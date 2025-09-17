ABC News Reporter Launches Disgusting New Narrative for Robinson

ABC News Reporter Matt Gutman did his standup report as part of his coverage on the Tyler Robinson case where he reported on the seven charges filed against the accused assassin. In the course of this, Gutman talked about alleged unearthed texts between Robinson and his roommate that purportedly were exchanged after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

After describing the texts in general terms, Gutman said that to him, the texts were “touching” and “intimate.” More to the point, he said the exchange was “very touching in a way we didn’t expect. A very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect’s roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate — who was transitioning — calling him ‘my love,' and 'I want to protect you, my love.’"

So, what did those alleged texts say? According to a purported excerpt, part of the exchange goes like this:

“Robinson: I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.

“Roommate: you weren’t the one who did it right????

“Robinson: I am, I’m sorry

“Roommate: I thought they caught the person?

“Robinson: no, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering”

These are the texts between Tyler Robinson and his roommate/partner. It is interesting to me that they don't speak in shorthand/internet lingo as many young people do. I wonder if the feds are comparing these to their other texts. This is a full-blown confession. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/HbvcGf3u61 — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) September 17, 2025

The reaction on the X platform was swift, with people outraged over the apparent sympathy Gutman showed for Robinson and his relationship with his roommate. One X user, Joanne Mason, quipped, “They're going to make a movie of the week about the murderer's love story, aren't they?”

They're going to make a movie of the week about the murderer's love story, aren't they? https://t.co/DFR0nch4ya — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) September 16, 2025

On CNN, things really heated up on this narrative when our favorite conservative lightning rod, Scott Jennings, weighed in. Sitting in studio opposite veteran TV talk show host Montel Williams, Jennings looked on in his now patented perplexed expression as Williams speculated that Robinson was “a love-torn child” and that he was probably involved in "his first real relationship and someone was disparaging the person he loved." Williams theorized that Robinson’s motive wasn’t political but rather emotional.

Jennings posted the clip on X and rejected Williams's remarks:

First, the left tried to convince us the man who killed Charlie Kirk was a conservative. That failed.



Now, we're seeing multiple attempts to frame this as some transgender love story. ENOUGH.



It's time to accept the glaring truth that is staring you right in the face. pic.twitter.com/umjLwhGMGt — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 17, 2025

Author and journalist Walter Kirn had a more nuanced view. He said, “Here's how this will play out, here's the meta-script, and please don't laugh it off. How this all started is not how it will end. A story that began with a clear traditional moral shape, an innocent victim, a vile perpetrator, will be transformed using secondary characters, new revelations, and other dramatic elements into its very opposite — a story of forbidden love, persecution by religious bigots, a poignantly rebellious heartfelt protest against a World that Doesn't Understand. There will then be a total split, far deeper than mere "politics," between the segments of the public that were captivated by two incommensurate tragedies.”

Here's how this will play out, here's the meta-script, and please don't laugh it off.



How this all started is not how it will end. A story that began with a clear traditional moral shape, an innocent victim, a vile perpetrator, will be transformed using secondary characters, new… https://t.co/mYpxnfmwfm — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) September 17, 2025

The left tried to frame Robinson at first as a conservative, even though it knew that would be disproved. But not before the canard had created that misperception in the minds of millions. For its second act, the left is reframing Robinson as a sympathetic figure who did it all for love. To a certain segment of the population, that will sell, too.

But the one thing neither narrative will erase is the narrative of the truth, and that is about to hit strong and hard, no matter what the legacy media and Leftist influencers try to do to prevent this from happening.

