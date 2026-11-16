The Morning Briefing: Dems Are Probably Gonna Regret Their TDS Lawfare Rampage

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sarzbberyndt left nothing to chance when choosing a playlist for his bi-monthly Spamtato Casserole Supreme salons in the rec center.

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Throughout most of the years that I have been an activist, the Democratic Party has functioned as a well-oiled political machine. Dems were always brilliant at playing the long game, while Republicans tended to be myopic and reactive.

President Trump began to flip that script a little when he first got to the Oval Office in 2017. Oddly, it was during his political exile during the Puppet Joe Biden presidency that the roles became completely reversed. Trump Derangement Syndrome seized control of the Dems and they became all about destroying the man who had become the monster under their beds, in their closets, and who was living rent-free in their empty heads.

It was during that exile that Trump became very practiced not only at dealing with all of the perversion of justice atrocities that the Democrats were throwing at him, but also in planning for future attacks.

He's been ready for them ever since.

Flush with the euphoria of victory after the Great Blue Shift Electoral Slaughter of 2026, Dems have been positively giddy about going after Trump and his associates with their new majority. As I wrote in last Thursday's Briefing, the late-stage TDS makes them "feral and undisciplined." However, when they fire up the attack machine next year they won't be going after a private citizen like they were from January 20, 2021 to January 20, 2025, they'll be going after the President of the United States. Oh, and other people who might not be so vulnerable.

Two of the most rabid "Let's get him!" Democrats have been California Rep. Robert Garcia and Psychosenator Elizabeth Warren. Both are already getting some pushback.

This is from Matt:

This week, White House Counsel Will Scharf sent Garcia a letter cautioning that the Democrats' planned investigations of the Trump administration could turn criminal. The letter zeroes in on Garcia's "lawyer up" remarks.

Garcia operates in two bubbles: California and Congress, so he has never met with any real resistance when it comes to his unhinged leftist insanity. That's why he rushed to the press with his "lawyer up" flexing.

Fauxcahontas was put on notice too, which Matt also covered:

When Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) started plotting to turn congressional oversight into a weapon against President Donald Trump's associates, U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz promptly put her on notice. On Sunday, Reitz sent Warren a formal demand to preserve every record connected to her planned “investigations.” The message was clear: the law is watching her conduct closely, and she won't get to harass Trump's allies without facing accountability.

These warnings won't be heeded — the TDS will see to that. Warren has been the poster girl for oblivious progressives for so long that she couldn't course-correct under any circumstances. She was nowhere near being stable even before the TDS days, so she's going to rush headlong into any buzzsaw Trump may have waiting for her.

The Democrats' mentally unwell pursuit of the destruction of Donald Trump should be their undoing between now and the presidential election in 2028; "should" being the operative word there. Briefing regulars are familiar with my belief that this behavior from the incoming Dem majority will be a boon for Republicans in 2028.

It won't take long for at least some of the electorate to realize that the Democrats aren't going to do anything to resolve the "affordability crisis" that they actually started. The only thing on their foreign policy agenda is the appeasement of radical Islamists and the destruction of our relationship with Israel.

Democrats got lucky for a few months this year and squeezed some extra advantage out of an election that historically favored them. They didn't get a mandate to pursue vendettas against everyone they hate in the Executive Branch while ignoring any real problems the country is facing.

They don't know that, though. Let's keep it that way.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

George SG will get the Mailbag moving this week:

Kruiser, My take on John Thune: Kamala Harris 2024: “I can’t think of anything I would have done differently.” John Thune 2026: “I can’t think of anything I would have done differently.” There are at least two bright spots from the recent election: No more Jasmine Crockett and no more Al Green! I’m not sure that’s enough to carry me through the next two years, though. In the last six years, I’ve lived in Troy Nehls’s, Al Green’s, and Brian Babin’s districts. And I haven’t moved an inch. All hail redistricting! God bless,

While it's great that Jasmine Crocket and Al Green are gone, I'm much more excited about the GOP being rid of dead weight squishes like Thom Tillis, John Cornyn, and Thomas Massie, to name a few. This is something that the Republican Party has needed for a very long time. Also, I have an unpleasant feeling that Jasmine Crockett will be back.

FOTB Will writes:

Mr. Kruiser, this is my first time writing to the Mailbag since The Great Shellacking. One thing that fascinates me is the cognitive dissonance between actions and consequences. By that I mean the people who seem to believe that there will be no negative consequences to them for supporting policies and causes opposite their best interests. From gays and trans supporting Islam to businesses supporting socialists and communists to celebrities supporting the assination of celebrities to politicians believing that if the country falls they, somehow, will be immune to the pain. It is a truly absurd phenomenon.

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This is something that I will keep writing about. Younger voters have no functional knowledge of consequences thanks to the left's stranglehold on public education. Again, we're reaping what the unholy teachers' unions/Democratic National Committee alliance has been sowing. The lack of consequences is a madness that now affects all of society. We've gone from not giving bad grades to students who deserve them to not punishing people convicted of violent crimes. Voters don't ponder the consequences because they've never faced any.

We will finish with this from FOTB Doug F:

I wanted to say congrats to the SQNS on the ebook and wonder if in the second round there will be a chapter dedicated to the deviled egg culture.

Thank you very much, and thanks to everyone who has enriched their lives and mine by purchasing the book. I can envision not only a chapter about our little cult, but a compilation of deviled eggs recipe variations. For those who haven't yet taken a trip down SQNS Memory Lane, come join the fun.

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Oval mirror #artbots #kupka https://t.co/LZXdif8lCw — František Kupka (@artistkupka) November 9, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/15/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2026 MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: CQ Roll Call

Secondary Print: Financial Times

Radio: SRN

New Media: Gateway Pundit



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: BBC

New Media: Human Events



EST :

6:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

8:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



7:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Anchorage, Alaska

The White House

Open Press



AKST:

THE PRESIDENT arrives Anchorage, Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Anchorage, Alaska en route Manila, Philippines

Anchorage, Alaska

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: BBC

New Media: Human Events



PST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Manila, Philippines

Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Pre-Credentialed Media



6:20 PM THE PRESIDENT greets Quad Leaders and Participates in a Photo Opportunity

Solaire Resort

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Multilateral Meeting with Quad Leaders

Solaire Resort

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:25 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a U.S.-Thai Trade Deal Signing

Solaire Resort

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an ASEAN-U.S. Summit Special and Reception

Solaire Resort

Closed Press



8:25 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a U.S.-ASEAN Dinner

Solaire Resort

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: BBC

New Media: Human Events



PST :

8:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Manila, Philippines

Closed Press



11:05 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Welcome Ceremony with the President of the Republic of the Philippines

Malacanang Palace

Pre-Credentialed Media



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting

Malacanang Palace

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Lunch

Malacanang Palace

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Manila, Philippines en route Shenzhen, China

Malacanang Palace

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



CST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Shenzhen, China

Shenzhen, China

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Secondary Print: AP

Radio: NPR

New Media: Human Events



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: FOX Business

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Secondary Print: The Guardian

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Zero Hedge



EST :

5:30 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



CST:

7:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Shenzhen, China

Closed Press



9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an APEC Leaders’ Family Photo

Shenzhen International Communications Center

Restricted Pool



9:45 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an APEC Leaders’ Plenary Session

Shenzhen International Communications Center

Restricted Pool



12:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China

Kylin Villa

Restricted Pool



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Trilateral Meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China and the President of the Russian Federation

Kylin Villa

Restricted Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Shenzhen, China en route the White House

Kylin Villa

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press

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