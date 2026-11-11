World Exclusive: A New Political Theory Explains the GOP’s Defeat — and How We Win Again in 2028

Ooh, this is exciting: a totally new, never-before-imagined political theory that explains why the Republicans lost the midterms, how we can rebound, why President Donald Trump has been so successful — and how he can be again.

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Because the party that masters this theory will dominate American politics in 2028, 2032, and beyond.

Feel free to dissect, discuss, debate, and debunk. (This must be what Elon Musk felt like when he invited that guy to hurl a steel ball at a Cybertruck’s windows.) Seriously, I look forward to your feedback.

Okay, no more stalling. Here’s the theory — and our new guiding PR principle: “Today’s political wars are won on the wings of confirmation bias.”

And they’re lost by it, too.

It’s a sign of the times, because the medium makes the message, and today, the monoculture is dead. There is no “arena of ideas” because there are no ideological arenas: Ideas are supposed to battle in a public square, but public squares no longer exist.

Instead of public squares, we now have echo chambers. Dozens and dozens of echo chambers.

Liberals have ‘em, conservatives have ‘em, Zoomers have ‘em, and Boomers have ‘em. Unfortunately, these echo chambers get increasingly sycophantic, closed-off, and “echo-y” because everything runs on an algorithm, and these algorithms prioritize engagement patterns.

Over time, these patterns deepen. Eventually, they calcify.

This further amplifies our biases.

For most of American history, elections were won by winning hearts and minds. It was literally why we had public debates! Winning hearts and minds was the strategy behind Thomas Paine’s pamphlets during the American Revolution, FDR’s fireside chats, and the use of emotional, gut-wrenching imagery during the Civil Rights movement.

From pamphlets to radio to television, American patriots brilliantly leveraged the most dominant form of mass communication of their era. Each time, the medium shaped the message, and the message won hearts and minds. They competed in the “arena of ideas” and emerged victorious.

But they did so in a public square, and public squares don’t exist anymore.

We can still reach people in echo chambers. (Spend enough money on advertising and PR, and you can reach pretty much anyone.) That’s not the problem.

The problem is that we won’t win their hearts and minds.

Invading an opponent’s echo chamber and convincing him to change his opinion is next to impossible. Too much of a home-field advantage. We can elevate awareness, but echo chambers reverberate with institutional noise, themes, norms, rules, and momentum. Visitors are outnumbered, marginalized, and drowned out. Persuasion is extraordinarily unlikely.

This means a strategy built on winning hearts and minds is a waste of money.

The Republican Party spent BILLIONS on that strategy in the midterms. We blanketed the airwaves with thousands of ads!

Republican groups lost $1.1 billion in midterm Senate races while Democrat groups only lost $12 million, despite spending just over half of that of Republicans, at $677 million. The massive funding differential between Republicans and Democrats had little impact on the decisions of voters at the ballot box. Follow: @AFpost — AF Post (@AFpost) November 8, 2026

It elevated awareness, but it failed to persuade. No matter how many times we insisted the economy was hunky-dory, the public didn’t believe us.

That’s why the GOP must pivot ASAP: Instead of focusing on winning hearts and minds, we should recenter our PR strategy around leveraging confirmation bias.

Learn what someone already believes — his biases, assumptions, and philosophical north stars — and tailor your message accordingly. It’s how we exploit echo chambers. It’s how we navigate a world without a monoculture, public squares, or arenas with dueling ideas.

We’re not arguing with the audience anymore — we’re agreeing with them.

Most of PR is designed around confirmation bias: We figure out what the public already likes, and then we try to connect those qualities to a person, brand, or product. It’s also why endorsement deals and spokesmen are so valuable: A celebrity endorsement is a “cheat code” that transfers the positive attributes of the celeb onto whatever you’re selling.

Confirmation bias is human nature. We search, interpret, favor, and recall information that reinforces our beliefs.

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And, of course, we do the opposite with the information that doesn’t.

We see it all the time in politics: Confirmation bias produces the biggest blind spots! It’s amazing!

