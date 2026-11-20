Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The "Cheese Curds and Ale" meditation will begin in the Unity pavilion after everyone speaks their truth to the village rando assembly.

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This is something you won't be reading about in The New York Times or other purveyors of fine propaganda.

Greenland is back in the news and there probably aren't many people who get a bigger kick out of that than I do. I've written many times that the entertainment value which President Trump brings to politics is one of my favorite things about his time at the top.

Trump mentioned buying Greenland during his first term but there was a lot to pay attention to back then. When he brought it up again shortly after he won in 2024, it helped to start chasing away the dark clouds that had been hanging over the country throughout the Biden years

I was enjoying it so much that the headline for the Christmas Eve Briefing that year was, "Greenland Seems Like a Wonderful Stocking-Stuffer."

As we enter the holiday season two years later, Greenland has been gifted to us, in a manner of speaking. This is from my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green:

It might not have been on many people's Christmas wish lists — and it isn't even Black Friday yet — but the Danish parliament just gave us exactly what we needed: Greenland. In a 109-0 unanimous vote, Denmark's Folketing gave its blessing to the 2026 U.S.–Denmark–Greenland security and defense pact. Greenland approved its part of the three-way agreement earlier this month, also unanimously.

Stephen explains the strategic importance of Greenland for the United States and says that, for national security purposes, it's "ours." Consider my stocking stuffed.

Fans of President Trump's often only semi-jokingly talk about him playing 4-D chess when dealing with Congress or world leaders. One thing I know is that it's beyond foolish to second guess him, especially in the early stages of whatever he has going on with adversaries or allies.

Trump's early remarks about Greenland were easy for his detractors to dismiss as bluster, but here we are with a brilliant result. At the beginning of this year, I wrote that we might be witnessing some "Trumpian negotiating tactics," regarding Greenland. That could have been written off as the ravings of a diehard Trump supporter, but it looks like I was right.

Love him or hate him, it's impossible to deny that Trump knows how to get attention from people when he wants it. He got the attention of officials in Greenland and Denmark. There were some protests at the U. S. consulate in Nuuk, Greenland earlier this year, but now the United States has the agreement it wanted.

That's got a 4-D checkmate vibe to it.

Yes, the security of the United States is paramount, but I was looking forward to throwing my hat in the ring to be the territorial governor of Greenland. Now the world will never know what "His Most Eminently Entertaining Lord Majestic Governor of Greenland Stephen Kruiser" might have accomplished.

Happy weekend, everyone.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Our friend Will gets us going:

Mr. Kruiser, my wife bought a handgun yesterday. I told the workers behind the counter that we need more weapons in case the new Governor of Texas decides to invade Florida. I was kidding...I think (but not 100% certain). As John McClane used to say, "Yippee-ki-yay...[you know the rest]." Have a good weekend.

Not gonna lie: I've been doing some post-election firearms shopping myself. I've been in the mood to kick it old school with some bolt action fun. I haven't gotten anything yet, but I am filling up my online cart with ammo. I hope you have a good weekend too!

Briefing stalwart Jerome writes:

Hey Kruiser, When you mentioned Urdzbelluuk’s The Toweling of the Spider Monkeys, I immediately checked if there is a movie version that was featured in a Mystery Science 3000 episode. Have a great weekend!

It's such a weird world that it is sometimes difficult to make the SQNS even weirder. I'm sure that some of these brain droppings of mine bear resemblance to things in the real world. Enjoy a beer or three this weekend.

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This is from OG FOTB Brice:

"The thing is, the Dems were never clear on exactly how they would go about fixing what they swore needed fixing." They didn't have to be... mainly because they knew the mainstream media would never ask or hold them accountable. Anyone paying attention understands Democrat solutions never solve anything and usually make things worse. If we had an honest mainstream media Democrats would be lucky to win dogcatcher races.

We will never have an honest mainstream media, because no one in it will ever admit they've been lying. Conservative media loudmouths like me can keep working to lessen the MSM's influence, though. I like the progress we've made in the last ten years. We've come a long way from the early days of the Obama slog when I was just blogging into the void.

We'll finish with this from HB in Texas:

Hola con caso most magnificent one, Why hola con caso? Because like bueno con caso, everything is better with cheese! As of late you have cemented yourself as THE comedic genius of political satire of our time. I'm having trouble remembering all the great jokes you have produced. Although, my soaked, coffee stained desk pad is a constant reminder of your talent. The shady but almost plausible funding source of SQNS... " Serbunqwytiin had recently begun to loudly proclaim that he was "lactose indifferent" whenever dining out." "The Light has decided to opt out of being tripped fantastic on alternating Tuesdays." " Spamtato Casserole Supreme" "I'm thinkin' liver sausage on a bed of rye chips topped with kraut and dill pickle chips." I want to be looped in on the people calling people!! I'm feeling a Morning Briefing "Braunschweiger Nachos and Deviled Eggs" festival coming on. Again, I insist on being looped in on the people calling people. Your most humlbe burger loving fanboy of fanboyness

Thank you so much for letting me know that you're having some fun with this stuff. That's why the goofiness exists! This seems like a perfect opportunity to remind everyone that they can relive the acid trippy thrill of the SQNS in Jodhpurs in the Bundt Pan: A Sine Qua Non Sequitur Journey. We've got some bonus material good times in there as well. Most importantly, half of the royalties will be donated to the Stephen Kruiser Craft Beer Fund.

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Thanks to all who wrote in and we'll do it again next week!

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Kabana Gallery

Othello and Desdemona #artbots #delacroix https://t.co/lYkDwqVEJ7 — Eugene Delacroix (@art_delacroix) November 13, 2026

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Weekend Bonus

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/19/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2026 FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2026



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TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Blade

Secondary Print: Axios

Radio: NPR

New Media: Daily Signal



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



7:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

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Closed Press



8:45 AM THE FIRST LADY participates in a live interview with Fox and Friends

New York, New York



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10:00 AM THE FIRST LADY participates in a live interview with Varney and Co.

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Oval Office

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Media may request credentials



5:15 PM THE FIRST LADY participates in the All-American Christmas Tree Lighting and a live interview with The Five

New York, New York TV Corr & Crew: CNNSecondary TV Corr: RAVPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: Washington BladeSecondary Print: AxiosRadio: NPRNew Media: Daily SignalThe White HouseClosed PressNew York, New YorkWhite HouseClosed PressNew York, New YorkJames S. Brady Press Briefing RoomOn CameraOval OfficeClosed PressWhite House HelipadPre-Credentialed MediaMedia may request credentials HERE , sign-up link closes Friday, November 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM ESTNew York, New York

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: PBS

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Examiner

Secondary Print: Boston Globe

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New Media: Frontlines



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: CNBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Secondary Print: Newsweek

Radio: ABC

New Media: UnHerd



EST :

8:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press

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