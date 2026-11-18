A Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) employee is facing a mind-blowing number of felony charges for issuing dozens of fake licenses.

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The Palm Beach Post reported that authorities arrested Lynnette Stitt Williams, a 56-year-old from Miami, on November 16. She and the First Driving School Corp. worked together to give out the fraudulent driver’s licenses, according tocourt records the Post viewed. And guess who wanted the licenses? “Unqualified and/or illegal aliens.”

The driving school “guarantee[d] obtaining a driver’s license regardless of legal status or other unqualified circumstances,” and “provided them [the aliens] with a specific point of contact to meet directly at the driver’s license office” in Pembroke Pines: Williams.

The Post added:

There were 60 driver’s license transactions identified as fraudulent, investigators said… Stitt Williams is facing 360 felonies, including falsifying an official document as a public servant, forgery, possessing a forged driver’s license or ID and using a public record to commit a felony.

Earlier this month, illegal alien Eldar Skander was driving a truck and viewing YouTube videos — apparently simultaneously — when he caused a crash in Missouri that killed Olga Sorbalo and her two little kids. They are just three of thousands of victims of illegal alien-caused crashes in America, and corrupt criminals like Williams make these deaths possible. Illegal alien truck drivers, however, are particularly dangerous on the roads. White-Collar Workers of America cited National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data to blame illegal alien truck drivers for 814 crash-related deaths every single year.

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In fact, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) mentioned the Sorbalo family when decrying Williams in reaction to the X post below. "Ryan O’Shea, Katie Abraham, Brandon Mendoza, Olga Sorbalo and her two young sons (Luis, 8, and Samir, 4), along with countless other Americans, have tragically lost their lives in crashes caused by illegal aliens," ICE wrote. "These deaths were PREVENTABLE. The drivers responsible should never have been in the country in the first place, let alone behind the wheel. Those who fraudulently obtain or illegally issue driver’s licenses will be held accountable. This is not just fraud. This recklessness can have, and has had, DEADLY consequences." But Democrat politicians want the deadly fraud to continue. Skander’s license was from Illinois, where Gov. JB Pritzker (D) bragged about giving licenses to illegal aliens.

MASSIVE fraud scheme uncovered in Florida Lynnette Stitt Williams, a FL DMV employee, was arrested and charged with 360 FELONIES after she allegedly ran a scheme to give driver's licenses to "unqualified individuals," including ILLEGAL ALIENS. JAIL ALL FRAUDSTERS https://t.co/mTMWS0EBFd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2026

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Giving licenses to illegal aliens not only violates our laws, but also provides legitimacy to people who far too often pay little or no attention to road signs and safety.