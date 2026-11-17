Idaho is reporting a bomb planted along the roadside. Meanwhile, authorities at the state and national levels are trying to assess the Illinois attempted bombing from a few days ago. And at the same time, the National Security Agency (NSA) is reportedly the latest victim in a wave of cyberattacks hitting American government agencies and companies heading into the holiday season.

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#BREAKING: An outage hits the NSA's highly classified internal communications network. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) November 17, 2026

Authorities were able to take care of the bomb in Idaho before it exploded.

🚨 BREAKING: ANOTHER BOMB FOUND. Another bomb scare has prompted evacuations, this time in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where authorities report an unexploded bomb was discovered near Belmont and Appaloosa Roads. The discovery comes just days after a bomb was found at an ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate. Authorities have not announced any connection between the two incidents. — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) November 17, 2026

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As for the potentially deadly bomb at the ethanol plant in Peoria, there are conflicting reports about whether or not a suspect is actually in custody. Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said Monday that police had told her they had arrested a suspect, and numerous media outlets relayed that information. But WGN9 reported the same day that the Peoria Police Department (PPD) retracted its previous statement and was no longer confirming that a person of interest was in custody.

The latest update regarding the bomb threat on the PPD website is from November 14 and simply states that they had determined the ethanol plant was once more safe.

Whether coincidence or not, it is undoubtedly true that ever since the midterm election when the Democrats won, to the joy of terrorists and communists around the world, there has been an endless series of massive cyberattacks and a couple of bomb attempts here in America. It is almost as if both our domestic terrorists and our enemies around the world were just waiting for Democrats to win for all-out asymmetric warfare to launch in the open. After all, the Iranian regime has been threatening cyberattacks for weeks, and that is just one of several regimes that hate us. No matter how surface-level pleasant Donald Trump's talks are with the dictators in China, the Chinese Communist Party is already waging asymmetric warfare against us, too.

All of which is to say that perhaps we shouldn’t be astonished at the many cyberattacks and bomb threats, nor expect that they will stop soon. But that doesn’t mean the developments are not incredibly alarming. Republicans have spent too many years being weak and willfully blind, and they have created a country where it is all too easy for those who hate freedom and the Constitution to terrify or cheat us into giving them ever more power. Now, thanks to Islamists and Commies and lefties, there are so many individuals and groups who are mentally ill or ideologically violent or filled with despair and hate that God only knows where the next attempted bombing or mass shooting will occur. Republicans, wake up, because we are losing our country to chaos.

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