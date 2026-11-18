Greetings and welcome! It’s Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, and Thanksgiving is eight days out, so plan your shopping accordingly.

My calendar says it’s Mickey Mouse’s Birthday, Princess Day, Vichyssoise Day, Apple Cider Day, GIS Day, Education Support Professionals Day, Push-Button Phone Day, Occult Day, and Married to a Scorpio Support Day. Pour a mug of hot cider, pull up a map, and give the cold potato soup and the Ouija board a pass.

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By the way, Vodka Pundit reminds us that “Voyager 1 will be the first human-made object to reach this distance from Earth, adding to a long list of historic firsts for the mission,” a NASA statement explains. It sent out light signals last night. Yes, a day early, but it'll take a full day to get to the probe from here. Our Rick Moran wrote about it last week.

Today in History:

1477: William Caxton printed Dictes or Sayengis of the Philosophres, the first dated book printed in England.

1626: Pope Urban VIII consecrated St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

1865: The New York Saturday Press published Mark Twain’s “Jim Smiley and His Jumping Frog,” the story that made him famous.

1872: Authorities in Rochester, N.Y., arrested Susan B. Anthony for casting a ballot in the presidential election.

1883: Railroads across the continent adopted standard time zones, retiring hundreds of local “sun times” in one day.

1903: Secretary of State John Hay and French engineer Philippe Bunau-Varilla signed the treaty that handed Washington the Panama Canal Zone.

1928: Walt Disney premiered Steamboat Willie at New York’s Colony Theatre, and Mickey Mouse whistled his way into history.

1959: MGM premiered Ben-Hur in New York. It went on to win 11 Oscars.

1963: Bell Telephone introduced the push-button Touch-Tone phone, and rotary dials started heading for the antique shop.

1966: Sandy Koufax retired from the Los Angeles Dodgers at age 30 because of arthritis in his pitching elbow.

1978: Cult leader Jim Jones led more than 900 followers to their deaths at Jonestown, Guyana, hours after his gunmen killed Rep. Leo Ryan.

1985: Bill Watterson launched Calvin and Hobbes in newspapers.

1991: Islamic Jihad freed hostages Terry Waite and Thomas Sutherland in Beirut.

1999: The Texas A&M Bonfire stack collapsed, killing 12.

2013: NASA launched the MAVEN probe to study the atmosphere of Mars.

Birthdays Today include: Margaret Atwood, novelist (The Handmaid’s Tale, Alias Grace); Brenda Vaccaro, actress (Midnight Cowboy, Once Is Not Enough); Linda Evans, actress (Dynasty, The Big Valley); Susan Sullivan, actress (Falcon Crest, Castle); Graham Parker, singer-songwriter (“Squeezing Out Sparks”); Delroy Lindo, actor (Get Shorty, Da 5 Bloods); Kevin Nealon, comedian (Saturday Night Live, Weeds); Elizabeth Perkins, actress (Big, The Flintstones); Kirk Hammett, guitarist (Metallica); Owen Wilson, actor (Wedding Crashers, Midnight in Paris and Cars); Gary Sheffield, slugger (Marlins, Yankees); Megyn Kelly, broadcaster (The Kelly File); Mike Epps, comedian (Next Friday, Friday After Next); Chloë Sevigny, actress (Boys Don’t Cry, Kids); Damon Wayans Jr., actor (New Girl, Happy Endings); T.J. Osborne, country singer (Brothers Osborne); Caleb Williams, quarterback (Chicago Bears).

If today’s your birthday too, you share it with a 98-year-old mouse. Somehow, that sounds less than appealing.

* * *

In yesterday’s column, I reminded you what happened the last time Democrats controlled the White House and both chambers. The 2022 inflation numbers are a useful reminder that government spending has consequences. In June 2022, consumer prices jumped 9.1% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 1981. Grocery prices rose 12.2%, and gasoline climbed nearly 60% even without Iran on the table. Voters noticed, and they sent the bill to Washington.

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But I thought it over overnight, and I think now that there’s an even bigger political point to be made here. I’m annoyed at myself for missing it.

In looking at the press releases coming from the various Democrat groups, they seem to be interpreting, or at least selling to the voters, dissatisfaction with Republican economic performance as proof that voters want more government intervention. That’s an enormous leap in illogic.

As I said the other day, the midterm numbers are real. CBS News exit polls found that voters who rated the economy as bad backed Democrats for the House, and most said inflation was a hardship for the second straight election. An AP VoteCast survey found that roughly two-thirds of voters said President Donald Trump’s own policies had fueled inflation. (Not sure I buy that, but go with it for now). Democrats took one look at that and assumed it to be a mandate.

But look closer: Even assuming the voters blame Trump, which, as I said yesterday, is only partially true, voters didn’t say Washington was doing too little. Voters unhappy with the price of groceries aren’t necessarily asking Washington to take over healthcare, subsidize electric vehicles, or spend another trillion dollars supporting illegals. They may simply want the government to stop making things more expensive.

Now look at the menu Democrats plan to serve up. House Democrats have built a 100-day agenda that leads with reinstating the expired Affordable Care Act tax credits and reversing the Medicaid cuts. Hakeem Jeffries appointed five “affordability working groups” covering healthcare, housing, groceries, energy, and caregiving. Translation: five new committees to study the problem, and one new spending bill for each. The House Democrats have also floated capping child care at $15 a day, which somebody besides the parents will have to pay for.

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Even Semafor’s David Weigel, hardly a hostile witness, described the Jeffries pitch as essentially a promise to wind the clock back to January 2025: fewer tariffs, allowing Iran to get the bomb, more government healthcare in the form of tax credits. Not good.

Voters may not be as confused as Democrats hope because, from what I’m seeing here, the pushback has already started. A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll gave Democrats a 40-33 edge on handling the economy, the first Democratic lead in that series since 2014. The same report cited an AP-NORC poll in which 27 percent of voters said they trusted neither party on the cost of living. Democrats didn’t earn that lead. They inherited it when the other side arguably fumbled it, and a loan like that comes with a due date.

And by the way, there’s a major difference between making something affordable and making somebody else pay for it. Washington has become remarkably adept at confusing the two. A $15-a-day child care program doesn't make child care cheaper. It makes the government responsible for picking up part of the tab. It also increases government dependence. And since government doesn't actually produce wealth, that tab eventually finds its way back to the taxpayers, one way or another.

That distinction, come November 2028, is going to matter, and bigly. If, as it seems now, Democrats spend two years passing things Washington has to borrow money to pay for, and prices don’t budge, or, as I think, they skyrocket again like they did last time, they’ll own the sticker shock. Voters who punished Republicans for the grocery bill will happily punish whoever is holding the checkbook next. A voter who cares about the price of eggs won’t be impressed by a new federal program with a nine-figure acronym going toward things they never asked for.

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Republicans can still learn from this, and the lesson isn’t “do nothing.” It’s “stop breaking things.” Cheaper energy, fewer tariffs, and a federal government that doesn’t treat the household budget like a science experiment would do more for affordability than any working group Jeffries can convene. Whichever party figures that out first gets 2028.

Thought for Today: The party that confuses “fix it” with “fund it” will get to explain the bill in 2028.

VIP members: Your thoughts? Hit the comments section. Dazzle me. Your voice matters.

Take care today, gang. Let’s meet here tomorrow. Bring a friend, too.

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