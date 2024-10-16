Kamala’s Border: Child Trafficking Continues Full Steam

Child trafficking continues at a horrifying rate across the open southern border, with the knowledge and sometimes the alleged cooperation of the Biden-Harris administration.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, Feds lost track of over 300,000 migrant children. Many minor migrants are trafficked for labor or the sex trade. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesman Chris Olivarez tweeted on Oct. 16 that no fewer than 57 unaccompanied migrant children were among the 200+ illegal aliens Texas troopers had just apprehended. The illegal alien group also included several “special interest migrants,” meaning they are potential terrorists or criminals.

“Troopers apprehended a group of 204 illegal immigrants in Maverick County. Among the group were 57 unaccompanied children, ages 8 - 17,” Olivarez posted. “The children had pieces of paper with addresses to various states. Included in the group were three special interest immigrants from the Republic of Mali (west Africa).”

Olivarez’s X post included video and photos. “The images of unaccompanied children show the humanitarian reality of the precarious journey these children make from their home countries to the US. Criminal predators exploit these children & leverage their power & control over them. Our men & women of TXDPS remain steadfast in ensuring safety & security when they encounter children crossing the TX-MX border,” Olivarez added.

TX DPS RECOVER 57 UNACCOMPANIED CHILDREN



10/16: @TxDPS Troopers apprehended a group of 204 illegal immigrants in Maverick County. Among the group were 57 unaccompanied children, ages 8 - 17. The children had pieces of paper with addresses to various states.



Included in the… pic.twitter.com/SJsUJ91Ncg — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 16, 2024

Does the Biden-Harris administration care? Not a bit. In fact, the Feds have been accused of actively covering up or even assisting the child trafficking. A former ICE official accused the Biden-Harris administration of fueling illegal child labor with its catastrophic border policies. Last year, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) whistleblower claimed that the Biden-Harris administration was knowingly placing children with traffickers — at taxpayer expense, no less. She said she was told by an official when she raised concerns, “I think you need to understand that we only get sued if we keep kids in care too long. We don’t get sued by traffickers. Are you clear?”

Muckraker.com also claimed in 2023 to have footage of federal contractors handing children over to potential traffickers. Certainly, Border Czar Kamala Harris and Dementia Joe Biden don’t care at all about the endemic rape of migrant children and women on the way to the U.S., the trafficking of children, the abuse of innocents, and the 600,000+ criminals who have entered America, thanks to our open southern border. Kamala and Joe prefer to prioritize the cheap labor and illegal votes that come with the border crisis.

Federal Child Trafficking Pipeline Exposed - EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE OF FEDERAL CONTRACTORS DELIVERING CHILDREN ACROSS THE UNITED STATES



Muckraker has obtained exclusive never-before-seen footage of US federal government contractors escorting children across the country, possibly… pic.twitter.com/XShUlnMrIt — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) October 2, 2023

Americans need to vote these sick, heartless, power-hungry Democrats out of office and vote in a president — Donald Trump — who will crack down on child trafficking and illegal immigrant crime.