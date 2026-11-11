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Illegal Alien Driver Watching YouTube Kills Mom and Kids in Missouri Crash

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 11, 2026 3:30 PM
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Illegal Alien Driver Watching YouTube Kills Mom and Kids in Missouri Crash
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

An illegal alien who was reportedly playing videos on his tablet as he drove and speeding caused a crash that killed a mother and her two little kids in Missouri. That’s three more casualties of Democrat immigration policies.

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Department of Homeland Security (DHS) General Counsel James Percival told CBS News in October that illegal aliens overwhelmingly end up committing more than one violation of our laws, and that one illegal action almost inevitably leads to one or multiple others. Illegal aliens, in fact, cause hundreds of deadly or devastating crashes in America every year because either they don’t know enough English to understand road signs, or they simply don’t care about respecting the rules of the road and the lives of Americans. That’s not exactly shocking.

In this case, DHS told Libs of TikTok that Eldar Skander was driving very fast and had his tablet open to YouTube while he was driving and hit three different vehicles, injuring five people and killing three of them. His charges are three counts of involuntary manslaughter. 

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Related: Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Tries to Storm Plane’s Cockpit, Claims He Has Bomb

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued a detainer request for him. Missouri authorities do have agreements to cooperate with ICE, so hopefully federal officials will have a say in what ultimately happens to Skander. Unlike in sanctuary states, ICE can hope to see the detainer request honored.

ICE emphasized that Skander is in our country because the Biden administration released him after his illegal entry. “Reckless open-border policies have resulted in countless preventable tragedies. Three more innocent American lives were lost. Two children who will never get to grow up, and a mother who will never get to watch them grow,” ICE posted on X November 11.

ICE stated, “These deaths were tragic and preventable. No other family should have to endure this loss. This is our WHY.”

Recommended: Veterans Day: Disney's Voice of Bambi Became a Three-Time Purple Heart-Winning Marine

As I mentioned above, illegal alien-caused deadly crashes are not a rarity or an anomaly. White-Collar Workers of America cited National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data to state that illegal alien truck drivers are linked to a horrifying 814 crash-related deaths annually. And that is just for truck drivers. It doesn’t even include all the drunk or distracted illegal aliens driving cars.

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So the next time you see some ridiculous sob story from the mainstream media about an illegal alien deportee or his family members, remember the mother and children who died because an illegal alien from Ukraine, whom the Biden administration welcomed, couldn’t even drive down the road without watching videos.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, even after a discouraging midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and how to save it. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DHS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | LIBS OF TIKTOK

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