere on September 12 when an intoxicated illegal alien, Rafael Alejandro Arreguin-Ramirez, veered into his path and drove right into him. Arreguin-Ramirez and his companion, another illegal alien named Alejandro Aguillen-Acosta, fled the scene and tried to hide in a garage. But police found and arrested them. Nunez died, and his baby is injured.

The man who was killed in a head-on crash in South New Braunfels on Saturday night has been identified by family as 27-year-old Alex Nunez. You can support his family with funeral expenses here: https://t.co/fikgqA8aeT https://t.co/R0GJ1oRz7b — FOX SA (@KABBFOX29) September 18, 2026

ICE has lodged a detainer request for Arreguin-Ramirez and Aguillen-Acosta. The driver, Arreguin-Ramirez, faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His passenger, Aguillen-Acosta, faces charges of evading arrest and criminal trespass. Both are Mexican nationals.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said, “Alex Nunez should still be alive today because this tragedy was completely preventable. ICE has lodged detainers asking our partners in Texas to cooperate with us so that these criminals can be removed from our country after they face justice. My thoughts and prayers are with Alex Nunez’s family, as well as for the child’s speedy recovery.”

DHS added:

Arreguin-Ramirez illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location. Aguillen-Acosta first illegally entered the United States through Texas in March 2023 and was granted a voluntary return to Mexico. He then illegally re-entered the country through New Mexico in January 2025 and was deported that same month. He illegally entered the country for a THIRD time – a felony – at an unknown date and location.

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Nunez is another American death due to Biden-Harris immigration policies.

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