America 250: Trump Issues ‘Victory Day for WWI’ Message

“On Victory Day for World War I, we salute the supreme devotion and immeasurable patriotism of the valiant heroes who gave their all to secure the cause of peace,” President Donald Trump declared on November 11.

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At the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, the primary opponents of World War I signed an armistice, and the guns fell silent. Empires had fallen, millions of young men had died, and the world would never be the same. Those soldiers who did come home received the praise and thanks of their countries, including in America, which had been in the war so briefly but so decisively.

The celebration of Armistice Day later expanded to include not only the veterans of World War I, but also veterans of World War II, and finally in America, it honored the veterans of all our modern conflicts. My parents, grandfathers, uncles, great-aunt, great-uncles, and siblings all receive special recognition today. While we commonly call November 11 “Veterans’ Day,” President Donald Trump likes to call it “Victory Day for World War I” to remind Americans of our past historic triumphs.

In his official proclamation, Trump described the importance of the 1918 armistice after years of extremely bloody conflict. “With enduring pride, we celebrate America’s pivotal role in winning this global conflict. The enemy was defeated with powerful weapons of land, sea, and sky and the unmatched valor of selfless heroes who now rest in eternal glory. Today, we recognize the brave hearts and noble souls who delivered this ultimate triumph in the Great War,” he said, using the term that veterans of World War I often used when talking about it.

At first, Americans did not want to be involved in the European war, but as the war gradually spread to more and more of the world, from Africa to Asia to the Americas, the United States had to take a stand. “Time and time again throughout the glorious history of our Republic, American warriors have left behind their families and the comforts of home to serve a cause greater than themselves,” Trump wrote. “The First World War summoned that devotion once more, as the conflict engulfed Europe in bloodshed and our allies fought for their survival.”

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He explained, “For nearly three years, America sought peace and remained apart from the carnage of the Old World. But our patience was met with mounting provocation. Our ships were sunk, our citizens were slain on the high seas, and our adversaries schemed to bring the war to our own doorstep. When the war reached its decisive hour, America answered. Two million doughboys crossed the Atlantic, shattered the stalemate of the trenches from Belleau Wood to the Meuse-Argonne, and saved Western civilization from total destruction.”

The great powers of Europe and Asia had fought each other to a bloody and destructive state of stymied entrenchment, with no ability to end the conflict until Americans tipped the balance.

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“In the Great War, more than 320,000 American Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines suffered casualties and gave everything they had for love of country and the righteous cause of freedom,” Trump exclaimed. “They changed the course of the world, and we are forever indebted for their sacrifice.”

But WWI was not, as some had claimed, the war to end all wars. “In the generations since, Americans in uniform have waged similarly just wars on foreign soil, enduring unimaginable challenges and hardship to defeat evil regimes, communism, and radical terrorists that threaten our way of life,” Trump stated. “It is our sacred duty to remember that our liberty was purchased at great cost by the precious blood and treasure of America’s sons and daughters and is safeguarded every day by exceptional patriots who willingly serve in the profession of arms.” That includes the veterans of this year’s Iran operation.

As Trump said, “Our military is the envy of the world because of the grit, determination, and professionalism of all who have worn our Nation’s cloth.” God bless all our veterans.