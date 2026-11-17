Greetings, and welcome to Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. On this date in 1800, Congress met in Washington for the first time, in a Capitol that wasn’t even finished. Two hundred and twenty-six years later, they still haven’t finished anything. The lame-duck session is underway, so keep an eye on your wallet until January.

Advertisement

My calendar says it’s Homemade Bread Day, Take a Hike Day, Baklava Day, and Unfriend Day. Bake a loaf of bread, since there’s nothing like the smell of it on a cold November morning. Then take a hike while it rises. Letchworth, I can tell you firsthand, is gorgeous this time of year. Treat yourself to a piece of baklava. Just the smell of it will get you going.

Today in History:

1558: Elizabeth I becomes queen of England after the death of her half-sister, Mary I.

1800: Congress convenes in Washington for the first time, meeting in the unfinished Capitol.

1869: The Suez Canal opens, linking the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

1903: Russia’s Social Democratic Labor Party splits into the Bolsheviks, led by Vladimir Lenin, and the Mensheviks.

1968: NBC cuts away from a close Jets-Raiders game to air the movie Heidi. The Raiders score twice in the final minute to win, and viewers flood the network with angry phone calls.

1970: The Soviet Union’s Lunokhod 1 becomes the first remote-controlled rover to roll across the surface of the moon.

1970: Stanford researcher Douglas Engelbart receives a patent for the first computer mouse.

1973: President Richard Nixon tells newspaper editors in Orlando, Fla., “I am not a crook.”

1989: Riot police beat student protesters in Prague, sparking the Velvet Revolution that ends communist rule in Czechoslovakia within six weeks.

Birthdays Today include: Bernard Montgomery, the British field marshal who beat Rommel at El Alamein; Soichiro Honda, founder of Honda Motor Co.; Rock Hudson, actor from Giant; Gordon Lightfoot, singer-songwriter of “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”; Martin Scorsese, director of Goodfellas; Lauren Hutton, model and actress; Lorne Michaels, creator of Saturday Night Live; Danny DeVito, actor from Taxi; Tom Seaver, Hall of Fame pitcher for the New York Mets; and Rachel McAdams, actress from The Notebook. If today’s your birthday, too, happy birthday from all of us here.

* * *

Let's start with something basic. For a political party to claim a mandate from the masses, it needs enough votes in the legislature to override anything that blocks its agenda. That seems simple enough, doesn't it? Yet two weeks after the election, Democrats are already waving the word "mandate" around, and as usual, the numbers don't back their claims.

Nobody disputes that the wave happened. We discussed yesterday the why of it. This was anger at the establishment GOP for not doing what they were elected to do, not because there was an overwhelming desire to give Democrats control.

Still, as a result, Democrats flipped seven Senate seats, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Kansas, Iowa and Maine. That gave Democrats and independents who caucus with them a total of 54 in the upper chamber. In the House, the AP count put them at 237 seats — well past the 218 that they need. Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), who chairs the Progressive Caucus, promptly announced that his roughly 100 members want "a mandate for dramatic change." Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the speaker-in-waiting, promised "bold, dramatic change." Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters, "Relief is on the way."

Uh huh. Well, let’s do the math. Years of Democrat “budgets” leave one with the decided impression that Democrats have no concept of how math works, so that seems a good place to start.

Overriding a presidential veto takes two-thirds of both chambers, which means 290 House votes and 67 Senate votes. Democrats are 53 seats short in the House and 13 short in the Senate. They can't even clear the filibuster on their own, since most legislation still needs 60 votes to avoid a filibuster to pass the Senate. (So how much difference will removing the filibuster, as they say they will do, make in the end? Not much.)

Advertisement

Let’s also not forget that President Trump has already made his intentions clear: Trump has expressed his intent to use his veto power for any Democrat-led bill that may cross his desk during his last two years in office.

It gets better: Being about as organized as a herd of cats, Democrats can't even agree among themselves on what the mandate is for. Reuters noted that the party is already split over how far voters want it to go, with Medicare for All back on the table. I wrote recently about the unmitigated disaster that is Canada’s healthcare system. You know, the one the Democrats have been holding up as the model they want to impose on us.

