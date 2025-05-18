BREAKING: Joe Biden Has Prostate Cancer

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to a statement from his office.

The former Democrat president has long suffered from serious cognitive decline, and his regular bowel issues made headlines even when he was still in the White House, but apparently those issues were more serious than mere incontinence. Biden has now been officially diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.

In a statement shared Sunday with media, Biden’s personal office stated, “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.”

🚨 BREAKING: Biden has prostate cancer which has metastasized pic.twitter.com/o9DwRFgmYD — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) May 18, 2025

The cancer is serious but not necessarily deadly, the office claimed, while providing more details on the cancer. “On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the office added.

Biden himself does not appear to have put out a personal statement on his diagnosis as of the time of publication.

This is a developing story, and we will have more details as they become available.