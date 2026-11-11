Florida Passes Its Own SAVE Act

Florida is once again leading the way in securing elections, and the Trump administration should take note of the latest move that should be implemented across the country in order to prevent election fraud or other kinds of fraud by noncitizens who have IDs.

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One of the serious vulnerabilities that many of us did not realize ahead of the disastrous midterm election was that even some states that require ID to register for voting — for instance, Texas — do not necessarily verify that the individual with the ID has citizenship. In Democrat states, illegal aliens can obtain IDs, and even in states that are or were Republican-run, non-citizens with work visas or other legal status obtain IDs. In theory, hundreds of thousands or even millions of noncitizens could register to vote with valid IDs, and the state election systems would have to put in a lot of effort to verify their citizenship.

Florida has found a very simple solution to this problem.

By simply requiring driver’s licenses to note whether the people who hold them are citizens or noncitizens, Florida will ensure that voter registration and other citizen benefits do not go to foreigners. Gov. Ron DeSantis proudly touted the Florida SAVE Act.

Florida SAVE Act! — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 10, 2026

DeSantis also responded to a question from someone asking why any noncitizen would have a driver’s license. “Illegal aliens are ineligible for drivers licenses in FL,” he clarified. “They are also ineligible for other forms of government ID, and nonprofits are prohibited from issuing ID to them as well. Florida also doesn’t recognize out-of-state IDs for illegals [sic] aliens." However, "Lawful permanent residents can get a drivers license in Florida and in every other state.”

That means that in states like Texas or California that do not verify registrants’ citizenship, it would be all too easy for dishonest noncitizens to vote — or obtain other benefits that are supposed to be for citizens. The Trump administration is looking into at least 300,000 voter fraud cases, and many of them are noncitizens who technically have some legal status to be here.

For our VIPs: Thune Failed Republicans, but GOP Senators Love Him. Did They Want Dems to Win?

Sadly, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and other useless U.S. Senate Republicans failed to pass the national version of the Save America Act, or even the budget resolution workaround version that the House passed.

And Senate Republicans quickly put all the same people back into top leadership post-election for their minority coalition. So it almost seems at this point as if Senate Republicans wanted to lose the majority and are happy to be back to whining about Democrats and accomplishing absolutely nothing. They must hate the responsibility and pressure of having power to enact reform.

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It would be interesting to know whether the federal government could enact executive requirements for states to mark IDs as citizen or noncitizen, or whether that is something entirely in the hands of state authorities. The federal government did change requirements for IDs that it accepts for airline travel, so perhaps something similar could happen with regard to labeled citizenship status.