Gun control is another beauty. Recent polling by Pew Research suggests that Gun Control ranks much lower than the economy in the minds of even Democrat voters. But what is the thing you hear from newly minted Democrat congresscritters? Gun control. Perhaps, as I suggested the other day, the Democrats are recognizing that their standard economic playbook is yet another disaster.

But forget the individual issues for the moment. In terms of sheer numbers and thereby the ability to implement legislation, the Democrats are hobbled and using crutches to even stand up reasonably straight. By the only definition that counts, what Democrats won is a megaphone and a subpoena pen, not a mandate. Expect them to use the pen, because investigations will be a major focus. Even there, there is no clear mandate.

For years the Left has insisted that noncitizens on the voter rolls are a right-wing fever dream. Then states started running their rolls through the Department of Homeland Security's SAVE database. The results: 25 states have cross-checked more than 68 million voter registration records through SAVE and found 28,000 noncitizens and 400,000 dead people registered to vote. In Georgia alone, 2,549 noncitizens had registered to vote at some point.

Advertisement

The states that refused to look are the even bigger story. DHS ran its own cross-check and flagged California for as many as 190,832 noncitizens on its voter rolls, and found about a total of 256,463 potential noncitizens across California, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. A week after DHS warned those four states, only New Jersey has admitted to a problem. Actual illegal ballots do turn up when somebody isn’t hiding it and bothers to check. An Ohio audit found 167 noncitizens had voted between 2018 and 2024, and Iowa found 35 noncitizens voted in the 2024 election out of 277 registered to vote.

How many of those registrations turned into ballots in any given race this month? Nobody knows, and that's the whole point. A state that won't clean its rolls doesn't get to hold up its results as a pristine reading of the public will.

The public isn't stupid. Let’s not forget that we’ve all seen the results of the Democrat agenda previously. The last time Democrats held the White House and both chambers of Congress, they ran the economy off a cliff. In June 2022, consumer prices rose 9.1%, the biggest yearly increase since 1981. Even the Associated Press admitted the surge was spurred by vast federal aid, ultra-low Fed rates, and pent-up spending. At the checkout line, grocery prices jumped 12.2% in a year, the steepest such climb since 1979. Those prices never came back down, and every family that buys groceries still pays for them.

So what's on the Democrats' to-do list? According to Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), their first move is a bill that would reverse roughly $1 trillion in Medicaid spending over 10 years in cuts. Casar's progressives have already said that's not enough. Well, let’s face it; It never is.

Advertisement

Democrats will answer that prices are climbing again on the GOP's watch. They have a point: annual inflation hit 3.7% in September, and gasoline was up 37.4% from a year earlier in the latest BLS report. Voters punished Republicans for it.

Thing is, the Democrats' cure for an energy-driven price spike is to dump another trillion dollars of federal spending on top of it, apparently into electric vehicles. You know, Green New Deal stuff, which is exactly how we got the disaster that was 2022. For those in the back, government spending spikes inflation, as reliably as dropping a lit match into high-test gasoline.

A mandate takes the votes to deliver. I’ve pretty clearly demonstrated that Democrats don't have them. Nobody can certify that every vote they did get was clean. And their agenda reheats the same recipe that burned the economy last time. That isn't a mandate. It's leftovers.

Most importantly, it’s a surefire disaster that (assuming we survive) will hand the government back to the Republicans and MAGA in 2028.

Thought for the day: Most politics these days is trying to convince the voters that the will of the people is what the politician will personally benefit most from.

VIP members: Every single day, you prove to me that we have the smartest readers around. Your time to do it again. Your voice matters.

Take care of yourselves, gang. I'll see you again tomorrow.

Faith All Over the Place is our one PJ Media podcast that’s always free — and that’s intentional. We want these conversations about faith, culture, and the Christian life to be accessible to everyone.

But this podcast exists because of our PJ Media VIP members. Their support helps make Faith All Over the Place possible — from production to distribution and everything in between.

If you enjoy the show and want to help keep it going, consider becoming a PJ Media VIP. You’ll get access to all of our VIP content across the site, and you’ll be directly supporting the work we do here — including this podcast.

Right now, you can join with 60% off using the promo code FIGHT.

That’s FIGHT for 60% off PJ Media VIP — and thank you for being part of this community.