This is something the GOP would be wise to attack.

Because it’s a bipartisan phenomenon. I’ll give you two recent examples:

Joe Biden is out with a new book. (He’s looking forward to reading it and discovering what he did as president.) Yet the part that’s getting the most media attention is how gracious Donald Trump was to President Autopen Biden.

It’s what the New York Times highlighted:

In an excerpt from his book published on Monday in The Atlantic, Mr. Biden recounts the “traditional meeting” he held with Mr. Trump after his 2024 election win. He described a similar version of Mr. Trump that “surprised me by adopting a tone so friendly that I thought he might be putting me on.” “You know, Joe, if it weren’t for politics, I believe we’d be good friends,” Mr. Trump told him, according to the book.

Biden also revealed the thoughtful, kindhearted letter that Trump left for him in 2020:

Dear Joe, Coming to work every day in the Oval Office is a blessing beyond imagination. History resounds from every wall, every statue, every beautiful painting, and every corner of this magical place. Each staircase, hallway, and door leads to yet another door and memory, another inflection point in the glorious story of America. I hope you take a moment every single day to take stock of where you are and the people who came before you, the titans who shaped the course of human events. You now have the opportunity to choose your place in history, and I know you will be true to yourself and the American people. Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats. Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people. Not only are you joined by the past, but you carry the hopes and dreams of the entire nation on your shoulders. The gravity of that fact never leaves you, it is the anchor that grounds every decision you make. Your strength, your deepest reservoir of energy, comes from the knowledge that millions upon millions of people are depending on you. Their ambitions and aspirations are the reason you are here, with so many counting on your success. May God bless you and Jill, and may God bless America! Sincerely, Donald

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Biden assumed Trump was “putting him on” in 2024 because of his confirmation bias: Trump was an Evil Orange Maniac and therefore incapable of grace, dignity, kindness, and compassion. It was unthinkable.

Even though Trump had left Biden a kind, thoughtful private message just four years earlier!

Memo to Republicans: We don’t need a Trojan horse to blindside the Dems. Their biases are so extreme, all we have to do is run with ‘em, and boom — they’ll never see us coming. (Hint, hint.)

On the Republican side, Vice President JD Vance has his own confirmation biases. And whattaya know, in his post-election analysis, his biases were crystal clear:

[T]he real reason we lost [the midterms] is obvious to almost everyone. Another pollster—one of the smartest people I know in politics, told me yesterday we’d lose the generic ballot by 13 points. I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this. In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. He asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses were: 1) End the war

2) Focus on cost of living/inflation

3) Put America First

4) Change our relationship to Israel Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats.

Isn’t that surprising? Vance thinks the problem was that we didn’t listen enough to his good buddy, Tucker Carlson, and too many Republicans jumped ship and voted for the Democrats. That’s the “real reason” we lost.

Only it’s not. GOP turnout was consistent with prior midterm elections. The “real reason” we lost is that Democratic turnout skyrocketed:

Of every 100 Trump voters, ~63 voted GOP, 4 voted Dem and 33 didn't vote or went third party. Of every 100 Harris voters, ~85 voted Dem, ~2 voted GOP and 13.5 didn't vote or went third party. Of those that turned out 6% of Trump voters backed Dems (exit polls put that at 7%) https://t.co/7nQ4Kf4p9G — Lenny Bronner (@lennybronner) November 5, 2026

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🇺🇸 Trump didn't lose millions of voters to the Democrats. Many of them simply STOPPED showing up. In several 2026 Senate races, only a small share of Trump's 2024 voters switched to Democrats. Far more stayed home or voted third-party. In North Carolina, for example, an estimated 41% of former Trump voters didn't vote Republican or Democratic, while only around 4% switched to Democrats. Meanwhile, Harris voters from 2024 remained overwhelmingly loyal to their party. And that changes how we should understand the midterms. Democrats didn't necessarily convince huge numbers of Trump supporters to change sides. A big part of their victory came from showing up while many Republican voters didn't. Source: Broome Street Labs / Writer: Samuel — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 7, 2026

It’s also how we lost the youth vote:

This is really interesting: https://t.co/1dvg9uH1Sd — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 7, 2026

Vance’s interpretation lets him do what he already wanted to do, and that’s redirect the MAGA movement so it’s more closely aligned with Carlson. Despite the existence of contrary data, Vance cherry-picked the stats, info, and feedback that validated his beliefs and assumptions — because that’s how confirmation bias works.

