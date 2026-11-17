In a recent German documentary, your least favorite climate youth activist and rabid antisemite Greta Thunberg laughed at people participating in a climate protest movement she launched and said the goal was always to destroy free market economics.

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Sitting in front of a keffiyeh-draped table, Greta told the interviewer about how she became part of the movement not only for destroying economies in the name of climate, but undermining Israel and supporting the genocidal Palestinian terrorists in Gaza. “From then on, it was like, 'They're terrorist supporters, they are radicalized, they've grown up now, now they want to overthrow capitalism,’" she related, smirking. "And like, yeah, we wanted that from day one.”

NEW - Greta Thunberg admits that the goal of her movement was, "from day 1," to "overthrow capitalism." https://t.co/wXdFuvbQEW — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 17, 2026

Another revealing clip is the one below, where Greta literally shrieks with laughter upon finding out that there are still people participating in the Fridays for Future climate protests that she started back in 2018. High-pitched and insane cackling is not the response of someone who believes that there is genuinely a climate crisis young people need to solve. It is the reaction of someone who despises the fools gulled by her lies.

Greta Thunberg bursts into laughter after hearing Fridays for Future demonstrations are still happening in Berlin – the climate protest movement she founded. "Really? They still do that?" https://t.co/n4woMDFnfA — Europa.com (@europa) November 11, 2026

Recommended: Palestinians Attack With Axes and Clubs. The UN Bashes Israel Again.

A lot of people over the years have described Greta as a gullible tool whom others use, and to a certain extent she was — and still is, because she has made it a primary mission to promote Islamic terrorists who would gag her with a hijab in a second, given a chance. But she has always known that the things she says are partly or entirely false. If it hadn’t been obvious before, it certainly became clear in 2023 when she did her staged arrest at a coal mine.

The reality is that while there are some climate activists who believe their own bunk, none of the people at the top do. They are the ones who manipulate or invent the numbers, make the predictions that turn out to be false every time, develop the rigged models, lie about the benefits of carbon and warmth, and continue to pollute the environment with their jets and mansions and Third World factories. The globalist obsession with pushing climate lies is based on a much bigger and darker political transformation. Woke environmentalism is the tool with which elites around the world intend to crush freedom, democratic forms of government, capitalism, Judeo-Christian religion, and widespread prosperity for ordinary people. These oligarchs want all rights, liberties, and comforts to belong to them exclusively.

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That’s why all the oligarchs at the COP31 conference this month are eating meat galore and flying more private jets than ever while claiming that airplanes and cows will kill the planet. And in an extreme piece of irony, Greta was at COP31 accusing other people of hypocrisy. She is one of the worst hypocrites of the bunch.