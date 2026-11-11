Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Gryenzellbwynth could often be found restocking the Cremora tent at every midsummer Confab of Joyce DeWitt Enthusiasts.

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This is related to something I wrote about several times in the month or so leading up the Great Blue Shift Electoral Slaughter of 2026. Knowing that the election wasn't going to go well for the Republicans but not wanting to be a killjoy, I kept pondering ways that the new Democratic majority in Congress might end up playing out well for the GOP.

I had been saying for weeks that having the Dems fly their freak flags in the majority would bode well for the Republicans in the 2028 presidential election. I was so adamant about it that I reiterated the assertion in a column I published just before the results started coming in on Election Night.

The aforementioned freak flags I was considering were various manifestations of Trump Derangement Syndrome, especially impeachment. Prominent Democrats had been yapping for months about their zeal to get the impeachment madness going again if they were to get back to the majority.

There was another upside to the prospect of Impeachmentpalooza Round 3 that didn't cross my mind until this week. The more time that the Democrats spend focusing on impeachment and other insane vendettas against President Trump, the less they will have to focus on a legislative agenda that is even more insane.

Here is an example that my friend and colleague Teri Christoph wrote about at RedState:

The lame duck session of Congress is underway this week, which gives Democrats plenty of chances to gloat about their wins in front of the news cameras. Presumptive incoming Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) is taking full advantage of his elevated status to tout his party's priorities when they take control in January – and it's not affordability that's on his mind. Jeffries is instead talking about bringing deported DACA recipients back into the United States and providing "remedial assistance" to people he believes have been mistreated by the Trump administration. So much for making life more affordable for Americans.

In the immortal words of Ross Geller on Friends: "PIVOT!"

The greatest achievement of the Trump 47 administration has been securing the border with Mexico after the commies who ran Joe Biden's brain turned it into a gargantuan national security problem. Any talk about going back to the Dems' old open border ways is just pulling a thread that will quickly unravel the fabric of the secure border that we currently have.

It's not that I think that the Democrats are incapable of doing several Constitution-shredding things at once, far from it. We are all quite familiar with their ability to be un-American and awful.

However, their hatred for President Trump makes them rather feral and undisciplined. If, with the help of their flying monkeys in the mainstream media, they are able to convince themselves that they are finally getting the oft-mentioned walls to close in on the president, it will kill a lot of time between January 2027 and November 2028.

This isn't something that I would be hoping for if I thought that they could actually get to Trump with their vengeful bloodlust. He can handle them. If they couldn't succeed when they had Biden's Department of Justice doing goon squad work to keep Trump from running in 2024, they're not going to ruin him when all they've got is Impeachment Kabuki Theater.

Emotional political theater is the lifeblood of the 21st century Democratic Party. They thrive on photo ops and grandstanding in front of television cameras. If we're lucky, all of that attention you-know-whating will keep them from allocating taxpayer money to send transport buses to Mexico and bring back Sinaloa Cartel muscle.

Or worse.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

George SG will start things off today:

Kruiser, Stock market Nov.4: Yayyy!!! We gave control of Congress to anti-American, antisemitic, radical Communists!!!!! Stock market Nov. 5: Wait! What???? God bless,

It could be time to get an extra chest of drawers and start literally socking money away. The financial capital of the world has a commie terrorist sympathizer in charge of its government. Wall Street might want to think about moving to Florida.

Dave A. has something he wants to get off of his chest:

Kruiser Man - I gotta vent a little on my disdain for that repugnant tool Massie with his bogus impeachment bid on the Sec War. This dude did not sponsor one bill during his tenure, now wants to be loved by the left and their lacky's in the media and we've seen this movie too many times already. What a pissant - nothing but a Tin Man who I would guess was put in many lockers in high school, now wants to play the bully. Thnx, I feel a little better - keep on keeping on brother.

Massie can't become MS NOW's latest gimp suit disgruntled Republican quickly enough.

William K. writes:

Might we consider that the South was right all along? Ya know, just leave us alone. We can manage for ourselves.

I feel that we're headed for some messy and geographically inconvenient Balkanization. I'll have a column on that soon.

We'll wrap up with something from Briefing stalwart Jerome:

Hey Kruiser, Is John Thune pretty much Paul Ryan part two? Both had prominent roles in the Trump years. Both proved to be worthless in said prominent roles. And both damaged the GOP in the name of stopping Trump.

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Paul Ryan was far more disappointing because his potential was much greater than John Thune's. After joining Romney's 2012 sinking ship, Ryan could have erased the memories with a bold, conservative stint as speaker. He was also part of that promising "Young Guns" group in 2007-08, along with Eric Cantor and Kevin McCarthy. We had high hopes for them. Oops. Thune was never on my radar because I'm not sure I believe in the Dakotas.

That's it for today. Looking forward to a big finish to the week.

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Still Life with Glass Under the Lamp #artbots #picasso https://t.co/VAqftRuIc0 — Pablo Picasso (@pablocubist) November 11, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/11/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: NPR

New Media: Semafor



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

The White House

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11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

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12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Radio Interview

Oval Office

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1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Interview

Roosevelt Room

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

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