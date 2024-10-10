Vance: Illegal Aliens Crowd U.S. Millennials Out of Housing Market

GOP vice-presidential candidate JD Vance says that the illegal alien floods welcomed in by the Biden-Harris administration are crowding young Americans out of the tight housing market.

Advertisement

In a recent speech in Detroit, Vance slammed the crisis created by Joe Biden and "border czar" Kamala Harris. "One of the biggest drivers in housing costs, one of the biggest reasons young people can't afford to buy a home, we have let in millions of people who don't have any right to be here. It's a big driver of housing costs," he said.

Housing prices have gone up dramatically just since 2020, thanks to Bidenomics, and with the massive influx of illegal aliens being housed at government (taxpayer) expense, it’s no wonder younger Americans are not able to buy homes.

"When you let 25 million people into the country, you have to house them somewhere," Vance continued. "We have veterans living on the streets. We have illegal aliens living in first-class hotels across our country. When you do that... American citizens can't afford a house in their own country."

"Government pays more, and then housing prices are jacked up. When I lived in a Virginia apartment in 2022, my rent went up more than $400 in one jump in an area that was largely housing migrants."

Vance declared, “We’re creating a country where everyone in my generation, the millennial generation and younger, are going to be paupers in their own country. And I think that’s a disgrace.”

“And you know what that means? That means you have American citizens who can’t afford to own a slice of their own country,” Vance stated. “President Trump believes in this very simple principle: American homes for American citizens, not for people who have no legal right to be in the United States of America.”

Advertisement

Breitbart noted that over half of baby boomers owned a home by the time they were 30, compared to just half of millennials who could say the same. As a member of Gen Z, I can say that my generation is having an even harder time buying homes thanks to the catastrophic policies of the Biden-Harris administration. And many neighborhoods — including my own in Arizona — are quickly becoming majority-illegal aliens.

Vance also addressed teachers and nurses, since illegal aliens drain resources from medical and school systems. “You know what else happens when you let in millions of people? Hospital wait times get really big,” he said.

“You know what? Emergency room wait times have skyrocketed in the last few years. So why are we allowing illegal aliens to come into our country and get healthcare that would otherwise go to American citizens? Why don’t we take care of our own people and put American citizens first for a change? It’s got to stop.” As of the start of 2024, U.S. taxpayers were spending over $150 billion on illegal aliens — yearly.

Vance emphasized, “Think about what it does to a poor school teacher who is just trying to get by with what they have, is trying to educate their kids, and then you drop in a few dozen kids into that school, many of whom don’t speak English. Do you think that’s good for the education of American students? No, it’s not.” I also know teachers who have highlighted this problem, which creates yet more work for staff and requires more resources from schools.

Advertisement

Read Also: Is FEMA Sitting on $7B in Unliquidated Funds?

In Michigan alone, Vance said there are some 85,000 “anchor babies,” or U.S.-born kids of illegals, enrolled in public schools. Many of them don’t speak English.

“So what really bothers me is when Kamala Harris talks about the southern border, she talks about how we need to be compassionate to illegal aliens... our compassion has to start with our fellow citizens who, the people who deserve to be in the United States to begin with,” Vance concluded.

We especially see that now, as the feds claim not to have enough money to help U.S. hurricane victims after FEMA spent more than $1 billion on illegal aliens. It’s time for America First policies again.