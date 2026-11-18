Congressional Democrats are drunk with power they haven't officially acquired yet, and they've widened their sights from Trump officials to the private citizens and companies who dare to work with the Trump administration.

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Last Wednesday, Aaron Reitz, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, sent a preservation letter to Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) over his pursuit of private donors to President Donald Trump's White House ballroom. Reitz accused the senator of turning Congress's power into a "weapon" to harass those donors and said he was "taking the first step to stop this abuse of power."

Now Reitz has sent Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) a letter with the same demands, and Schiff practically invited it. After the Blumenthal letter, Schiff complained that the Justice Department is "doing such bats**t crazy things that it is hard to find a prosecutor anywhere to put their name on this stuff."

“I put my name on it,” Reitz wrote in his letter to Schiff. “And I've put my name on this letter too. But what is truly 'bats**t crazy' is a United States Senator who has compiled a target list of private Americans whose only apparent offense is associating with the President. And you have already threatened criminal contempt if they defend themselves."

Then Reitz laid out the evidence, piece by piece. Schiff has lumped private cryptocurrency ventures, the revival of famous American studios and networks, and even a championship fight under the label of "corruption [and] potential corruption." He has warned the people involved that "there's going to be an investigation into all of this when the Congress changes hands" and that "[t]here's going to be an accounting."

"In other words, if you can't take down the President himself, you will cast your dragnet over private Americans who associate with him," Reitz wrote. "'Potential corruption' is just your pretext."

ICYMI: Now We Know Who Democrats Will Target First With Bogus Investigations

On top of that, Schiff wants donor lists. He wants the names of all those who gave to the White House ballroom and a map of all the ties between those donors and the federal government.

He wanted the donors, sponsors, and contributors to Freedom 250 (the private group that raised funds for the 250th anniversary of America). He wanted Kirkland & Ellis to name the clients it had offered pro bono work to under its arrangement with the President and to “detail all client relationships Kirkland has chosen to end.” No subpoena was required to get Kirkland to respond, yet Schiff still floated the possibility of criminal contempt and said he would “use every tool at our disposal to pursue this investigation in this Congress and the next.”

Of course, Democrats will call this oversight, and yes, Congress does have the power to investigate. But that power comes with limits, and Reitz spelled them out. Investigations need a legitimate legislative purpose, and Congress can't play prosecutor.

"Payback is not a legitimate legislative purpose," Reitz wrote.

Of course, we all know that Schiff has done this kind of crap before. As the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, he spent years claiming he had proof of Russian collusion that never turned up. He was lying, plain and simple.

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Reitz ordered Schiff, his staff, and anyone acting on his behalf to preserve every record tied to the effort to weaponize congressional investigations and strip citizens of their constitutional rights. He gave Schiff until 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 25, 2026, to confirm he has complied.

@SenAdamSchiff has vindictively threatened private Americans with congressional punishment for associating with President Trump.



He seems bloodthirsty to weaponize Congress starting in January.



I’m demanding he preserve documents so we can see what’s really going on. pic.twitter.com/zgIHXB6xbp — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 18, 2026

Freedom of association is a right of every citizen, including Trump supporters. Any senator who treats it as a crime is precisely the sort of person who deserves the attention that Reitz is giving him.

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