We don’t have a prayer of convincing Vance that Carlson is wrong — just like we’ll never convince the DSA that free markets are better than socialism, Israel has a right to exist, and Trump isn’t a fascist. It. Won’t. Happen. Not now, not ever.

No matter how much money we invest in the messaging, the PR campaign will ALWAYS fail.

But you know what would work?

DSA members already believe that the Democratic establishment is controlled by evil corporations, hypocrites, and backstabbing moderates. They believe the DNC is led by gutless losers, billionaire donors, and something-something AIPAC/Israel/Jews. And thus, they interpret information in such a way that it reinforces these beliefs.

C’mon, folks — it doesn’t take a ton of brainpower to figure out how to exploit this!

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We can’t penetrate a DSA echo chamber and convince ‘em that socialism sucks. It’s not gonna happen. Not even if we throw billions at it.

But we can absolutely convince ‘em that the Democratic establishment is screwing them over!

That’s our new political PR strategy: Capitalize on the confirmation biases of each echo chamber with tailored messaging. Validate their beliefs.

We’re no longer persuading. As of today, we’re agreeing.

Which is something President Trump instinctively knows how to do. Part of his PR genius is instinctively understanding his audience’s confirmation bias. Think about his talking points in 2024:

Joe Biden is old, senile, and incompetent. Americans were wealthier and happier when Trump was president. The border is a disaster. Democrats are lunatics, freaks, and weirdos with wacky priorities — like policing pronouns, transitioning kids, harboring illegals, and letting men in girls’ locker rooms.

None of these talking points required too much convincing, because it was all stuff we already agreed with!

Meanwhile, the Dems tried to convince us that there was no border crisis. And Joe Biden was “as sharp as a tack.” And the status quo was awesome.

Then, when Biden dropped out, they told us that Kamala Harris was uniquely qualified, a dazzling talent, and the ultimate girlboss. The Dems also insisted that affordability wasn’t a problem, the economy was growing like gangbusters, and for the good of our country, the donkeys must stay in power.

Because Trump was “too dangerous” — and “democracy dies in darkness.”

In 2024, the messaging that validated the audience’s confirmation bias won; the messaging that ran counter to it lost. It fueled Donald Trump’s landslide victory.

And in the 2026 midterms, the exact same thing happened again — only this time, the roles were reversed.

The Democrats argued that affordability is still a major problem, Trump policies (i.e., trade wars, the Iran War, and tariffs) made the problem worse, and the president is focusing on vanity projects, ballrooms, and increasing his own net worth instead of helping normal Americans. Voting Democrat was how we registered our displeasure — and sent Trump a message.

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This time, the Democrats leveraged the audience’s confirmation bias. The Republicans didn’t.

Instead of confirming, we wasted billions trying to convince.

And that’s not how we play the game anymore: “Today’s political wars are won on the wings of confirmation bias.”

Lean into the audience’s beliefs. Tailor your messaging for each echo chamber. Blindside the enemy by using his confirmation bias as camouflage. And position your talking points so Republican candidates are confirming what the audience already believes — while the Democrats are the ones scrambling to sway opinions.

That’s our new PR playbook. Learn it.

Because the year is 2026, and the medium STILL makes the message.

But if you disagree, let me know in the comments. Hit me with your biggest objections. Hit me as hard as you want!

And hopefully, this theory will hold up better than a Cybertruck window.

One Last Thing: We lost the midterms, but our fight continues. In many ways, our real fight is just beginning: The radical left has never been so emboldened — or their goals so ambitious.

We need your help to fight back!

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