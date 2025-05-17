Homan Exposes the Sick Child Exploitation of Cartel Traffickers

The Democrats who whine that ICE is heartless to children are not only lying, they are hiding the horrific child trafficking crisis fueled by their open borders policies.

Trump’s tough border czar Tom Homan grew emotional talking about the young illegal alien kids raped and killed by traffickers while Democrats look another way. The Democrats, the party of death, have left a trail of tiny corpses behind them in their desire for cheap illegal alien labor and population transformation. This is one of the biggest human rights crises of our time.

This is heartbreaking. Tom Homan describes a child who was just rescued from a HORRIFIC situation:



"We just found one two days ago. A 14-year-old little girl. Living with two adult males. Who trafficked her."



"We found her, she’s pregnant. From trafficking being forced into… pic.twitter.com/PnN5N86pzL — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 16, 2025

The Daily Caller reports that Homan, speaking at a conference Friday for the Republican National Lawyers Association, said of ICE operations to find Biden’s 300,000+ missing children, “We’re showing up to parking lots, vacant homes. but we're not going to give up till everyone of these kids are found. So we just found one [kid] two days ago, an example, a 14-year-old little girl living with two adult males who trafficked her, and we found she’s pregnant from trafficking, being forced into prostitution, 14 years old.”

The Democrat politicians, the mainstream media, and the leftist NGOs don’t care, because there’s no longer any money or political capital they can make off the teen. They are happy to be part of the child trafficking network when it serves their purposes.

“We're taking care of her, both physically and mentally. Despite what the media says, we're not heartless. We care about these kids. I'm a father, and the reason I'm so emotional and so hard — head strong on this issue [is] because I've dealt with dying children throughout my career. I've held dying children. I've held dead children,” Homan emphasized.

Why are there no CNN segments and Democrat ad campaigns on the trafficked children so horribly exploited by traffickers? Why aren’t Democrat senators flying down to meet teens impregnated by cartel thugs instead of to meet deported criminals? What hypocrites they are.

Homan declared, “I [met] little girls as young as nine, they were raped multiple times by the criminal cartels. I'll never forget it. When you get on your knees to talk to a nine year old girl, everything innocent and pure is ripped from her, and she don't believe in humanity anymore, because she had a bunch of animals crawling on her and taking everything pure from her… You'll never forget it.”

And these are not the exceptions, tragically. “That s**t is happening every day through this trafficking, and we're gonna put an end to it, doing everything we can do,” Homan vowed.

By deporting illegal alien criminals, drying up the cartels’ profitable human trafficking business, and searching for missing illegal alien minors, the Trump administration is saving children.

