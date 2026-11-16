Midterms: Not a Rebuke of Trump's Agenda but of the Establishment GOP

Greetings, and welcome to Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. Thanksgiving is a week away, so if you haven’t ordered the turkey yet, consider this your polite reminder. On this date in 1914, the Federal Reserve banks opened for business. More on what that’s done to your dollar below.

Advertisement

My calendar says it’s Fast Food Day and Button Day. Grab a burger at the drive-thru, since you’ll be doing plenty of cooking next week. And sew that loose button back on your good shirt before Thanksgiving dinner. Your waistline will be testing it soon enough.

Today in History:

1776: British and Hessian troops capture Fort Washington in upper Manhattan, taking nearly 3,000 American prisoners in one of the worst defeats of the Revolution.

1776: The Dutch fort on the Caribbean island of St. Eustatius fires a salute to the American warship Andrew Doria, the first foreign salute to an American flag.

1849: A Russian court sentences writer Fyodor Dostoevsky to death for anti-government activity. The sentence is commuted at the last minute to hard labor in Siberia.

1907: Oklahoma becomes the 46th state.

1914: The 12 regional Federal Reserve banks open for business.

1933: The United States and the Soviet Union establish diplomatic relations.

1945: UNESCO, the United Nations’ educational, scientific and cultural agency, is founded in London.

1959: The Sound of Music opens on Broadway.

1973: President Richard Nixon signs the bill authorizing construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.

1973: Skylab 4 launches, carrying the final crew to America’s first space station for a record 84-day mission.

Birthdays Today include: W.C. Handy, composer of “St. Louis Blues” and “the Father of the Blues”; George S. Kaufman, playwright of You Can’t Take It With You; Burgess Meredith, actor from Rocky; Chinua Achebe, author of Things Fall Apart; Dwight “Doc” Gooden, pitcher for the New York Mets; Diana Krall, jazz singer and pianist; Lisa Bonet, actress from The Cosby Show; Maggie Gyllenhaal, actress from Crazy Heart; and Martina Hingis, tennis champion. If today’s your birthday, too, happy birthday from all of us here.

* * *

Over at RealClearPolitics, Frank Miele says:

Just as one hopes that the Republican Party will do an autopsy of what went wrong on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026, I have decided to do an autopsy of my own longstanding support of Donald Trump in order to determine if I need to make a course correction.



After all, the results of the midterms should encourage all conservatives to examine their own beliefs and to question whether the election results are a repudiation of those beliefs.



I don't think I give away the plot when I say at the outset that the answer to my question is a firm no. Trump's agenda, and his fierce determination to restore common sense to government, is not the problem. What went wrong was lackluster performance by Republican politicians in carrying out that agenda.

I think I've laid out the difference between the establishment GOP and the rank-and-file GOP voter in pretty clear terms in previous columns. So I won’t rehash that part myself, especially since Miele does a good job of it.

I am reminded of a column I used as the epilogue in my 2018 book "Why We Needed Trump: Part 3." That column was written following the midterms during Trump's first term and was titled "GOP looks to cut own throat with autopsy knife." One of my conclusions was that Republicans lost power because they "sabotaged President Trump at every opportunity."

By now, that connection is fairly obvious to everyone but Democrats claiming a dramatic shift in political sentiment. But don't take my word for it, or Miele's. Pull the voting records of the people who just lost their jobs. The pattern jumps off the page.

Advertisement

Start with Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.). He voted for the House version of the One Big Beautiful Bill in May 2025. Then he voted against final passage, one of only two House Republicans to do so. Trump called him out for disloyalty in Pittsburgh. Two days later, Fitzpatrick voted against the administration's rescissions package too. His reward for all that carefully calibrated independence? He lost Pennsylvania's 1st District anyway.

Fitzpatrick didn't fly solo, either. In December 2025, he joined Reps. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), Rob Bresnahan (R-Pa.), and Ryan Mackenzie (R-Pa.) in signing Hakeem Jeffries' discharge petition to force a vote on extending the Obamacare subsidies. They handed the Democrats the 218 signatures they couldn't get on their own. Lawler blamed "failure of leadership." By January, 17 House Republicans voted with Democrats on the subsidies, over the objections of both Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson. Axios noted that GOP breaks with Trump were "becoming more commonplace."

