Veterans Day: Disney's Voice of Bambi Became a Three-Time Purple Heart-Winning Marine

Donnie Dunagan earned his place in the firmament of classic Disney stars when he voiced the young "prince of the forest" Bambi in Walt Disney's 1942 film of that name. But when Dunagan grew up, he didn't pursue Hollywood celebrity. Instead, he joined the U.S. Marines and received multiple recognitions of his courageous service.

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Dunagan just passed away on November 4 at the age of 92, according to Texas Public Radio (TPR). Throughout his 21 years of service as a Marine, he never told his fellow Marines about his role in an iconic animated film, afraid that he would receive the nickname "Maj. Bambi." But much later in life, he publicly acknowledged and embraced the role again, realizing that while most Americans wouldn't know about his Purple Hearts and Bronze Star, they do have beloved childhood memories of Bambi.

Donnie Dunagan, the iconic voice of Bambi, has sadly passed away at the age of 92. https://t.co/lp6pnIIXio — ToonHive (@ToonHive) November 9, 2026

"I have some holes in my body that God didn't put there," Dunagan said, according to TPR. "I got shot through my left knee. Got an award or two for saving lives over time, but I think I could have been appointed as the aide-de-camp in the White House. It wouldn't make any difference. It's Bambi that's so dear to people, but I love it now when people realize this old jerk is still alive and was Bambi, and I wouldn't take anything for it, not a darn thing for it."

But Dunagan's Marine service deserves much wider recognition too, and what better day to dig into his story and honor his memory than Veterans' Day?

Military.com noted that Dunagan was a star in the Marine Corps just as much as in Hollywood:

Dunagan was a Marine recruiter's dream – except he was never recruited. He was drafted into the Corps in 1952, which certainly made his life interesting, but it was already interesting. As a young child, Dunagan's family struggled with poverty in Tennessee. After young Dunagan won $100 in a talent competition, the family moved to Hollywood where he became something of a child star. His last role was as the voice of Disney's beloved baby fawn, the title role of Bambi. [He also appeared in Son of Frankenstein with horror legend Boris Karloff and Basil Rathbone.]

The Guardian says Dunagan was only six when he went into the Disney Studios recording booth, an experience he remembered "...as easy and relaxed, with rudimentary technology and notes from an assistant director instructing him to pretend his own mother had died when voicing Bambi’s reaction to his mother being killed by a hunter."

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From Military.com again:

His Hollywood past was a sharp contrast to his teen years. He earned money as a lathe operator in a boardinghouse before being drafted into the Marine Corps. But he took to the life of a Marine. He was promoted 13 times in his 21 years, which was a record at the time. He was also the youngest drill instructor to ever don the campaign hat. All the while, he harbored a secret he was desperate to keep from his fellow Marines.

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He served no fewer than three tours in the bloody hell of the Vietnam War, and his brave service and multiple combat injuries received recognition through a Bronze Star and three Purple Hearts.

In 2015, Dunagan remembered one part of his military career, according to TPR. "I am a commander in Marine Corps boot camp," he said. "Hundreds of recruits I'm responsible for ... I just thought to myself, I don't think I want all these young Marines to start calling me 'Major Bambi,' and I kept my mouth shut."

Flashback: Walt Disney, Patriot and Lover of American Rights

Maj. Dunagan was a few weeks from retirement when his commanding officer called him into the office and gave him an assignment to "audit the auditors." Dunagan asked in exasperation how he'd find the time for that. "You will audit the auditors. Won't you, Maj. Bambi?" was the reply. After two decades, one of his fellow Marines had finally connected him to the childhood star who voiced a beloved film character.

As noted above, Dunagan in his later years realized that while voicing a playful fawn could make him a target for jokes among tough Marines, many Americans — including some servicemen — were nostalgic about Bambi. He decided he was proud of that Disney role after all. He was a part of so many people's memories.

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While The Walt Disney Company did not apparently ever officially make him a "Disney Legend" (kind of pathetic when it applied that title to Bob Iger), Dunagan will always have a unique place in Disney history and American entertainment culture. More than eight decades later, American families still delight in the magic of Bambi. As a voice actor and as a decorated Marine, Donnie Dunagan was a truly remarkable American.