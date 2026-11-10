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Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Tries to Storm Plane’s Cockpit, Claims He Has Bomb

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 10, 2026 10:12 PM
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Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Tries to Storm Plane’s Cockpit, Claims He Has Bomb
AP Photo/Nicole Evatt

An illegal alien with two prior deportations on his record was somehow allowed to fly United, and he enlivened his flight by storming the cockpit and claiming he had a bomb.

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Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto must have had a government-issued ID adequate for getting through airport security, which raises its own host of questions. He was taking a United Airlines flight from Newark, N.J., which is a sanctuary state, to New Orleans, La. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Gomez-Alberto when the flight landed in New Orleans after his crazed hijacking attempt. Oh, yes, and Gomez-Alberto barely speaks any English, because why bother to learn the language of the country you’ve invaded three times?

Gomez-Alberto now faces charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and felony bomb threat, according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin. The New York Post reported that the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax. Local authorities also confirmed that Gomez-Alberto changed into all-black before making his run for the cockpit to lend credence to his threat.

As of Tuesday, Gomez-Alberto is in jail without bail. He is a Honduran illegal alien who spent over a decade repeatedlycrossing into the United States, being arrested, and then receiving either deportation or temporary release.

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The Department of Homeland Security shared a photo of Gomez-Alberto, who looks so obviously like a thug it is ridiculous:

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The Post explained further:

Gomez stayed on the plane trying to negotiate with police before being arrested, local authorities told WDSU News… A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told The Post that Gomez-Alberto, a Honduran national, tried to illegally enter the United States three times. He was arrested twice for illegally entering the United States – first in September 2011 near El Indio, Texas, and again in October 2014 in Colombus, New Mexico.

He was deported after both attempts, the spokesperson said. 

The slippery migrant then made his way back into the US in 2019 through California’s San Ysidro bordern town, before being nabbed a third time by Border Patrol.

Then a woke judge decided in 2020 that he should be released pending removal proceedings, so naturally he is still here six years later. Hopefully DHS can take custody.

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News Topics BORDER PATROL | DHS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TERRORISM

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