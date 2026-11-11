Was Jeffrey Epstein a spy? The Epstein-is-a-spy parlor game has been going on for years. There are plenty of reasons to believe that he could have been an intelligence asset, but the House Oversight Committee report reaches no such conclusions.

Advertisement

There are legitimate questions about how this guy could move through the world with such impunity without government cover. The Committee plumbed ideas about how Epstein got acceptance and cover from legitimate business and elite society big shots, and did, in fact, ask if his advantages came from intelligence ties.

The Oversight Committee, looking into the government's treatment of the pervert's activities, found suspicious, though inconclusive, insights into this question. Spoiler alert: The Oversight Committee Report found massive problems with the government investigations into Epstein, as I reported in Epstein Report: Victim NDAs Blocked Justice, While Dems Just Wanted to Get Trump.

But what of the espionage ties?

Who else could possess passports with aliases for different countries — including Saudi Arabia — in his possession? That sounds like spycraft, doesn't it?

Who has a girlfriend/accomplice whose dad was a suspected Mossad agent? Was Ghislaine Maxwell an intelligence asset?

Who was besties with the former head of Israeli intelligence and former Israeli PM Ehud Barak? Epstein.

Some of the suspicions about Epstein's ties to intelligence came directly from reporting about Alexander Acosta, the former head of the Department of Justice's South Florida U.S. Attorneys' Office. Acosta allegedly said that Epstein “'belonged to intelligence' — though Acosta denied ever making this statement during his transcribed interview with the Committee."

These are tantalizing issues which are not conclusively answered in the House Oversight Committee majority report (there's no minority report yet) about the government's handling of the Epstein case. But they do offer some details from recycled media reports found in the footnotes.

Among those media reports was an NBC News story from 2019 that reported federal law enforcement representatives stating that Epstein's safe contained an Austrian passport bearing his photograph but a different name to travel internationally. He used it to get into Saudi Arabia. Among the other items found in one of his safes? Forty-eight loose diamonds and $70,000 in cash.

At the time, Epstein's lawyers told NBC that the millionaire used the fake passport "in 1982 for 'personal protection' to be presented to 'potential kidnappers, hijackers, or terrorists.' The lawyers said Epstein's Jewish faith and substantial wealth made him a target while traveling in the Middle East."

In court papers, NBC reported that Epstein used his fake passport A LOT.

Recommended: Hegseth Brings Flamethrower to Massie's 'Farcical' Impeachment 'Sabotage'

"In fact, the passport contains numerous ingress and egress stamps, including stamps that reflect use of the passport to enter France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia in the 1980s, the court papers say," the report stated.

Epstein's rumored ties to the secretive Safari Club, Adnan Khashoggi's weapons dealings, the BCCI bank, and how Epstein may have played a role in the Iran-Contra scandal further cement the belief, true or not, that no mere financier would have ties to such an underworld of scandalous dealings.

I wrote about these possible ties in Is This the Rosetta Stone That Explains Epstein's Vast Wealth and Intelligence Ties? And in it I quote, "former Trump-era State Department lawyer Mike Benz says this is the first time he has seen evidence that Bear Stearns, which collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis and was later acquired by JPMorgan Chase, was 'actively clearing BCCI trades and laundering weapons payments during the very years Epstein worked there.'”

Advertisement

Interestingly, the Oversight Committee deposed an Epstein buddy and JPMorgan Chase banker, Jes Staley, who appeared to give Epstein cover as a legitimate businessman and not a sex trafficker.

He was asked about Epstein's possible ties to intelligence during his July 23, 2026 deposition:

Q. Did Jeffrey Epstein ever inform or represent to you he was working with any intelligence service of any nation, including the United States? A. No, he did not. Q. Did Ghislaine Maxwell? A. No, she did not. Q. During your relationship, did you ever suspect Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell of being affiliated with any intelligence agency? A. Jeffrey Epstein had a network of contacts internationally, but I never associated it with an intelligence agency.

Not one former associate of Epstein's, deposed by the committee, tied him to any intelligence agencies.

But Staley was judged by the Committee to be an "incredible" witness.

The Committee found that Epstein used certain code names, largely based on fictional [Disney] princess names, to communicate with his associates about women he employed or knew. The content of these communications suggested that Epstein and others were discussing their sexual relations with these women, and Epstein appeared to be offering them more women. One of these associates was Jes Staley, a liaison at JPMorgan Chase who frequently communicated with Epstein on behalf of the bank, who incredibly claimed to know absolutely nothing about emails he exchanged with Epstein in which they appeared to be discussing sexual relations with one of Epstein’s assistants dressed as a Disney princess character. [emphasis added]

Advertisement

But here's how this relationship worked to Epstein's favor with other banking big shots:

Some Epstein associates questioned by the Committee seemingly claimed in their testimonies that a man with connections to global political leaders, major philanthropists, titans of industry, billionaires, Hollywood celebrities, and even a British prince could not be a sex trafficker. However, despite the repeated assertions of ignorance to Epstein’s crimes, these same associates offered inadequate explanations for their continued close association with Epstein after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. On June 20, 2010, Epstein emails a young woman, whose name was redacted in thedocument by the DOJ, the following: “brett ratner ,is going to film a big movie,, Snow White, , iwould love to take photos of you in a snow white costume. you can get it from the costumestore.” 192 Then on July 10, 2010, only weeks later, the same redacted email address emailed. Epstein, “the snow white was f..ed twice as soon as she put her costume)),” 193 which the Committee understands to refer to sexual conduct. This email was sent shortly after midnight,and approximately an hour later, Staley sent Epstein an email stating, “That was fun. Say hi toSnow White.” 1 [emphasis added]

Close friend and business associate Les Wexner testified that Epstein had never revealed any spy ties to him.

Recommended: Using Its Own Voter ID Logic, California Democrats Have Made Smoothies the New 'Jim Crow'

"Did Jeffrey Epstein ever inform or represent to you that he was a part of any intelligence service of any nation, including the United States," they asked. "Absolutely not." And the Republicans went farther in the questioning. "Did you ever learn that he was involved with any intelligence service," members asked. "Never. Never," Wexner answered.

Advertisement

I've listened to multiple depositions before the Oversight Committee and have gone over them on the Adult in the Room Podcast. Wexner came off as another "incredible" witness.

Was Jeffrey Epstein a spy, or at least an intelligence asset? That question is still unanswered. But there sure is a lot of there, there.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.