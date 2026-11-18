Six workers went to the hospital Monday after a drilling crew struck a pocket of pressurized gas about 150 feet below the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic, Calif. A dark plume rose about 500 feet, and the release sent landfill gas, ash, and vaporized leachate into the air for roughly seven hours before crews capped the hole.

Advertisement

From ABC News 7:

L.A. County Fire Department officials sought to reassure residents as hazardous materials teams monitored air quality. "No one is at risk. We wouldn't be standing here without respiratory devices if there was any sort of risk," L.A. County Fire Department Capt. Aaron Katon told reporters. According to fire officials, the eruption occurred during routine drilling operations intended to vent the landfill. Crews working in an area that had not been addressed in some time struck an underground deposit of gases, triggering the release. At least four workers were taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution, according to the fire department. By Monday night, the plume had diminished significantly and changed from black to white. First responders said they were not concerned about a secondary gas explosion.





<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Los Angeles County lifted the evacuation advisories at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The county also directed the landfill operator to offer voluntary relocation assistance to affected households. The directive named Val Verde, Halsey Hills, Industry, Cambridge, and Hillcrest. People who live nearby can check the county’s emergency page for current guidance and its public health notice for relocation information.

The EPA said air monitors in the community, along the landfill perimeter, and on the property found no readings above short-term exposure limits. County health officials said strong odors can still cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, and irritation. Families should be able to see where officials took readings, when they took them, and what they measured. A countywide update delivers the news, and a map with time-stamped readings helps people understand what officials measured near home.

From L.A. County:

Public Health recommends that residents: Reduce exposure: Stay indoors when odors are strong, close windows and doors, and use air conditioning on recirculation if available. Consider temporary relocation: Public Health has directed Chiquita Canyon Landfill to provide voluntary relocation assistance which will be available if the operator complies with the directive. Pay attention to symptoms: If you experience symptoms move away from the odors. Contact your healthcare provider if symptoms persist or worsen. Seek immediate medical attention for difficulty breathing or other severe symptoms.

The county was right to seek help moving people. California’s Democratic leaders have a different question to answer: What did years of oversight accomplish before six workers ended up in the hospital?

Advertisement

The underground reaction at Chiquita Canyon dates to 2022. Nearby communities logged nearly 6,800 odor complaints in 2023 alone. In September, the regional air district issued an order requiring the operator to investigate the reaction and take steps to limit its spread and the odors.

On October 27, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and state regulators sued the landfill’s owners and operators over alleged environmental violations tied to the underground reaction. The operator says the crew was drilling a gas collection well to help manage that same reaction when it hit the pressurized pocket. The lawsuit puts the state’s allegations on the record. Now Californians should be able to see who reviewed the drilling safeguards, what protections the operator had in place for its workers, and what inspectors verified before the crew went to work.

Chiquita Canyon tests the Democratic Party’s approach to governing. California Democrats put a great deal of faith in regulation to protect public health. Here, they can show what that means for people who have spent years filing complaints. Tell them what the state required, what fixes worked, and what was still pending when the crew drilled on Monday. The operator owes workers an account of what happened on the job. California’s leaders owe families an account of what their own agencies did with the warnings they had.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, local, state, and federal agencies formed a joint response team. The EPA ordered the operator to stop drilling new vertical wells deeper than 100 feet until the agency approves a plan to prevent another release. Before deeper drilling resumes, the people who live and work near Chiquita Canyon should know what will change and who will check the work. They’ve already seen what can come out of the ground.

They should get those answers before another crew goes in.

PJ Media VIP helps keep us asking what public officials knew and what they did about it. Join today and get 60% off with promo code FIGHT.