Democrats Doctored Evidence to Try to Dirty Up Trump in Epstein Probe

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee looking into how the government dealt with the Jeffrey Epstein case tried so hard to tie Donald Trump to the sex pervert that they tampered with some of the “evidence” they leaked to the media. Oh, yes, they did, according to the head of the committee, James Comer. Indeed, their lies blew a 10 out of 10 on the Adam Schiff Prevarication Scale.

Advertisement

And the guy behind it is the same one who will ascend to chair of the Oversight Committee come January, Robert Garcia. I’ll be writing more about that empty suit soon, so keep an eye over here for it. He conducted himself badly during these depositions, which are probably a tease for what’s to come.

Comer says Garcia’s gang spent more time trying to frame Trump than trying to find justice for the victims. Now that’s saying something, considering that the Democrats took every opportunity to grandstand with the women who said they were survivors of the sicko and pretended that Trump was at the center of the scandal or had failed to release enough documents.

In a section called “Democrats Focused All of Their Efforts on President Trump—Not on Justice for Survivors,” Comer made several claims against Garcia’s gang, including one that ordinarily would be devastating but, considering that the media are on the same team, won’t be.

Recommended: Was Jeffrey Epstein a Spy?

Every single person brought before the committee, where Democrats showed up, was asked generally the same questions, praying that someone would slip and place Trump in a compromising position on Pedophile Island. It never happened.

James Comer BLOWS THE LID off the Epstein COVER-UP 🚨@RepJamesComer: “The Government FAILED the Victims.” https://t.co/lmUul9ZIbF — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) November 11, 2026

When she showed up—and trust me, she wasn’t always there for all the depositions (and that’s not because she had been thrown out of office at that point)—Jasmine Crockett, the trained lawyer, took the usual Democrat line to smear Trump.

Her colloquy with Les Wexner was typical of the Democrats’ efforts.

Q. Okay. Did you ever see or become aware of President Trump having a sexual relationship with a person who was introduced to him by Epstein or Maxwell? A. No. Q. Has Donald Trump ever discussed Jeffrey Epstein with you? A. No. Q. Did Jeffrey Epstein ever discuss Donald Trump with you? A. I would describe it, he would name-drop, but -- so he would saythings like, "I know President Clinton" or "I know the Pope" or "I know God" or "I know you." It was that kind of name-dropping, but never -- I can't remember a specific place, but Jeffrey dropped a lot of names. Q. Okay. So, to clarify, you believe he specifically dropped Donald Trump's name? A. No. I'm saying he could've, and I don't remember. Q. Okay. Did Epstein ever share any information with you about Donald Trump's sexual activities? A. No. Q. Do you have a relationship with Donald Trump? A. No.

That's as good as it got. Quick! Book him!

Democrats were trying desperately to have anyone bag on Trump. Even President-I-Traveled-on-the-Lolita-Express-20-Times Bill Clinton couldn't muster a lie about the man who beat his wife in the 2016 presidential race.

Advertisement

Recommended: Epstein Report: Victim NDAs Blocked Justice, While Dems Just Wanted to Get Trump

When Clinton failed to impugn Trump, and Garcia failed to ask a follow-up question, Clinton offered up a defense of the president.

I hate this, but -- because I don't believe I should inject anything, but I do not want to leave the impression, but since there was no follow up question, he never -- the President [Trump] never -- this is 20-something years ago -- never said anything to me to make me think he was involved in anything improper with regard to Epstein either. He just didn't. He just said, ‘We were friends, and then we had a falling out over a land deal, property deal.’ That's all. [emphasis added]

Comer concluded that "every witness examined before the Committee" said that "President Trump––to their knowledge––was not involved in any crimes committed by Epstein and Maxwell."

[D]uring the Committee’s review of documents from the Estate, U.S.Virgin Islands, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, and the DOJ, the Committee did not identify any documents that would implicate President Trump in any criminal activity related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Since the Democrats couldn't get any witnesses to dirty up Trump, they played Mad Libs with evidence.

Comer says that Democrats tampered with evidence to suggest that something far more nefarious was going on with Trump and Epstein.

Advertisement

Committee Democrats employed a cherry-picking approach throughout the investigation, selectively releasing small batches of documents to portray President Trump and Republicans in an unfavorable light. Committee Democrats selectively leaked three emails from more than 20,000 pages of documents produced by the Estate and applied their own unnecessary redactions to manufacture an anti-Trump narrative and mislead the media and the public. [emphasis added]

And then they went to their favorite media outlet next to CNN, to trot out the misinformation that Trump was involved.

Their antics registered 10 out of 10 on the Adam Schiff Lie-O-Meter.

When CNN questioned the redactions, Committee Democrats falsely claimed Republicans were responsible. After Committee Republicans released the production of over 20,000 pages of documents, Committee Democrats then claimed this transparency was intended to “disorient”and “distract” from their fabricated narrative.

And when none of the 95,000 photos from the Epstein estate dirtied up Trump, Democrats edited the photos where Trump was pictured:

Committee Democrats posted only 19 photos—just 0.02% of the records received. In fact, Committee Democrats posted four photos related to President Trump and again made targeted and unnecessary redactions to cover up adult women’s faces. One of the unredacted photos shows President Trump standing next to adult, female, Hawaiian Tropic models. According to public reporting, one woman pictured in the image said President Trump was a “gentleman” who went out of his way to make sure the group enjoyed their evening at Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisement

You may recall the incident in which Democrat delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) texted Jeffrey Epstein during a congressional hearing to ask his advice on how to question a “discredited witness with a vendetta against President Trump,” as Comer put it.

The guy who’s going to be in charge of the Judiciary Committee, the loathsome Mr. Impeach-the-President-Without-Evidence, Jamie Raskin, blew off Comer’s concerns that one of his crack members was soliciting help from the person at the center of the wrongdoing!

The facts never once led to Trump.

These are the charlatans to whom voters handed the reins last Tuesday.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.