Lawler, Fitzpatrick, and Bresnahan also signed a discharge petition to overturn Trump's executive order on federal-employee unions. That made two Democratic discharge petitions in one season from the same crew. Rep. Kevin Kiley, an initial signer of Fitzpatrick's own subsidy petition, eventually dropped his Republican registration altogether.

Now check the casualty list. Fitzpatrick: gone. Lawler: gone. Bresnahan: gone. Mackenzie: gone. Kiley: gone. Every one of them, swept out.

Advertisement

The Senate tells the same story. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) voted against the One Big Beautiful Bill. She voted against Emil Bove's judicial confirmation. In 2026, she sided with Democrats to block a Trump-backed fund. Trump endorsed her anyway, which is more grace than she ever showed him, and Maine still showed her the door after nearly 30 years of being a thorn in the side of actual conservatives.

Then there's Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.). CBS News noted that his loss makes him the last of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over Jan. 6 to either lose or retire. The impeachment caucus has now completed its own extinction.

So much for the consultant-class theory. For a decade, the Beltway brain trust has preached that the path to survival in a purple district runs through distancing yourself from Donald Trump. Those same consultants collected their retainers, cashed their checks, and never paid a price when the advice failed. The candidates paid it for them.

These folks ran that play to the letter. They hedged, they triangulated, and they signed Democrat petitions. They issued statements “expressing concern” on the days the press demanded concern. They got photographed looking thoughtful outside the Capitol, brow furrowed, as if furrowing were a policy. Every move came straight from the playbook, and every move told voters the same thing: I’m not really one of them.

Advertisement

Voters took the candidates at their word. Those who wanted a Democrat voted for the actual Democrat, because nobody buys the knockoff when the genuine article sits on the same ballot. Those who wanted the Trump agenda watched these “Republicans” stand in its way, and they stayed home or shrugged. The candidates built a coalition of nobody. They alienated the base without winning over a single skeptic, and then they acted surprised when the math caught up with them.

The hedge bought them nothing but their own well-deserved demise. A party that apologizes for its own voters shouldn’t expect those voters to show up and return the favor. And the lesson for the next cycle is plain: the Right wins purple districts by giving people a reason to vote for it, not by begging forgiveness from people who never planned to.

Yes, I hear the objection already. "Some Trump loyalists went down too." Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) lost, and Trump endorsed and campaigned for him. So did Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio). Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) lost. Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) lost.

Fair enough. Still, a party brand doesn't belong to one candidate. When a dozen of your own members spend two years signaling to the press that the agenda is toxic, the press happily repeats it. When the speaker loses control of his own floor to Democrat discharge petitions, the whole party looks like it can't govern. The loyalists didn't sink the ship. They drowned with it, because the people steering kept drilling holes in the hull and calling it "independence."

Advertisement

That's Miele's point, and it was his point in 2018. It is my point as well. The establishment wing never sees itself as the problem. Witness my comments on the clown show calling itself The Bulwark.

Recommended: OK, Some RINOs Got Booted, but the Fight Isn't Over

Watch the official GOP autopsy when it comes. IF it comes. It may just not say anything at all, hoping it all slides under the door without their help, the way the Democrats did. But if they do actually have the stones to issue such an autopsy report, I'll bet you a cup of coffee and a bear claw that it recommends more of the same: more moderation, more "reaching across the aisle," and more distance from the man who brought millions of new voters into the party. One GOP operative quoted by the Deseret News already put his finger on it. The problem wasn't the candidates' character, he said. It was "the failure to fully implement MAGA."

The voters didn't reject the Trump agenda on Nov. 3. They rejected a party that wouldn't carry it out. The records are public, the names are on the list, and the Republicans who most loudly "broke with Trump" now have all the time in the world to explain to each other how well that worked.

Thought for the Day: The Federal Reserve opened for business 112 years ago today. A dollar from 1914 is worth about three cents now. That’s quite a business.

VIP members: It's your turn. Let's hear your thoughts in the comments. Your voice matters.

Advertisement

Take care, gang. Glad you made it here today. Let's do it again tomorrow.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.