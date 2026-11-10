Charlie Kirk’s Family ‘Deeply’ Disappointed by Tyler Robinson’s Trial Delay

By postponing the trial of cold-blooded assassin Tyler Robinson to at least mid-2028, nearly two years from now, a judge is prolonging the agony of the Kirk family and delaying justice for Charlie.

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Erika Kirk forgave her husband‘s killer in a heroic act of holiness, but forgiveness does not mean that someone can escape the consequences of his actions. Justice still demands the death penalty for the assassin. Erika shared the joint statement from the Kirk family on X on Monday. “Today's decision to delay the trial of the man accused of murdering our beloved Charlie until at least June 2028 is deeply disappointing,” she sadly wrote.

“While nothing will restore the time we have lost with Charlie, every additional day without justice prolongs our family's pain and forces us to wait even longer for accountability,” she emphasized. “As we continue down this difficult road, we remain deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support that have sustained our family through these painful months.”

This trial is one where the right and wrong, the guilt and innocence, really are as stark as black and white. There are messages that Robinson wrote to his “transgender” lover about killing Kirk, and clear video of the whole time covering Robinson‘s preparation in the building for the shooting, his actual shot, and what happened right after, according to courtroom attendees. A family member remembered Robinson ranting soon before the shooting about how much he loathed Charlie Kirk, accusing the young patriot who simply debated the truth in charity of spreading hate. Shell casings found at the scene allegedly had inscriptions including “Hey fascist! Catch!” and “if you read this you are gay lmao.”

Robinson assassinated a beloved father and evangelizer because Charlie’s opinions happened to expose the flaws in his own sick worldview. Why would Utah District Judge Tony Graf Jr. even consider putting off his trial for two years?

Prosecutors first said they could be ready no sooner than October 2027, but that they couldn’t possibly consider conducting the trial over the holiday season, The Daily Mail reported. So in the long run, Robinson secured the victory of having his trial, which could end in the death penalty, as late as June 2028. This is completely ridiculous. There is a considerable amount of evidence to convict him, and postponing it is a favor to no one except the murderer himself. And he certainly deserves absolutely no extra respect or consideration.

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Since Robinson, in spite of the mountain of evidence against him, has actually pleaded not guilty, he probably thinks that if the trial happens years from now, most people will have forgotten about Charlie Kirk and that he — or his lawyers — can find enough wokies to favor him that he will escape the death penalty and secure a more lenient ruling.

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Again, if there is all the evidence to convict Robinson, the trial should happen immediately. If, for some reason, there were allegedly some decisive evidence that he is not guilty, why delay? The only reason to delay that I can see is if Robinson‘s team knows he is guilty as sin and they are playing for time.