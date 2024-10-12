NYC Wants 14,000 Hotel Rooms for Illegals as Taxpayers Pay the Price

Democrat-controlled New York City is planning to spend billions more taxpayer dollars to house illegal aliens in thousands of hotel rooms. This news comes amidst explosive evidence of mass criminal infiltration of the U.S. via illegal migration.

NYC is planning to contract with hotels to house illegal aliens in 14,000 hotel rooms at least through 2025, according to the New York Post. Projections of spending on housing illegals over these last three years top a whopping $2.3 billion, with $5.76 billion spending on migrants overall. A lot of that money is going to hotels that now are not available for Americans to stay in. Democrats sure love to spend Americans’ money on criminal foreigners.

Nicole Gelinas, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute think tank, stated, “The taxpayers can’t pay for this indefinitely… We should stop using hotels as shelters by the end of the year.” This is especially urgent as recently revealed data highlights the presence of over 660,000 criminals (including 13,000+ murderers) in America as illegal migrants.

According to the Post, the overall cost every night to house the illegal migrants in NYC is $352, which includes the $130 paid to the hotels. Some 150 hotels are housing illegals in NYC. Yet Americans are struggling to make ends meet. It’s no wonder Donald Trump’s New York City rally was packed. Hopefully, more New Yorkers will wake up to the fact that they are being gypped.

The new Department of Homeless Services message said, per the Post, “The New York City Department of Homeless Services is seeking to continue the City Sanctuary Facility program by procuring a vendor who can assist in acquiring the use of large scale commercial hotels and hotel management services to help address the current emergency.” The city already has three contracts with the New York City Hotel Association. Perhaps the department should focus on homeless Americans instead.

[Hotel association CEO] Dandapani said the [NYC] hotel association’s foundation is paid approximately $100,000 per month to administer three of its existing contracts with the city. “We have five full time employees specifically for fulfilling the contractual obligations, besides work done by regular HANYC staff for the contract, in addition to their normal duties,” he said.

While new policies are supposedly going to bring down the costs of housing migrants dramatically, the main point is that Americans shouldn’t be paying a single cent to house illegal aliens. It’s absolutely outrageous.

More migrant madness in New York City under border czar Kamala Harris' watch. Another stabbing outside the Ryerson Hotel shelter for illegals. This comes just a month after two people were killed by a shooter in front of the shelter. pic.twitter.com/PNKYh2iXH8 — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) August 25, 2024

GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance recently highlighted how illegal migration is crowding young Americans out of the housing market. “One of the biggest drivers in housing costs, one of the biggest reasons young people can't afford to buy a home, we have let in millions of people who don't have any right to be here. It's a big driver of housing costs,” Vance emphasized.

He added, “We’re creating a country where everyone in my generation, the millennial generation and younger, are going to be paupers in their own country. And I think that’s a disgrace.”

Democrats always put law-abiding citizens last.