It Sounds Like Joe Biden's Health Is Declining

Former President Joe Biden admitted on Sunday that his prostate cancer has slowed him down enough to shrink the promotional tour for his upcoming presidential memoir, Promise Me, America.

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The book is slated to be released next week and covers his four years in the White House. It also tackles his disastrous decision to run for reelection and the "personal reasons" he cited for abandoning that campaign in 2024.

I’m sure his version of how all that went down will be… amusing.

Biden plugged the book in a post on X. "My presidential memoir, PROMISE ME, AMERICA, is coming out on November 17th. I hope you'll read it. It covers my years as President," he wrote. "The challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them. It's about who we are as a nation. What we stand for. And America's role in the world. More than anything, it's about my faith in the American people and the great American experiment in self-governance and democracy."

I want to share a brief update.



My presidential memoir, PROMISE ME, AMERICA, is coming out on November 17th. I hope you'll read it. It covers my years as President. The challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them. It's about who we are as a nation. What we… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2026

In the same message, Biden addressed his treatment. "While writing the book, I was diagnosed with cancer, a disease known all too well to millions of Americans and their families," Biden said. "My doctors continue to be encouraged by how I've responded to treatment. And the prayers and kind words and well wishes from so many of you have meant more to me and Jill and our family than you can ever know."

Then he explained why fans (whoever they are) shouldn't expect him on every talk show couch this fall. "Some days are better than others. It hasn't stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down," he continued. "What that means is, unfortunately, I won't be able to do as many conversations about my book as I'd hoped. However, I'm hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves."

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"When you get knocked down, get up," he recalled, adding, "It's a good lesson for me. And for America." He wrapped up with a pitch for national unity, calling America "the most unique nation on earth" and insisting that the country rests on the idea that "all of us are created equal."

Of course, nobody wishes cancer on anyone, and I hope Biden's doctors have reason for their optimism. But, if we’re being honest, if Biden can't commit to the book tour he was planning, that tells you something about his condition, whether he spells it out or not.

Biden first revealed his diagnosis in May 2025, announcing that he had an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had already spread to his bones. Experts at the time believed doctors had caught the disease well before the public ever heard about it. The timing of that announcement was, shall we say, suspicious. Plenty of people concluded that the cancer surfaced years earlier and that the Bidens simply sat on the news until Joe was safely out of the White House.

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A PSA blood test is a standard part of any routine physical for men of a certain age. I had one myself last year at 45, simply as part of routine bloodwork. Now consider a man in his 80s who had the most closely monitored body on the planet and a team of White House physicians.

Sorry, but are we really expected to believe nobody ran that test?

Even Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a medical ethicist and former Obama health advisor, wasn't buying it. Last year, Emanuel strongly implied that Biden's cancer likely developed long before the public learned of it, and he said he believes that the Biden White House almost certainly would have caught it while Biden was still in office. When a Democrat Party health policy heavyweight raises that kind of doubt, the official story has a serious problem.

Biden wants readers to trust his account of the decisions he made and why he made them, yet he’s still lying about his diagnosis.

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