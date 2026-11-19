When Amazon MGM Studios named Robert Pattinson the next James Bond this week, the internet erupted. It was a controversial pick, but any pick would have been.

I don't particularly care who wears the tuxedo, because I haven't watched any of the newer Bond flicks. Frankly, I'm surprised they picked a straight white male.

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Of course, once a straight white male landed the role, someone had to make an absurd woke suggestion.

To understand why, consider how long fans waited for this announcement. Daniel Craig’s final Bond flick was 2021's No Time to Die, and in the years since, commentators lobbied hard for a woman or an actor of color to take over as 007.

Plenty of longtime fans had their own complaints about the pick. Raymond Arroyo, a Fox News contributor and huge fan of the Ian Fleming novels, said Pattinson isn't the man he or most fans would have picked and that, after five Craig films, it was time to bring back the fun and zing of the Pierce Brosnan and Roger Moore eras.

Arroyo also said the studio seems determined to deliver a darker, moodier Bond at the exact moment audiences are craving an old-fashioned escape. That's a fair critique, and it's the kind of argument fans have had about every new Bond since Sean Connery left. Casting fights are part of the process.

The left, however, couldn't leave it there.

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On Monday, just after the announcement, Variety published a list of 19 actresses who could play Pattinson's love interest. Some picks were obvious, like Emily Blunt and Margot Robbie. Others were rising names I’d never heard of.

And then there was the name of an actor: Hunter Schafer.

Schafer was, surprisingly, the only transgender actor on the list. Variety didn't just include him as filler. The outlet's writers went out of their way to champion the choice, and their pitch for Schafer reads like a press release for a cause more than anything else.

Not only would Hunter Schafer make history as the first trans Bond girl, she’d [sic] be a damn good one. Schafer has proven her [sic] acting skills over and over in “Euphoria” and is about to level up as one of the stars of the “Blade Runner 2099” series, which will undoubtedly have some intense action scenes. Yet she’s [sic] still at the phase where scoring a Bond role could completely catapult her [sic] career. We could totally see Schafer and Pattinson sharing flirty banter before going head-to-head against some baddies — and just imagine the looks on that press tour!

Sorry, but no.

The Bond girl is one of the most recognizable character archetypes in movie history, and the whole point is that she's a beautiful, sexy woman men lust after. Schafer is a dude pretending to be a woman. Sorry, but straight men don’t want to see James Bond making it with a dude. Seriously, no one wants to see that.

Anyone who thinks that people do, well, they don’t understand James Bond.

Tim Graham, executive editor of the Media Research Center's NewsBusters, said Variety pushed this angle because Amazon didn't turn Bond into a black woman this time around. He's right. Having lost the fight over the title role, the activists simply moved down the call sheet. They couldn’t gender- or race-swap James Bond, so let’s make the Bond girl a dude. What would a trans Bond girl's name be? Penis Galore? Dixie Normous? Amanda Hugginkiss?

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Graham pointed to the all-female Ghostbusters reboot as a cautionary tale and said journalists should stop telling Hollywood how to remake classics.

And left-wing activists, while we’re at it.

Unfortunately, he knows, and we all know, that Hollywood is too woke to listen to them anyway, which is the real danger here.

These days, Hollywood bombards us with remakes that push a narrative and have woke race swaps, gender swaps, and trans castings to make those stories and characters “relevant” to modern audiences. Audiences have already shown how they respond when Hollywood picks ideology over entertainment. James Bond may have survived round one. I don’t think many people have high hopes for the franchise because of wokeism as it is, but if producers cast a dude as the Bond girl, the franchise is officially dead.

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